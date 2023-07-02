Canadiens Next Step: Make Way for Youth 

Montreal Canadiens general manager (GM) Kent Hughes was very busy on the opening day of unrestricted free agency (UFA). It wasn’t in pursuit of big-name UFAs, it was to help create space for the team’s tidal wave of young prospects graduating to the professional ranks, and others cementing themselves in the NHL. There is a trickle-down effect in some of the moves made, like the Joel Edmundson trade, and the ones that are still yet to occur.

One thing is clear from what has been done, and what Hughes has stated in his most recent address to the media, the focus is on the youth in the system and how to develop them into NHL players.

Canadiens’ First Moves

The Canadiens GM spoke to the media on July 1, following his trade of Joel Edmundson to the Washington Capitals in exchange for two 2024 Draft picks (Minnesota Wild’s third and Washington’s seventh). In return, the Capitals received Edmundson, while Montreal retained half of the defenseman’s salary.

Hughes’ comments following the deal explain why he sees the team and its young players as ready for this stage of the rebuild.

On defence, we’re young. We were young often last season. We believe that our young players gained a lot of experience last season mostly due to injuries, and they’re ready for more work this season. – Kent Hughes

This was his first move after the opening of free agency, which provides the context for any of his moves over the next few months of this rebuild.

Canadiens Change the Face of the Rocket

There is significant turnover on the roster of the American Hockey League (AHL) Laval Rocket as Hughes is allowing many of their veterans to go elsewhere. In his press availability, he made it clear that Alex Belzile’s departure was a mutual decision. After five years with the Canadiens, and the breakout season the 31-year-old just had, he was better served to find the best possible deal to capitalize on that, as the Canadiens were not in a position to give him more opportunity. Also departing were Anthony Richard, Joël Teasdale, Pierick Dubé, and Corey Schueneman.

With them gone it does make room for the youth, but, there is still a need for veterans. Fans may be concerned with the loss of so many years of experience, however, there is no need to panic as they do have a plan in place. First, the only free agent signings Hughes made on July 1 were for two veteran AHL players. Forward Philippe Maillet and defenseman Brady Keeper were both signed to one-year, two-way contracts. Maillet spent the last two seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), while Keeper, a 6-foot-2, 197-pound defenseman played with the Abbotsford Canucks last season.

Even if Hughes makes no other moves this offseason, they are not the only reinforcements on their way to Laval. With the loss of so many key components, the AHL club will need some offensive weapons and leaders. This is why the expectation is that he is expecting reinforcements to come from Montreal. This is somewhat poetic considering that the Canadiens have been propped up for two years, because of the extensive injury list, by the roster in Laval.

With the NHL roster overborne with players, there will be several bubble players placed on waivers for assignment. Players such as Cayden Primeau, perhaps Chris Wideman, Rem Pitlick, and possibly even Mike Hoffman. There is also the option of Jesse Ylonen or Rafael Harvey-Pinard, but these two are much more likely to be claimed on waivers, while the others named above, are likely to clear. Thus, providing significant help to Laval.

Canadiens’ Next Steps

However, this is still too many players creating a logjam and there will likely be one more move this summer. It’s still only the second year of the rebuild, yet the team wants to give as much opportunity to its youth.

“We don’t want to block our young players. If we go sign a 32 or 33-year-old that can help us for one or two years, it will hurt the chances of a young player to progress and develop in our lineup that will be with us for several years,” said Hughes.

This is good news for the next wave entering the AHL led by Joshua Roy, Reilly Kidney, Logan Mailloux, and Sean Farrell. Now that the youth have added enough strength to compete professionally, that is good news for Laval.

This is the time when the coaching staff in Laval becomes indispensable. They will be charged with the development of the next wave of prospects. A good job not only helps the Habs, but it can also prove their value as professional coaches, earning them NHL jobs. Moreover, they will need to not only develop the youth but also coach to win, as the expectation is for Laval to be in the AHL Playoffs, which is experience the kids will need.

The Canadiens have graduated from the first stage of the rebuild – the fire sale/collect futures stage. While there are still veterans that need to be moved out, it is no longer critical to do so. The expectation for Habs fans this summer should be tempered by the fact they are entering this new phase of the rebuild. The stage where they make way for their draft picks to graduate and earn professional roles. This isn’t the time for blockbuster trades, as fun as they are, sometimes it’s the moves that aren’t made that have the bigger impact.