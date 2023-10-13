Canucks News & Rumors: Boeser, McDavid, Demko & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the Canucks opened up the season with a massive 8-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers. The organization has emphasized the importance of a good start, and there is no better way than to blow out a Stanley Cup favourite in the season opener. Brock Boeser scored four goals and discussed what he needs to do to continue to play at the same level. Also, Connor McDavid was unhappy with some of the Canucks decisions late in the game, while Thatcher Demko played with flu. Additionally, Elias Pettersson posted four points, showing he is ready to post another career year.

Boeser Starts Season Off Hot

The first game of the season couldn’t have gone better for Boeser. The forward scored four goals, which featured both skill and luck. His first goal showed off the impressive wrist shot Canucks fans had seen a lot of in his rookie season. His second goal saw him in the right place at the right time as he went to the net and knocked in a J.T. Miller rebound out of mid-air. His hattrick goal featured a lucky bounce on the power play as Pettersson’s pass went off his skate and to the back of the net. On his fourth and final goal, Boeser got to the right place again as he tapped in a rebound to give the Canucks a 6-1 lead.

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Last season, the forward said his goal was to reach the 30-goal mark, but he suffered a hand injury in training camp and struggled to score through the first 11 games of the regular season. As a result, he finished the season with 18 goals and was involved in trade rumors all season. He has been close to the 30-goal mark in multiple seasons, as he was on pace to surpass the mark in three years, including his rookie and sophomore campaign. Boeser hopes to continue playing at this level after two disappointing seasons (from ‘Canucks 8, Oilers 1: Brock Boeser’s career-high four goals good for the soul,’ The Province, October 12, 2023).

Related: Canucks’ Boeser Dominates Oilers In Season Opener

“I’ve talked about finding that motivation again and being at peace with everything. It was a really good summer, and I was itching to get back for a few months and I was looking forward to this game. I got to the mindset in the summer that I’ve got to be a better player and really worked hard.

“It continues each and every day. I’ve got to have that same mindset tomorrow and the next practice. Just keep it going. Being really motivated helps a lot. That fourth one the puck just fell on my stick.”

Latest News & Highlight

Boeser’s four-goal performance was a single-game career-high and tied the Canucks record for most goals in a game. Canucks legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Daniel Sedin was the last player to score four goals for the club back in February 2004.

McDavid Unhappy with Canucks Late Game & Demko’s Flu Game

McDavid commented on a few of head coach Rick Tocchet’s decisions after the game. The Oilers’ captain was unhappy with how the club operated with a massive lead late in the game.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“They made a few decisions in the third period that I thought were interesting,” McDavid said. “Anytime they roll out the first power-play unit, it’s not ideal, not a situation we wanna be in, and obviously we don’t like that.

“Throwing the backup goalie in with 10 minutes left, I have not seen that,” continued McDavid. “It’s not like DeSmith is an e-bug (emergency backup goalie) or anything like that, so I thought that was interesting.”

The Canucks playing their top unit early isn’t as disrespectful as McDavid and the Oilers might think. Extra power play opportunities allow the club’s top unit to gain chemistry and build momentum. Meanwhile, McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were the two players responsible for the late power play, as they were clearly frustrated with how the season opener played out and were the only two Oilers to receive penalties in the third period. Draisaitl served two penalties, one for cross-checking and the other for slashing, while McDavid received a cross-checking call.

As for Tocchet pulling Demko in the third period, the head coach said the goalie left due to flu symptoms, was dehydrated and threw up in his mask. Demko was impressive before leaving the game with 11 minutes remaining. He stopped 21 of the 22 shots he faced in the win.

Pettersson Looking to Post Another Career Year

Most of the talk around Pettersson this past offseason surrounded his contract. The forward will be a restricted free agent and expects to be paid what he is worth. Last season, he posted a career-high 39 goals and 102 points in 80 games. On Oct. 11, he scored a goal and posted four points while playing 18:26 minutes.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Pettersson showed off his elite skills through his passing, shot and vision in the team’s 8-1 win. The forward is due a massive raise on his current $7.35 million annual average value (AAV), and if he continues to produce and play as he did in the season opener, there is no question he will get paid the money he deserves. The only question remaining is how much he deserves. The Buffalo Sabres signed defenceman Rasmus Dahlin to an eight-year deal with AAV of $11 million. Meanwhile, David Pastrnak signed an eight-year deal with an $11.250 million AAV. Therefore, his next contract will likely be similar to those two players.

Canucks Need to Be Ready for the Oilers on Saturday

The Canucks will play the Oilers in Edmonton on Saturday, Oct. 14. The team will need to be ready as the Oilers will come out hungry after the blowout loss. It is on Tocchet to prepare the team to weather the storm in Edmotnon’s home opener. Canucks have a chance to start the season with a 2-0 record and pick up two wins against a Stanley Cup contender as they start their five-game road trip.