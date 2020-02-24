The Columbus Blue Jackets and Anaheim Ducks have swung a deal just under the wire: the Blue Jackets have snagged Devin Shore in exchange for Sonny Milano.

Following up on @Aportzline and others reports, Devin Shore for Sonny Milano is indeed straight up. #CBJ @NHLDucks — Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) February 24, 2020

Shore Provides a Two-Way Presence, Versatility

Shore, 25, is a versatile bottom-six forward capable of playing centre and both wings. He will provide some depth and potentially some scoring pop for the Blue Jackets as they push for an Eastern Conference wild card spot. He’s an aggressive, hard-working, and intelligent player with playmaking ability, The Hockey News reports.

Devin Shore is a versatile player who can play centre or either wing. (Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports)

Selected in the second round of the 2012 Entry Draft by the Dallas Stars, Shore has recorded four goals and six assists in 39 games this season. In his 282-game NHL career — which he’s split between the Ducks and Stars — he has 33 goals and 66 assists for 104 points. He’s currently making $2.3 million and will be a restricted free agent this summer.

The Blue Jackets are tied with the Carolina Hurricanes with 74 points, but the Hurricanes possess the second wild-card spot as they have two games in hand.

Inconsistent Milano off to California

In return for Shore, the Ducks receive Sonny Milano.

Chosen by the Blue Jackets in the first round of the 2014 NHL Entry draft, the left winger has five goals and 13 assists in 46 games this season.

A proven point-producer at the AHL level, he’s bounced between the Blue Jackets and their AHL affiliate throughout his career. He’s posted 45 goals and 67 assists for 112 points in 163 AHL games and 20 goals and 22 assists for 42 points in 116 NHL games.

Sonny Milano has offensive upside, but hasn’t found his groove in the NHL yet. (Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

At 23-years-old, Milano is aging out of the “prospect” tag and, while showing “flashes of brilliance every few games, he ultimately fails to stay consistent and does not contribute with many peripheral stats,” Dobber Prospects’ Dave Hall reports.

Sonny Milano has much more skill upside than Shore. Factor in the Ritchie for Heinen swap, and the Ducks are clearly transitioning towards speed and offense. — Felix Sicard (@Felix_Sicard) February 24, 2020

Perhaps sunny California will be just the new environment Milano needs to succeed. With the Ducks out of the playoff picture, the stretch run will be like an extended tryout for Milano, who will will be a restricted free agent after the season concludes.