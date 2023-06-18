Canadiens: 3 Unexpected Trade Targets to Pursue This Summer

The 2023 NHL offseason is officially underway, and several rumors have begun swirling around the Montreal Canadiens as general manager Kent Hughes looks to improve his roster over the next few weeks. Whether it be their continued link to Pierre-Luc Dubois, what they might do with the no. 5 pick in the NHL Entry Draft, or what could become of some of their veteran players, it’s shaping up to be an exciting summer for Habs fans which started with an eight-year contract extension for star forward Cole Caufield.

Given this year’s weaker free agent class and Hughes’ desire to add younger pieces to his core, the trade market is his best option to make changes as Montreal’s rebuild continues. With that in mind, here are three trade targets worth pursuing who fit that mould and who have surprisingly become available amid the league’s season of change.

Adam Boqvist

The additions of Ivan Provorov and Damon Severson mean that there is suddenly a log jam on defence for the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Habs might be able to pry Adam Boqvist from their grasp by helping general manager Jarmo Kekalainen fill another hole on his roster.

The 22-year-old defenceman, who had a career year in 2022-23 with 24 points in 46 games, would fit seamlessly on the right side of the Canadiens’ blue line where some top-end depth is needed. With two years remaining on his current deal before he becomes a restricted free agent with arbitration rights, he would be under team control for some time and has yet to reach his full potential.

It’s more likely that Andrew Peeke is the odd man out in Columbus, but Boqvist could be had for the right price, especially with top prospect David Jiricek slated for a top-four role in short order.

Sean Durzi

If Boqvist isn’t available, Hughes should turn to the Los Angeles Kings, a team looking to make room for some of their young defensive prospects, and target 24-year-old Sean Durzi who would make an immediate and significant impact in Montreal’s top-four on the right side.

The Athletic has him listed at no. 29 on their NHL offseason trade board because the Kings need to give former first-rounder Tobias Bjornfot a look in the big leagues. (From “NHL offseason trade board 2.0: The latest on the Jets, Leafs, Flyers and more — and how it impacts the market” – The Athletic, 6/10/2023). They also have Brandt Clarke and Jordan Spence in their prospect pool so it’s understandable that Durzi is seen by some as expendable. He is one year away from restricted free agency with arbitration and would fit nicely in the Canadiens’ potential contending window beginning in a few seasons.

In the case of both Boqvist and Durzi, the Habs have the assets that would be deemed valuable to both teams in question for a potential deal.

Yegor Sharangovich

According to hockey insiders Elliotte Friedman and Pierre LeBrun, the New Jersey Devils have been getting plenty of calls about Yegor Sharangovich’s availability and the forward could be on the move soon.

The 25-year-old is an interesting option for the Canadiens as they ponder the future of Denis Gurianov with the team. If they do decide to move on from him, he could be a good replacement as Montreal looks to add some talent to their forward group. Sharangovich put up a career-high of 24 goals and 46 points in 2021-22 and is a solid middle-six player whose production would benefit from a bigger role with the Habs. He would also add some much-needed size to the roster and potentially help the power play with his great shot.

While Hughes continues to keep everyone guessing about his offseason plans, there’s a strong chance that he will be aggressive when an opportunity presents itself because he has the assets and some newfound cap flexibility to go for it in certain situations. If he chooses to go shopping on the trade market, the three unexpected possibilities mentioned above should be high on his wish list.