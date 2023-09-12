Canadiens’ Matheson the Easy Choice as New Alternate Captain

The Montreal Canadiens had to replace Joel Edmundson as alternate captain. There’s actually an argument they had no choice but to go with Mike Matheson, which the Habs did to start the week. It’s a good argument at that.

To be clear, there’s no evidence to suggest anyone forced Canadiens management to go the way they did. There’s only logic that Matheson was the best option. Granted, David Savard was also a decent bet, based on the intangibles the fellow-Quebec-native defenseman brings to the table, including Stanley Cup-winning experience (which Matheson lacks).

Matheson vs. Savard

However, Matheson is under contract until 2026. Savard’s contract expires a year earlier. There’s also good reason to believe the 29-year-old Matheson, having emerged as a smooth-skating offensively gifted, but all-around decent rearguard, will stay until well into the final season of his deal (if not longer). In contrast, the 33-year-old Savard could realistically be moved significantly sooner.

True, there’s arguably more of a logjam on the left side, Matheson’s, on defense compared to Savard’s right. Matheson is admittedly joined by the likes of Kaiden Guhle, Jordan Harris and Arber Xhekaj on the left, each holding a legitimate claim to a roster spot. In contrast, Savard’s side comprises him, Johnathan Kovacevic, Justin Barron, Gustav Lindstrom and Chris Wideman.

Five does technically trump four. However, Wideman has less and less of a chance of sticking in the NHL based on his status as a depth defenseman (and accompanying paltry $762,500 cap hit). Furthermore, you’d be hard-pressed to find a right-handed defenseman currently in contention for a roster spot generally seen as having as much potential as arguably any of the team’s lefties. That’s with possible exception to Barron, who is a still-young former first-round pick with offensive upside from the back end.

All that to say, if Savard were to suddenly find himself on his opposite side, he’d objectively have a hard time justifying his inclusion on the roster, much like Wideman right now. So, yes, Matheson is expendable in the sense the Canadiens can spread the wealth of talent to a greater degree on his side and cover for his hypothetical departure were he to be traded. However, Savard is expendable in the sense he’s a stay-at-home defenseman, which runs counter to the style general manager Kent Hughes wants, on the back nine of his career. He’s also a contract he inherited from his predecessor rather than acquired on his own, which is the case with Matheson.

Matheson Breaks Out in 2022-23

Truth be told, Savard by some appearances had a relatively strong 2022-23, but relatively, based on his recent playing history. If he displayed an uptick in performance during his Year 32 season, it only bodes well for the Canadiens. After all, they’ve effectively hitched their proverbial wagon to Matheson, who will turn 32 his final season under contract… and might only have higher to go in terms of potential, based on his own personally strong 2022-23.

It was by all accounts a breakout season for Matheson, who scored a career-high 34 points in just 48 games, a 58-point pace. So, it isn’t just that Matheson is more valuable than Savard, but currently the most valuable player on the superior left side, which says a great deal.

Now, it shouldn’t stay that way. At least, Canadiens fans shouldn’t hope it does but that instead Guhle for just one example surpasses him at some point. For right now and the foreseeable future though, Matheson, if he keeps playing like he did last season, will represent one of the best deals on the team if not the entire NHL, with the deal that brought him to the Canadiens in the first place representing one of Hughes’ best trades.

Obviously the decision to make Matheson an alternate extends beyond simple playing ability. And, to be fair, there were other choices besides him and Savard to join captain Nick Suzuki and alternate Brendan Gallagher to form the team’s leadership core. However, as two veteran Quebecers, neither would have been a bad choice. However, Matheson hailing from Pointe-Claire adds yet another chapter to his feel-good story as a hometown hero living the dream. He’s also living proof that sometimes the easy choice is also the right one.