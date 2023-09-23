Canucks News & Rumors: Martin, Pettersson, Podkolzin & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the Colorado Avalanche might be interested in goaltender Spencer Martin. Additionally, Elias Pettersson comments on his contract negotiations. Also, Vasily Podkolzin is getting a big opportunity in training camp.

Avalanche Could Be Interested in Martin

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said the Avalanche might be interested in adding Martin. Colorado is looking for a goalie, as backup Pavel Francouz is out to start the season.

Spencer Martin, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Meanwhile, Martin spent the past two seasons playing 35 games with the Canucks, posting a 14-15-14 record. The 28-year-old previously played for the Avalanche, as the organization drafted him with the 63rd overall in the 2013 Draft. However, he only played three games for the club in the 2017-17 season, spending most of his time in the American Hockey League.

The trade makes sense for the Canucks, as they added Casey DeSmith in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens, which pushes Martin down the goaltender depth chart for the organization. Additionally, with Arturs Silovs continually developing into the goalie of the future, it doesn’t make sense to have Martin playing ahead of him. Therefore, shipping him to the Avalanche and adding a draft pick, as a result, is the move to make for the organization.

Pettersson on Contract Talks

Pettersson’s contract extension will be a topic of discussion throughout the 2023-24 season. However, the forward said he would not let it distract him.

“It’s not a distraction,” he said. “You guys (the media) make it a distraction. I’ve got one more year left. I’m happy now, but I just want to focus on the season, my teammates and just come out with a good start with the team.

“I’m just here to play to win. I’ve got one year more on my contract. That’s all I want to say.”

The Swede is attempting to replicate a career season and help the Canucks return to the postseason for the first time since the 2019-20 season. He posted the seventh-highest point total in the organization’s history with 102 points in 80 games last season. Pettersson is slated to get a big payday on his next deal, and how the club plays will indicate whether it is a long-term deal or a short deal and if he is with Vancouver or elsewhere.

Training Camp Notes

The Canucks started training camp on Thursday in Victoria. Camp will continue until Sunday, Sept. 24th. Here are a few notes over the first two days.

Podkolzin & Hoglander Getting Oppurtunites

The Canucks rolled out multiple lines on day one and two. Pettersson centred Nils Hoglander and Andrei Kuzmenko, while J.T. Miller played with Podkolzin and Brock Boeser. Those two lines could end up being the Canucks’ top six during their pre-season games. Pius Suter is likely the team’s third-line centre and skated with Arshdeep Bains and Conor Garland on his wings. Lastly, the potential fourth line has Teddy Blueger skating alongside Phillip Di Giuseppe and Anthony Beauvillier. Head coach Rick Tocchet said he wanted to stay with pairs (from ‘Canucks training camp: Reading into lines, Pettersson speaks and a hidden bag skate,’ The Athletic, September 21, 2023).

Vasily Podkolzin, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“It’s important that you get chemistry. I wanted certain guys to be with certain guys, try to stay with pairs,” Tocchet said. “I wanted to keep Kuzy with Petey, Millsy with Boes, Ahms and Dakota Joshua last year. Then you can rotate certain guys in.”

It seems players such as Hoglander, Podkolzin and Bains, among others, will rotate lines throughout training camp. However, the one player missing from training camp was Ilya Mikheyev, who left for personal reasons on Thursday. He will likely return on Saturday but will not take part in scrimmages. When healthy, he will slot into any of the top three lines.

Mikheyev’s absence has given a few young players big opportunities at training camp. Hoglander is getting a look at the team’s potential first line to start out, while Podkolzin is on the second. Additionally, Bains is on with the team’s third line. Hoglander and Podkolzin will likely make the main roster, while Bains could get a look throughout the regular season.

Hughes D-Partner

On the blue line, the second and potentially third pairing the Canucks plan on starting the preseason with seem to be set. Tocchet has Ian Cole and Filip Hronek together, while Guillaume Brisebois and Tyler Myers are paired up. Meanwhile, Quinn Hughes has played with Noah Juulsen on day one and Carson Soucy on day two. Tocchet said he’s not a fan of playing players with the same handedness together.

With Hughes’ d-partner still a question, the final pairings won’t be sorted out until there is consistency. The Canucks could try Hronek with the captain, while Cole with Myers and Soucy with Juulsen. Other young players will also get a look, including Jett Woo, Jack Rathbone and Akito Hirose.