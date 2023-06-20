Canadiens & Monahan Both Win with 1-Year Extension

On Tuesday morning, the Montreal Canadiens announced a one-year extension for forward Sean Monahan, marking his return for a second season. He recorded six goals and 17 points in only 25 games last season after a lower-body injury ended his season. His long list of ailments is well known, but Monahan proved that, when he’s healthy, he can be effective.

His deal is worth a cap-friendly hit of $1.985 million for 2023-24, making him the ninth-highest-paid forward on the team, worth only slightly more than Jake Evans and Rem Pitlick. Monahan is coming off of a seven-year contract that paid him a generous $6.375 million per season, in which he recorded two 20-goal seasons and two 30-goal seasons before the injuries began to pile up.

What will Monahan’s role look like on a Canadiens team that has little expectation of making the playoffs in 2023-24? Will he be able to remain healthy enough to hold a consistent spot in the lineup? Here are some things to look out for and why this new deal is a win-win for both the team and the player.

Monahan Could Boost Slafkovsky’s Development

While Monahan might no longer be the player he was with the Calgary Flames, his work ethic and physicality have never left the building. A physical player is often associated with laying the body, but in Monahan’s case, it means battling in corners and strong play along the boards. Monahan is an irritating player to match up against when he has the puck in his feet, and his back turned to you. With his large frame and his strength, he comes out of the corners with the puck more often than not.

Juraj Slafkovsky, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Juraj Slafkovsky, who possesses similar attributes, will immediately benefit from observing and playing with Monahan. At 6-foot-3 and tipping the scale over 200 pounds of pure muscle, the Canadiens’ 2022 first-overall pick has the stature to be that kind of player. Like Monahan a few seasons ago, Slafkovsky also has soft hands and the ability to get to the front of the net with the puck. He never hesitates to take it to the paint, and learning how to do so efficiently at the NHL level is a teachable asset.

Some believe Slafkovsky should play in the American Hockey League (AHL) to start 2023-24, to develop his game and earn some much-needed seasoning, but that could equally be done playing on a line with Monahan. Slafkovsky will be a top-six player at the NHL level soon, but for now, a third-line role with a player of similar build and mentality could do wonders for the Slovak sensation.

Monahan’s Contract Doubles as a Trade Deadline Asset

The Canadiens have at least a season or two before they compete for a playoff spot, and contracts like Monahan’s are easily tradable before the deadline. At that point in the season, teams become success-driven and are willing to fork over assets and futures to acquire players that might give them the edge in a tough playoff matchup. Just look at the behemoth-sized package that the Tampa Bay Lightning sent to the Nashville Predators to land Tanner Jeannot, a deal that ultimately blew up in their face.

Sean Monahan, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Of course, an important component to making this all work is for Monahan to stay healthy, which he’s struggled to manage over the last few seasons. As Habs fans learned with Joel Edmundson’s health concerns, it’s tough to convince another team to trade for a player who has battled injury during the season, even if they recovered before any trade discussion. Monahan’s return to form as a 20-goal scorer and playing consistently will bode well for the Canadiens, be it their success in the standings or landing future assets to continue to build toward a brighter future.

It all depends on how Monahan’s body holds up during the season and whether his off-ice training and conditioning were enough to strengthen his groin, an injury that often leaves lingering effects. In March, Monahan suffered a setback while recovering, which inevitably put an end to his season. That can’t happen again if he wishes to continue his NHL career, whether it’s with the Canadiens or a team bound for a lengthy Stanley Cup run.