Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Gregor, Nylander & Bertuzzi

In a dominant performance, the Toronto Maple Leafs won by a score of 5-2 against the Vancouver Canucks. In doing so, the team showcased impressive offensive production and defensive resilience. The Maple Leafs displayed a more assertive physical presence, with Mark Giordano and Max Domi engaging in fights. It looked to be a team-wide commitment to responding to physical challenges that teams had been throwing at them.

In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take quick looks at some of the players who made key contributions to this crucial win for the Blue & White.

Item One: Ilya Samsonov’s Solid Goaltending Secures Victory

Ilya Samsonov put in a stellar goaltending performance. It was a much-needed turnaround for the Russian goalie, who picked up his first win since Oct. 14. On the night, he faced 33 shots and showed great stability after allowing two power play goals (both on instigator penalties) during the first period. He rebounded quickly from those goals to make 31 saves. Once the team scored the go-ahead goal to break the 2-2 tie the game never looked in doubt.

The win marked a critical point for Samsonov personally. He had faced a tough stretch by putting up a paltry 0-1-2 record over his previous five starts. During that stretch, he was pulled from the net twice. The victory has to bring smiles to Maple Leafs fans. Not only did Samsonov end his winless streak but it also provided a positive personal upswing for the capable goalie.

Let’s hope after a few games of angst, that he’s back to normal. Perhaps this win will spur for a sustained period of positive play in the net for the up-and-down goalie.

Item Two: Noah Gregor Ends Point Drought with Goal and Assist

Noah Gregor’s solid play helped lead the Maple Leafs to a win on Saturday night. In a standout performance, Gregor put up a goal and an assist. His goal was the game-winner. Although he had been playing well enough, he seemed to have been stuck in the downward spin on the team’s fourth line. That line had not played well over the past while but looked solid last night. Bobby McMann added value to the team’s lineup as well.

Noah Gregor, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

Personally, Gregor had been carrying a point drought since the team’s opening night. His goal was a quick shot that he blew past Canucks’ goalie Thatcher Demko that he didn’t even seem to see.

Item Three: William Nylander’s Record-Setting Streak Is Now at 15 Games

This season, there’s no slowing down William Nylander‘s game. He once again scored another goal. The goal extended his season-opening point streak to an impressive 15 games. He has become the key offensive force for his team. Throughout this remarkable streak, Nylander has collected an impressive 22 points (with 10 goals and 12 assists).

Nylander’s performance is even more remarkable because he’s currently playing out the final year of his contract. In all this seeming uncertainty, Nylander seems unfazed. He’s the perfect example of how an NHL player can thrive and prosper in the Toronto market. He shows his ability to handle what is known to be the intense pressure of playing in Toronto with finesse – napping on the subway as he heads to work is only one example.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

One of these days, Nylander won’t put up a point. Until then, however, he’ll remain the driving force behind the Maple Leafs’ success.

Item Four: Tyler Bertuzzi Puts Up a Multi-Point Game

Last night, Tyler Bertuzzi elevated his play with a multi-point effort when he registered both a primary and a secondary assist in the Maple Leafs’ 5-2 victory. His primary assist came on Matthew Knies’ first-period goal, and he added a secondary helper on Nylander’s second-period goal. The performance was Bertuzzi’s first multi-point game of the season. He seems to be playing better. Could this scoring signal a turning point for him?

Despite facing criticism earlier in the season for what seemed to be his struggles to find his fit in the team, Bertuzzi’s recent play is a positive shift. With three points (one goal and two assists) in his last three games, he appears to be regaining his offensive stride. He could be a solid contributor to the Maple Leafs’ on-ice success.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Once more, Ryan Reaves was benched. He was a healthy scratch and the fourth line played much better. He’s been struggling to find his groove in the Maple Leafs’ system. However, what happens now that the fourth line played so well?

I’m wondering if this means that Reaves might hit the waiver wire soon. The team seems to be playing better without him in the lineup. If he were placed on waivers, might another team pick him up? The Maple Leafs seem able to replace him with youngsters.