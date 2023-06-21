Canucks News & Rumors: Hoglander, Lucic, Soucy & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Nils Hoglander emerges as one of the team’s top trade pieces. Additionally, the Canucks are interested in pending free agents Milan Lucic and Carson Soucy. Also, an update on Ethan Bear’s contract talks.

Hoglander Among Canucks Trade Pieces

Last week, the Canucks bought out Ekman-Larsson, which gives them $6.444 million in cap space. The organization has created some room to improve its roster this offseason. The Athletic’s Thomas Drance listed a few of the needs the Canucks will have to address this offseason (from ‘Canucks offseason primer: Cap space, trade chips, UFA and draft targets and more,’ The Athletic, June 19, 2023). He noted the Canucks need an upgrade at third-line centre, two top-four calibre defenceman, the size on the blue line and bottom-six depth with two-way ability.

Nils Hoglander, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Of course, the remaining cap space isn’t enough for the Canucks to fix all their needs. However, the team will likely attempt to move a few of their trade chips to create space and acquire players to improve their roster. Drance lists J.T. Miller, Conor Garland, Brock Boeser, Tyler Myers, Nils Hoglander and the 11th overall pick in the 2023 Draft. Hoglander and the 11th overall pick are the two pieces that the Canucks should try to keep. The Swedish winger is a restricted free agent, and Drance says the Canucks are high on him, but he could move in a big deal.

“While Höglander is highly regarded by some key Canucks decision-makers, there are a variety of rival teams that admire Vancouver’s pint-sized, puck-battle-winning young winger,” Drance said. “That makes him a key piece to monitor in the event that the Canucks decide to go big-game hunting or try to convert a cost-controlled young winger into a comparably young centre or defender that better fits the team’s needs.”

Meanwhile, Drance says the 11th overall pick is a piece the Canucks should be reluctant to trade, even if they trade down in the draft. He expects the club to keep the pick and make the selection, but it is the team’s most coveted asset for potential trade partners.

Canucks Intrigued with Lucic & Soucy

Rick Dhaliwal mentioned two players he believes the Canucks are interested in. He said Lucic’s agent received permission from the Calgary Flames to talk to teams as he will be hitting the market on July 1. Dhaliwal believes the Canucks have internally discussed Lucic as a free-agent target. If the organization signs the power forward, it will be a cheap deal, and he will be a fourth-line forward for the club.

Dhaliwal also mentioned the Canucks would be interested in Seattle Kraken defenceman Soucy if he hits free agency. He adds the 6-foot-5 defenceman is someone head coach Rick Tocchet will want. Dhaliwal also said there will likely be a bidding war on him as multiple teams are interested in the physical blueliner. He is coming off a three-year, $2.750 million contract and will get a pay raise this offseason.

Dhaliwal also provided an update on three free-agent defencemen. He said qualifying Bear is no longer a slam dunk after his shoulder injury, but his agent continues to talk to the team. The Canucks have to be careful in case Bear suffers an injury and is out for longer than he is expected. He finishes by saying the team could sign him to a one-year deal, but it will be way less than the $2.2 million qualifying offer.

Ethan Bear, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Additionally, Dhaliwal said the Canucks have made Kyle Burroughs a contract offer. Bear’s future with the Canucks is questionable, which has opened the door for Burroughs’ return. He is a physical bottom-pairing defenceman and will continue to play a physical brand of hockey if he returns.

Former Head Coach Green Joins Devils

Former Canucks head coach Travis Green joined the New Jersey Devils coaching staff this week. He will take over Andrew Brunette’s spot and serve as an assistant to Devils’ head coach Lindy Ruff. Elliotte Friedman reported several teams were interested in Green, including the Toronto Maple Leafs and Flames. He coached the Canucks for five seasons, posting a 133-147-34 record in 34 games, and spent four seasons with Utica Comets before taking over for Willie Desjardins. The club fired him in Dec. 2021 after their 9-15-2 start to the season.