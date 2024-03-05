Chicago Blackhawks Mock Trade Deadline for 2024

The Chicago Blackhawks are not expected to make many moves ahead of the 2024 Trade Deadline because they don’t have the tradable assets they did last season. However, a few players might be made available to accumulate prospects or draft picks for their rebuild.

Petr Mrazek, Jason Dickinson, and Nick Foligno recently signed contract extensions, so it is unlikely that any of these players will be moved. However, the Blackhawks have other veterans who might interest teams looking to make the playoffs and/or make a deep run. The good news is that general manager Kyle Davidson does not have to make any moves. He can sit back and wait for teams to get desperate as the 4 PM EST deadline gets closer on March 8. This will allow him to make good deals that will benefit the franchise’s future.

Here is a look at some possible trades the Blackhawks could make before Friday.

A Trade Between Two Original Six Franchises

The Chicago Blackhawks trade Colin Blackwell to the New York Rangers for a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft

In a previous article, my THW colleague Brooke Lofurno explained why this trade makes sense for both teams. The Blackhawks have many draft picks in the coming years, and adding one in 2026 will help spread them out. The New York Rangers need another forward after losing Blake Wheeler and Filip Chytil to injury.

Colin Blackwell, New York Rangers (Photo by Joe Hrycych/NHLI via Getty Images)

While Blackwell had 22 goals in 47 games during his last stint as a Blueshirt, it is the energy he brings that the Rangers will welcome down the stretch and in the playoffs. He has played with most of the players on the roster, which will speed up the transition. The 30-year-old has returned strong from hernia surgery and has been one of the Blackhawks’ most high-energy forwards since his return on Dec. 19. His energy will be missed in Chicago but put to good use in New York.

Blackhawks Reunite Another With His Former Team

It’s a good bet that Tyler Johnson will not be in a Blackhawks sweater next season. Several teams are reportedly interested in renting the two-time Cup champion’s services before he hits the free-agent market this summer.

The Chicago Blackhawks trade Tyler Johnson (retaining 50 percent of salary) to the Tampa Bay Lightning for their third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Johnson has many of the skills that the Lightning could use in their bottom-six, as these units have struggled to produce points this season. While the Lightning have some cap room due to Mikhail Sergachev’s injury, they are expected to use much of that relief on one of the top available defensemen.

Tyler Johnson could be reunited with his former team (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 33-year-old may not be the offensive weapon he was before the Lightning traded him to the Blackhawks in 2021, but he is willing to drive to the net and contribute offensively, which would give the Lightning a big lift down the stretch. Like Blackwell, this trade also allows the Blackhawks to get some compensation for a player who will not likely be in Chicago next season.

Blackhawks Have Draft Picks To Acquire Immediate Help

The Blackhawks have managed to accumulate three second-round picks in the upcoming draft. A second-round pick is a valuable commodity at the trade deadline, and many teams could reach out to the Blackhawks and make a trade to get that pick.

This pick can be dangled in front of desperate teams that might be willing to part with young NHL talent, and one player that comes to mind is Kaapo Kakko of the New York Rangers.

Kaapo Kakko, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Five years into his career, the second-overall pick from 2019 has scored 49 goals and 104 total points in 268 career games. He has never scored more than 18 goals in a season and has reached 40 points just once. He has shown flashes of his talent, but playing under the bright lights of the Big Apple might be too much for a 22-year-old. A change of scenery might be the spark he needs to reach his potential, and a young Blackhawks team might be the answer.

The Blackhawks trading one of their second-round picks for Kakko would be a smart move. He would be a great addition to the roster and provide immediate and long-term benefits for a team that is in desperate need of an offensive punch.

The Blackhawks don’t need to make any of these transactions by the deadline. That said, the talent surrounding a generational superstar like Connor Bedard is thin. Unless something happens soon, the team will be looking at a long stretch of losing seasons, which is unacceptable with Bedard in the lineup.