Canucks’ Rick Tocchet Deserves to Win Jack Adams Award

There was a boatload of differing opinions on Rick Tocchet when he was hired to take over the Vancouver Canucks in January 2023. Was he too far removed from the game? Could a then-TV analyst lead the organization back to where it needs to be? Eyebrows were furrowed, belief was low and above all else, Canucks management took a huge risk again. However, 15 months later, he is one of the best behind the bench.

Rick Tocchet, Head Coach of the Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

The 2023-24 Canucks remain one of the best teams in the sport. With hard-nosed forechecking, structured defence, and tantalizing offensive zone play, Tocchet’s team has been a revelation for a city that has been yearning for a Cup contender. From a disappointing season in 2022-23 to a potential Presidents’ Trophy winner this season, there’s no secret as to why he is the betting favourite to win his first Jack Adams. So, how did we get to this point?

Player Management and Output

One of the more underrated and overlooked aspects of being a good coach is being a good listener and communicator. The breed of coaches who have a closed door has – for the most part – been shuffled out of the league for quite some time. According to Canucks forward Dakota Joshua, Tocchet is an exceptional listener, creating a healthy environment where opinions are heard.

“He’s down to listen to what you have to say, you know, whether he agrees with it or not, he’s down to listen, which not everybody is. And I think that goes a long way within the group,” Joshua said. “And now we’re just at this point this season like we know what we have inside” (from ‘Canucks: Rick Tocchet, the great listener,’ The Province, Jan. 26, 2024).

It’s no secret that when your boss (or in this case, head coach) creates a healthy environment for you to work in, the better off you feel. That applies to most things in life. Many Canucks, including Joshua, are having the best seasons of their career and it’s no coincidence that they’re all taking place with Tocchet behind the bench.

Another prime example of what’s taking place is none other than Canucks star centre J.T. Miller. Miller, no stranger to showing emotion while on the ice, has struck a strong relationship with Tocchet it seems, often being seen discussing things with his coach during games. “If something’s bothering us, he doesn’t want us to leave the rink with that in our head. He wants us to come in feeling good about ourselves. And that’s a great thing,” the Ohio-born star said. (‘Canucks: Rick Tocchet, the great listener,’ The Province, Jan. 26, 2024)

J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The way that Tocchet has managed to win over this group is special. The pressure of playing in Vancouver is hard enough, which at times wears on players. Add in the fact that there are constant rumours about what’s going on behind closed doors and naturally, it can feel pretty toxic out there sometimes.

However, Tocchet has been as player-first as possible, creating a safe and welcoming environment for all. That’s not to say he won’t call out a player in the media, but it’s all calculated when he does so. He knows what buttons to press at what times, creating that strong bond between himself and the players that we see almost every day. His predecessor, longtime head coach Bruce Boudreau promoted the same culture, too. The difference? Results.

Just Win, Baby

In the words of the late Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders owner, “Just win, baby.” And boy, Tocchet has. As of March 29, the Canucks are on pace for 110 points, just seven points shy of the Cup finalist 2011 team. They are on their way to clinching their first playoff berth since 2020 and more importantly, their first division title since 2012-13.

This type of success wasn’t expected going into this season. Many people, including myself, expected the Canucks to be fighting for a wild card spot given the late success of the team last season after Tocchet took over. Instead, they’re fighting to take home the Presidents’ Trophy. If Vancouver finishes with 110 points, that will be a 27-point turnaround compared to last season. Twenty-seven!

Rick Tocchet Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Among the last ten Jack Adams winners (excluding Darryl Sutter because of the shortened 2020-21 season), that 27-point turnaround would be the third-highest. Only John Tortorella’s 2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets and Jim Montgomery’s 2022-23 Boston Bruins had a more significant upgrade points-wise.

There are some other worthy candidates, too. What Spencer Carbery has done with the Washington Capitals is nothing short of extraordinary. If someone would’ve told you before the season that the Caps would be in a playoff spot heading into April, there’s a high chance you would’ve belly-laughed. Nashville Predators head coach Andrew Brunette has his team on an absolute tear, making them look dangerous as we head into the postseason.

However, at the end of the day, there really isn’t a competition. Tocchet has changed this Canucks franchise, turning them into a true Stanley Cup contender. There’s a culture you can point to and feel. Players have bought in, fans have bought in, and the front office, naturally, has bought in. Given the way everything has taken place over the season, Tocchet might need to make some extra shelf space at home for his first major award.