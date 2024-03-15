Canadiens 3 Up, 3 Down: Consistency, Slafkovsky and More 

Canadiens general manager (GM) Kent Hughes’ rebuild plan is starting to bear fruit as the young players are showing significant signs of growth. This week has shown a team ready to take the next step. But there are both positive and negative points to discuss. With that, here’s a look at the latest 3 Up, 3 Down.

Plus One: Canadiens’ Compete Level

Last season, the Canadiens fell to a top-10 pick in the NHL Draft. This season, they will again; however, there is a significant difference. They are not getting blown out of games. In fact, they can stay in nearly any game. At even strength, Montreal doesn’t have positives in possession stats like Corsi for, expected goals for or high-danger chances for, but they are hovering at about 47% in those categories, which shows that they are competitive but lack overall skill, which, for a rebuilding team, is expected.

Their overtime loss to the Boston Bruins (who ranked third in the NHL entering the game) on Thursday was yet another one-goal loss for Montreal. That was the 38th one-goal game this season in only 66 games. Doing a little quick math, with their record of 25-30-11, it means that 60% of the time, they keep the games close 100% of the time. It’s not a massive leap from last season. However, last year, they wanted to play entertaining hockey, while this season, they also wanted to be a difficult team to play against, and it seems they are doing just that.

“You look at our team last year to this year. I think there’s a big difference. It’s exciting. You never want to be okay with a loss or accept a loss, but it’s not like we’re getting blown out. Every game’s close. Still got a point tonight, which, again, is not ideal; you want two points. But there’s still a lot of positives tonight, and we did a good job. Everyone played well, everyone’s been playing really well recently, and it’s fun to watch and fun to play with the group.” –Kaiden Guhle

While some fans may not see improvement because the team records from 2022-23 and 2023-24 are similar at the same 66-game mark, they are using the standings as their benchmark. They aren’t considering how the team is winning or losing games. It isn’t with 7-1 losses.

The Canadiens have taken on head coach Martin St. Louis’ persona from his days as a player – no matter the moment of the game or the team’s record, they claw and scratch their way through, making life hard on opponents. They aren’t just playing out the season, hoping it ends soon. They’re competing for themselves and their teammates. That work ethic and attitude will be the foundation of their identity and lead to wins, especially when management adds more skill and depth to the lineup.

Plus Two: Juraj Slafkovsky

The 19-year-old Juraj Slafkovsky has been a revelation for the Canadiens in 2024. Now that he has had time to develop his game in North America and has been given some consistent linemates, he has begun to show why he was drafted at the top of the board in 2022.

It is rare to see a teenager play on the top line in the NHL. Detractors would say it was out of desperation. But in this case, it wasn’t. Slafkovsky slowly moved his way up the lineup, earning more trust from St. Louis. Before the season began, discussions on social media were about what would be a successful season for the first-overall pick – 30 points? 40 points? Well, now he has his 35th point of the season, and with 16 games remaining, 40 points or more isn’t out of the question.

Le capitaine remet les pendules à l'heure!



The captain evens it up!

Why is Slafkovsky starting to produce regularly now? Director of Player Development Adam Nicholas has had a direct hand in finding elements to his game. Such as keeping his head up to find passing lanes to his ability to play at a high pace to his growing confidence physically and his ability to release his shot at a faster pace. He has also positively impacted the power play (PP).

His addition to the top unit has given the Canadiens a second shooting option. This has forced the opposition to focus on more than just covering whatever side of the ice Cole Caufield is on – as he was their only weapon. Now, the defences are stretched to cover the entire width of the ice. This has provided the Canadiens with significant zone time, and the ability to have space to move the puck with aplomb in the offensive zone.

As a result, they’ve had more shot attempts, scoring opportunities, and of course, more goals. All of this makes it less likely a team would take liberties at even strength, which can open up space to make plays at five-on-five. It’s a positive trickle-down effect from a 19-year-old who is still improving.

Plus Three: Goaltending

With Jake Allen now with the New Jersey Devils, the three-goalie rotation system is finally over. His departure does two things: gives Samuel Montembeault a chance to prove he is ready to assume the mantle of starting goaltender and do so without a safety net. It will also give Cayden Primeau more starts and an opportunity to find consistency.

This is not the new Carey Price versus Jaroslav Halak goaltender debate. Montembeault is the undisputed starter. His stats may not leap off the page, but they make sense when playing for a team that will be in the draft lottery. He does, however, have excellent advanced stats, including high-danger save percentage and goals saved above expected, which point to a goalie who could be impactful once the team tightens up its structure.

It will be good for Primeau and the team for him to get more starts, as he is coming off back-to-back shutouts on home ice. His first was a 13-save performance against the Anaheim Ducks. His second was an impressive 41-save performance over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

PRIMEAU PERFECTION!



Cayden Primeau (@cpreems29) backstops the @CanadiensMTL to victory with his second @pepsi shutout of the season!

Primeau hasn’t started enough games to properly judge him, but with a .910 save percentage in 15 games this season, his numbers are strong enough to hint that he might be capable of becoming a 1B option. The good news is that the Canadiens have found a goaltending tandem that will be in place for a few seasons and can keep the club competitive at a reasonable salary cap hit.

Minus One: The Unending Language Debate

If the language complaints resurface around the team then it is a good sign there is little else to truly complain about In a market like Montreal, having members of the team and management who can speak French is a great asset. But to complain that captain, Nick Suzuki, isn’t fluent but must be to be an effective captain is a sign that the team’s on-ice performances are starting to improve.

The Canadiens have not had a captain fluent in French since Vincent Damphousse in 1999, a full 25 years. This issue rears its ugly head from time to time in the Quebec media, but usually when there isn’t much else to be upset about. For a team in a rebuild, that is a great sign. For Suzuki, it’s a bump in the road, especially since he is making an effort, taking classes, and even doing French language commercials, all while proving he is a top-line center and a leader on the team.

Minus Two: Canadiens’ Consistency

Consistency is always one of the last things to come together. The Canadiens are still in the apprenticeship stage, learning how to perform to their top standards night in and night out, even when faced with difficult situations, dealing with injuries, playing through bumps and bruises, fatigue, long travel, and trying not to let the competition set the pace or tone of a game.

“Consistency starts with discipline. I’m not talking about going to bed early and eating right – that’s part of it. But to me it’s your approach each and every day. All the reps you take in practice. Do you treat them like they matter? Because to me, it’s all about that discipline of checking all the boxes. That’s how you build confidence. If you treat the reps in practice like it’s a game, you’re going to be ready in the game. To me, that’s where that consistency starts. It’s all with discipline.” – Martin St. Louis

Montreal boasts a group of players under the age of 24. They are learning how to find that consistent output, not just on the scoresheet, but in the minute details of the game. This is where Suzuki’s leadership will play a role, but also why Hughes decided to keep several of his veteran players after the deadline, as they can provide mentorship to get the young core to that level of consistency.

Minus Three: Cancer

No, there’s no “locker room cancer” – as in a player who is detrimental to the team’s cohesiveness. No, sadly, it is actual cancer. Not a player like former captain Saku Koivu, who was diagnosed in 2001. This time, unfortunately, it’s Brendan Gallagher’s mother. His sister recently stated that their mother, Della, has been dealing with stage-4 cancer of the brain known as Glioblastoma.

To help raise awareness and help fund research, they shared their story through the BC Cancer Foundation. We have all had family and friends affected by this terrible disease. We all wish Della and the Gallagher family the very best.

The final stretch to end the 2023-24 season is on. Expectations heading into the season were low, but the performances from the young core group and their improvements have made them higher for next season. The Canadiens are still not a playoff-calibre team, but with a strong off-season of training and improvements by management, that expectation may change for next season.