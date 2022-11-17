Canucks News & Rumors: Boudreau, Horvat, Sedins & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Bruce Boudreau’s future with the organization is in question. Additionally, president Jim Rutherford discusses Bo Horvat’s contract negotiation after the captain’s hot start. Also, the Sedins and Roberto Luongo were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Boudreau’s Future in Vancouver

On TSN’s Insider Trading, Darren Dreger noted the Canucks would prefer to wait before deciding on Boudreau.

Bruce Boudreau, Head Coach of the Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“The preference would be to wait, but there’s also growing concern among the Vancouver Canucks brass that the longer they wait, the bigger the effect is going to be on the players. We can see in Vancouver that there’s some players that are struggling, so is that going to become a bigger issue moving forward?”

He added Boudreau leans on a few players, which is the opposite of a team concept. The club sits seventh in the Pacific Division and 28th in the NHL, with a record of 5-9-3. The organization waited until December to replace Travis Green with Boudreau last season, and it worked wonders for the Canucks, although they were unable to make a playoff appearance. If the organization replaces Boudreau, they’ll be paying three different coaches this season.

Interest in Rick Tocchet

Dreger mentioned Rick Tocchet as a potential top candidate for the Canucks. He questioned if the club is the right fit for Tocchet and if he will be willing to leave his job on TV with TNT. Tocchet has a history with president Rutherford as he was an assistant coach with Pittsburgh Penguins from 2015 to 2017. He last spent four seasons as the head coach with the Arizona Coyotes following his time with the Penguins.

Another potential head coach candidate is Penguins assistant coach Mike Vellucci. Elliotte Freidman mentioned on Donnie and Dhali that Vellucci is someone he could see the Canucks show interest in, but he wondered if it is even possible to get him at the moment.

Rutherford Discusses Horvat’s Situation

Rutherford discussed Horvat’s contract situation after the forwards impressive start. Horvat is slated to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, which hasn’t affected his performance as the captain is second in the league in goals with 14. Rutherford noted the team’s top priority is to re-sign the forward.

Bo Horvat, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“I give him a lot of credit. He could lose his focus here and be thinking about what’s going to happen with his contract and whatnot, but he came in ready to play and he’s played terrific for us. I hope that keeps going. I hope we can sign him.”

Rutherford discussed the potential of a deal not coming together for the two sides.

“If we can’t sign him, the better we play, the better return we’re going to get for him, so it works out for everybody, but ideally we can figure out a way to keep Bo in Vancouver.”

Horvat, along with Elias Pettersson, has been one of the team’s top players all season long. Horvat’s play will likely lead to him getting his asking price, whether it’s with the Canucks or elsewhere.

Sedins, Luongo Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame

Henrik and Daniel Sedin were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2022 on Monday, along with Luongo. All three players were elected in their first year of eligibility. Along with the trio, former Ottawa Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson, Finnish women’s national team player Riikka Sallinen and builder Herb Carnegie were also inducted.

The Sedin twins made jokes about each other and complimented each other, as well. Additionally, they discussed all the linemates they played with, from Anson Carter to Alex Burrows, as well as, the teammates and coaches who made them the players they became. Meanwhile, Luongo said he wanted to be inducted along with the twins.

“Hank and Danny, when I got the call [to the Hall of Fame], the first thing I asked is if you guys were in too because I wanted it so bad to go in with you guys,” Luongo said. “Just being your teammates for eight years, it was such an honour.

“I’m proud to say that I played with you guys because just watching you, not [just] on the ice, but also in the locker room as people. I hold you in such high regards. It’s tough to put into words because you guys had so much pressure on you every night as the face of the franchise. You guys never deviated from who you were. You were always positive.”