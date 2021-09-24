Washington Capitals 2021-22 Season Preview Section

Looking for all the best Washington Capitals 2021-22 season preview content in one place? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, you can find all the latest articles from our expert team of Capitals writers who want to get you prepared for the upcoming season.

Capitals’ Third Line Must Perform Well to Keep Roster Spots The Capitals were impressed by their young forwards during rookie camp this past weekend. The third line should be on high alert now.

Capitals Rookie Camp Provides Insight Into Future After three days of rookie camp, the Washington Capitals have to feel confident as the team heads into main camp this coming Thursday.

Capitals Face 3 Key Questions Heading Into Rookie Camp When the Capitals released their Rookie Camp roster and schedule, the instant reaction was to scan through the names and see who was invited.

Martin Fehérváry Faces Vital Year With Washington Capitals Martin Fehérváry will be vital for the Washington Capitals in 2021-22 as Peter Laviolette addresses his defensive concerns.

Capitals Need Dmitry Orlov to Have a Career Season The Capitals will ask more of Dmitry Orlov this season, and based on his recent progression, he’s primed for a career year.

Capitals Expect More From Kuznetsov, Mantha, and Sprong in 2021-22 The Capitals will be the same old Capitals on offense this season. That should worry the rest of the league.

Capitals Should Be Patient with Their NHL-Ready Prospects The Capitals will most likely invite key prospects from Hershey to gain more NHL experience this year. They would be wise to tread carefully.

Capitals Need Carlson to be a Norris Trophy Contender Again The Capitals should expect another Norris-caliber season from John Carlson, especially if he improves his defense and playoff production.

Capitals Stay Contenders with a Refocused Evgeny Kuznetsov The success of the Capitals will depend on a refocused and rejuvenated Evgeny Kuznetsov. Except the center to return to form this season.

Capitals Will Depend on Kempny and Fehervary to Replace Dillon The Capitals will rely on Michal Kempny’s health and Martin Fehervary’s development to fill the hole on the left side of the defense.

Capitals Need X-factor to Emerge on Offense to Remain Dangerous The Capitals will still be dangerous on offense this season, but a roster X-factor could make them a legitimate Stanley Cup contender.

Capitals’ Goaltending Vital to 2021-22 Success With Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek, the Washington Capitals are returning to the same duo that experienced many highs and lows last season.

Capitals 2021-22 Schedule Features Brutal 5-Game Late-Season Road Trip The Washington Capitals have a tough late-season five-game road trip that could decide their playoff fate in the 2021-22 NHL season.