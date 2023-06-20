NHL Rumors: Kings, Hurricanes, Flames, Rangers, Devils, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is a ton of goalie news coming out of an article by Pierre LeBrun for The Athletic. Among the updates include news out of Los Angeles and Carolina, where Joonas Korpisalo, Frederik Andersen, and Antti Raanta talk is front and center. In Calgary, Elias Lindholm is open to staying, but what is it he wants before he signs a new contract? There are coaching hires worth mentioning, and do the Oilers have a trade in the works for Kailer Yamamoto?

Korpisalo Likely to Go to Market

It’s possible an extension gets done, but it doesn’t sound like the Los Angeles Kings have made signing goaltender Joonas Korisalo to an extension a priority. Quoting his agent Markus Lehto, LeBrun writes, “We have had a few discussions with LAK.” He adds:

Having said that, after re-signing Vladislav Gavrikov, the Kings are a little tight against the cap and can’t spend too much on goaltending unless they make other moves. So not sure if a Korpisalo extension fits the bill here. My guess is Korpisalo goes to market. source – ‘LeBrun: In the NHL’s UFA goalie carousel, who will stay and who will move?’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 06/19/2023

Hurricanes Want To Keep Goalie Band Together

Player agent Claude Lemieux said via text message on Monday morning that he and his client Frederik Andersen are in negotiations with the Carolina Hurricanes about an extension and that we’ll see where it goes. LeBrun added that his own sense here is that it gets done and Andersen stays put.

Frederik Andersen, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Meanwhile, agent Kevin Epp said Monday via text message: “We have been in discussions to bring Antti back to Carolina.” LeBrun noted, my understanding is that the Hurricanes want to keep the goalie tandem they have and re-sign both players.

Elias Lindholm Open to Staying With Flames

Elias Lindholm is interested in staying with the Flames according to Chris Johnston who offered an update on Thursday’s edition of the Chris Johnston Show. Johnston noted:

“What I can tell you is that he is interested in staying. He’s definitely open to it. But, you know, he’s kind of in the driver’s seat, right? He’s like a lot of these players that are one year out from UFA, with teams having to make a decision on him, he’s not going to necessarily bend over backwards to give them a better salary. He’s going to have to have certain numbers met, and I don’t know exactly what those numbers are, to make it make sense. But I think with the right vision for building out the organization, and the right contract on the table, I think there’s definitely a path to getting that done.”

There will definitely need to be some thought put into his extension as he’s got one more season on his deal and he is in line with signing again when the salary cap jumps. He’ll be 29 years old at the time of that deal and an eight-year extension puts him at 37 years old when it’s complete.

Peca Joining Rangers, Green to Devils

Former New York Islanders and Buffalo Sabres capital Michael Peca will be joining Peter Laviolette’s staff with the Rangers as an assistant coach. Peca was an assistant coach for the Rochester Americans the past two seasons.

Meanwhile, former Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green is reportedly set to join the New Jersey Devils as an assistant coach. He will be taking the spot vacated by Andrew Brunette. Green had several options — believed to include Calgary and Toronto, and chose the Devils.

Oilers Have Optics of a Kailer Yamamoto Trade Done

On Monday’s edition of the DFO Rundown, Frank Seravalli and Jason Gregor discussed buyout options this summer. Kailer Yamamoto’s name was mentioned but Seravalli said, “My understanding is that the Oilers have a trade partner willing to acquire Yamamoto without any compensation.”

The question becomes, what will it cost the Oilers to move that contract in terms of a sweetener? Considering the buyout cost is so low, Edmonton may have to weigh whether it’s worth attaching a draft pick or prospect in the trade.