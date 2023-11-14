Celebrating Hockey’s Heritage with Danny Hodgson & Upper Deck

I feel privileged when I get to meet and talk with former NHL players like former Toronto Maple Leaf and Vancouver Canuck forward Danny Hodgson. Hodgson and I met at Upper Deck’s Display at the Fan Park Ice District in downtown Edmonton during the Heritage Classic Weekend.

Danny Hodgson (The Hockey Writers)

Upper Deck hosted this exclusive athlete signing event with Hodgson to honour the heritage of hockey as part of the 2023 Heritage Classic. Back in January 2023, Upper Deck released Hodgson’s first NHL Rookie card earlier as part of the First People’s Rookie Cards to celebrate Canadian Indigenous hockey players who never before had a licensed NHL trading card. Upper Deck also included the card set in the official 2023 Heritage Classic Game Day Program paying homage to the Heritage of Hockey in Edmonton and Northern Alberta.

Hodgson, who is of Cree descent, mentioned to me what an honour it was for him to be included in this exclusive set of hockey cards. “It felt great to be chosen to be part of this set, and to inspire others who see it, especially children of Indigenous heritage,” said Hodgson.

Upper Deck’s First People’s Rookie Card set was designed by an Indigenous artist from the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation, Jacob Alexis, and the card backs were written by Indigenous card collector Naim Cardinal, who is Cree and a member of Tallcree First Nation. Cardinal, who is also Hodgson’s cousin, has been collecting hockey cards for 23 years, and his hobby turned into a passion to work with the community to compile a list of over 100 identified players of Indigenous descent.

Hodgson’s First NHL Point Came On His NHL First Shift

Hodsgon’s face lit up with joy when he spoke about his hockey career. “I was the first player from Fort McMurray (Alberta) to make it to the NHL,” said Hodgson. “The Edmonton Oilers were very close to my heart growing up. When I played my first NHL game in Edmonton when I was with the Leafs, it was very special to see family and friends in the stands.”



Hodgson who played 100-plus NHL games from 1985-86 to 1988-89 for both the Maple Leafs and Canucks fondly remembers his first game in the NHL. “I picked up a point on my first shift in the NHL,” recalls Hodgson. He was on a two-on-one with Leafs’ captain Rick Vaive and passed it over where Vaive made no mistake in putting it in the net for Hodgson’s first NHL point.

Hodgson Had A Legendary Jr. Hockey Career

Hodgson reached the 50-goal and 100-point marks in each of his three seasons with the Prince Albert Raiders from 1982 to 1985 where he played for legendary Jr. coach Terry Simpson. In the 1982-83 Western Hockey League (WHL) season, Hodgson was selected as WHL Rookie of the Year and in the 1983-84 season he finished second in scoring with 181 points to the Brandon Wheat Kings Ray Ferraro who led the WHL with 192 points. Hodgson finished second in scoring the following season when he put up 182 points. He finished 15 points behind New Westminster Bruins Cliff Ronning who led the WHL with 197 points during the 1984-85 season.





Hodsgon was captain of the Raiders when they won the Memorial Cup in 1985, and captained Canada’s gold medal-winning entry at the 1985 IIHF World Junior Championship in Finland. In 2015-16, he was named one of the WHL’s Top 50 Players of All-Time coming in at No. 27.



On Nov. 25, Hodgson will have his No. 16 retired by the Raiders in a special ceremony at the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert. He will become the third Raider to have his number retired, joining current Oilers assistant coach Dave Manson and Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Modano up in the rafters.

Enjoying Retirement From Hockey in Fort McMurray

Hodsgon is now retired from a hockey career that took him from Fort Mac to the NHL and eventually to a pro hockey career in Europe. He’s back where it all started enjoying his retirement in Fort McMurray.

When you look back at Hodgson’s career accomplishments, he’s truly deserving of his own rookie card. That’s what makes Upper Deck’s First People’s Rookie Card Set so special. Meeting Hodgson was a real honour for me. He speaks with much humility and grace – a true gentleman. You wouldn’t know he was captain of a World Junior gold medal team or Memorial Cup winner, he’s a genuinely nice guy to talk hockey with.