Washington Capitals 2021-22 Season Preview Section

Looking for all the best Washington Capitals 2021-22 season preview content in one place? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, you can find all the latest articles from our expert team of Capitals writers who want to get you prepared for the upcoming season.

Daniel Sprong Washington Capitals

Capitals’ Third Line Must Perform Well to Keep Roster Spots

The Capitals were impressed by their young forwards during rookie camp this past weekend. The third line should be on high alert now.

Connor McMichael, Washington Capitals

Capitals Rookie Camp Provides Insight Into Future

After three days of rookie camp, the Washington Capitals have to feel confident as the team heads into main camp this coming Thursday.

Hendrix Lapierre, Washington Capitals

Capitals Face 3 Key Questions Heading Into Rookie Camp

When the Capitals released their Rookie Camp roster and schedule, the instant reaction was to scan through the names and see who was invited.

Martin Fehervary Hershey Bears

Martin Fehérváry Faces Vital Year With Washington Capitals

Martin Fehérváry will be vital for the Washington Capitals in 2021-22 as Peter Laviolette addresses his defensive concerns.

Dmitry Orlov Washington Capitals

Capitals Need Dmitry Orlov to Have a Career Season

The Capitals will ask more of Dmitry Orlov this season, and based on his recent progression, he’s primed for a career year.

Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington Capitals

Capitals Expect More From Kuznetsov, Mantha, and Sprong in 2021-22

The Capitals will be the same old Capitals on offense this season. That should worry the rest of the league.

Alex Alexeyev, Hershey Bears

Capitals Should Be Patient with Their NHL-Ready Prospects

The Capitals will most likely invite key prospects from Hershey to gain more NHL experience this year. They would be wise to tread carefully.

John Carlson Washington Capitals

Capitals Need Carlson to be a Norris Trophy Contender Again

The Capitals should expect another Norris-caliber season from John Carlson, especially if he improves his defense and playoff production.

Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington Capitals

Capitals Stay Contenders with a Refocused Evgeny Kuznetsov

The success of the Capitals will depend on a refocused and rejuvenated Evgeny Kuznetsov. Except the center to return to form this season.

Michal Kempny Washington Capitals

Capitals Will Depend on Kempny and Fehervary to Replace Dillon

The Capitals will rely on Michal Kempny’s health and Martin Fehervary’s development to fill the hole on the left side of the defense.

Alex Ovechkin Washington Capitals

Capitals Need X-factor to Emerge on Offense to Remain Dangerous

The Capitals will still be dangerous on offense this season, but a roster X-factor could make them a legitimate Stanley Cup contender.

Ilya Samsonov Washington Capitals

Capitals’ Goaltending Vital to 2021-22 Success

With Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek, the Washington Capitals are returning to the same duo that experienced many highs and lows last season.

Andre Burakovsky Colorado Avalanche

Capitals 2021-22 Schedule Features Brutal 5-Game Late-Season Road Trip

The Washington Capitals have a tough late-season five-game road trip that could decide their playoff fate in the 2021-22 NHL season.

