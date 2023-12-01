Canucks’ Zadorov Trade Addresses Defence for Minimal Cost

The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenceman Nikita Zadorov from the Calgary Flames for a 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2026 third-round selection. The move came days after the organization shipped out Anthony Beauvillier for much-needed cap space, and just one day after general manager Patrik Allvin said the team could use another defenceman.

The acquisition cost may seem low to some, especially given that the Flames are trading within the Pacific Division. However, this sly addition by Allvin immediately bolsters the Canucks’ blue line.

What The Canucks Gave Up

On initial viewing, it appears the Canucks didn’t give up too much in this deal. Both picks are mid-round selections, one of which they acquired earlier this week. Given the reported competitive market for Zadorov, with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the mix for his talents, getting him for just a third and fifth-round pick is a decent get for Allvin.

By dealing Beauvillier’s $4.15 million cap hit to the Chicago Blackhawks, they managed to free up enough cap space to comfortably take on the entirety of Zadorov’s $3.75 million salary without requiring the Flames to retain money, something the Maple Leafs reportedly wanted. In exchange for Beauvillier, the Canucks got the 2024 fifth-round draft pick which they sent to the Flames, essentially swapping Beauvillier and a 2026 third-round selection for Zadorov in this week’s pair of trades.

The Canucks’ hot streak to start the season allows them to buy as we near the holiday roster freeze later in December. While further depleting their pool of draft picks may have been seen as bullish before the season to some, it is clear this team has earned the right to give up futures to help this team win now, especially given the low-risk nature of a third and fifth-round draft choice. Zadorov is a pending unrestricted free agent, but if the Canucks can re-sign him, this trade will look like a heist. As for now, they gave up minimal assets for a mean, rugged, top-four defender.

What Zadorov Brings

The addition of Zadorov brings more defence and physicality to the Canucks’ backend. The 6-foot-6, 248-pound Russian defender has 41 hits, 19 blocked shots and has already racked up 23 penalty minutes through 21 games this season. In addition to the grit he brings, Zadorov is sporting a 56.41% Corsi for, a 54.35% expected goals for, and had the third highest time on ice among Flames defenders at five-on-five, per Natural Stat Trick. Although, he has been outscored 18-11 at five-on-five this season – one of the worst differentials on the Flames.

While not relied on for his offence, Zadorov can occasionally chip in. He has six points (one goal and five assists) through 21 games this season and scored 14 goals last season, doubling his previous career-high of seven. Zadorov scored over 20 points in both of his 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns and could realistically hit the mark for a third straight time, depending on his deployment with the Canucks.

Adding Zadorov also means the Canucks have three defencemen listed at 6-foot-5 or above, the other two being Carson Soucy and Tyler Myers. His physicality and defensive presence will be a sound addition to the organization. Zadorov should slot nicely in their top four next to either Filip Hronek, Quinn Hughes, or one of his former teammates, Myers or Ian Cole.

The Zadorov trade shows that Allvin and company are willing to reward the Canucks for their great start. They addressed an area of need while giving up no roster players, prospects, or prime draft picks, which is an impressive feat.