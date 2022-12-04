Canadiens Weekly Recap – 12/4/22

Welcome to the Montreal Canadiens weekly recap, where we highlight all the past week’s articles and news from The Hockey Writers. If you missed a report, this is your chance to catch up on all the information, rumours and opinions by the Canadiens’ writing staff.

Canadiens News and Rumours

Last week began with a news and rumours article pointing out league interest in Josh Anderson and Sean Monahan. It also recapped general manager Kent Hughes’ desire to acquire another first-round pick for this upcoming entry draft; if they do get this pick, they will have three in the first round of what could be one of the best drafts in decades.

Josh Anderson, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Canadiens News & Rumours: Monahan, Anderson & More

Canadiens’ Monahan Trade Paying Off

Melissa Boyd wrote a terrific article on the Monahan acquisition and how he proved his worth this season with the Canadiens. She points out how he is making his linemates better and getting back to the All-Star level he played at before his hip surgery. Boyd also breaks down the considerable dilemma Hughes has with what to do with him, as he will be a free agent (FA) next season. Should the Habs sign him or trade him?

Monahan Is Proving His Value With the Canadiens

Latest News & Highlights

Canadiens Hughes Has a Clear Picture of Rebuild

Hughes recently stated he wants the “rebuild” to happen as fast as it can but won’t rush to make any decisions that might jeopardize the team of the future. Blain Potvin gave some insight into what that means and whether or not this will be a long or short-term rebuild; he also shares his ideas on Hughes’ search for another first-round pick and what that means for the Habs.

Kent Hughes, Montreal Canadiens general manager (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Canadiens’ GM Comments Reveal Rebuild Process

Canadiens Could Trade Players with Term

The Canadiens will look to relieve some of their salary cap issues before next season. They have Cole Caufield to sign and want the freedom to sign top-level FAs. Ryan Szporer looks at three Habs players with term left on their contracts that could be traded before the end of the season to free up cap space. These suggested moves will also create flexibility in the lineup and clear the logjam on the blue line.

Christian Dvorak, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

3 Non-UFA Canadiens Likeliest to Be Traded During Rebuild

Canadiens’ Season a Pleasant Surprise

It’s been a great start to the season for the Canadiens, and this article points out the five best surprises so far this season. It points out where they are in the standings, how well the top line is playing and how the rookie defencemen have been holding up so far this season. Even if you’re on “team tank” and want to “fall hard for Bedard,” you have to admit it’s been a fun start to the season.

Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Canadiens Filled to Brim with Pleasant Surprises in 2022-23

3 Canadiens Who Have Been a Big Reason for the Hot Start

We all know the top line has been spectacular this season, and newly acquired Monahan is returning to his old form, but other Canadiens players have been factors in the recent success, too. The top guys are getting all the headlines, but three other players deserve just as much recognition for the team’s early success. The Hockey Writers takes a look at those three players.

Canadiens’ 3 Unsung Heroes at the Quarter Mark

That’s the articles from The Hockey Writers this past week, but also check out some other pieces from around the internet. The guys from Eyes on the Prize wrote a recent article about Juraj Slafkovsky and how well he played on the second line against the Calgary Flames. Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now also did a feature on Canadiens’ prospects playing in the upcoming World Junior Championship for Team Canada.

