Coyotes Arena Update Answers Multitude of Questions

The Arizona Coyotes are in the final stages of finding a permanent home in the desert, which would solve a multitude of nuisances. Per PHNX Sports, Craig Morgan writes, “Coyotes president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez told PHNX Sports on Tuesday that the team expects to announce its chosen arena site by the end of the calendar year, or shortly thereafter.” Since original owner Richard Burke determined that the team could not survive in the desert, finding a permanent home has been a battle.

From arena to arena or city to city, it’s been a never-ending resolution. Nevertheless, with this potential site climbing the rankings, this may be Alex Mereulo’s group’s biggest task yet, as it’s never been done before. If this doesn’t work out, it could be game over for the Coyotes in Arizona. Solving this hurdle would bring sustainability and assurance to the Coyotes players and fanbase that have dealt with a myriad of rumors for nearly two decades. While there is still much unknown, we know some details about what could be the next home of the Coyotes.

Where Is the Potential Site?

The potential site has been said to be located in the Phoenix and Scottsdale area. “Earlier in the process, Gutierrez made it clear that Phoenix was one of the municipalities that the Coyotes would consider, provided the site was located in the eastern portion of the city, closer to the majority of the team’s season-ticket holder base, and closer to the wealth and corporate bases of the city, along the 101 corridor that extends from north Phoenix and Scottsdale down through Tempe and Chandler.”

Morgan also reports, “While much speculation has centered on the northwest Mesa site on which the team executed a letter of intent in August, multiple sources familiar with the process told PHNX that the team is zeroing in on a parcel of land in northeast Phoenix, adjacent to Scottsdale.”

So, with the information at hand, there is a lot to digest. Notably, the spot of land is off the 101 corridor, near Mayo Clinic Hospital. This may appear like a poor location, particularly how far it looks from downtown Phoenix. However, as Morgan mentioned, it is near lots of the team’s season ticket holders in east Phoenix. Not all of the season ticket holders, as most are in Chandler, Gilbert, and Mesa, but there’s a good chunk. The Coyotes’ practice facility, Ice Den Scottsdale, is also just a mere ten minutes away, which could make a lot more sense. Although the arena plans have a practice facility to be built adjacent to the arena, it would remove this juncture once it’s built.

While much is still unknown, this could be the next home of the Coyotes, deeming the team can get a deal done.

When the Coyotes put in a letter of intent in August for a parcel of land in Mesa, many thought that would be the front-runner for the next arena location. However, with this news, it appears this site could very well be the one they will kick the tires on. “PHNX has reported multiple times over the past two months that Phoenix was in strong consideration, and more recently, that it was indeed the other location (aside from Mesa) that had risen to the top of the list of possibilities.”

While it’s interesting, it was assumed this was a familiar candidate. What stands out most is the potential arena, which would have mostly the same layout as the Tempe deal would have. The plan would still consist of the Coyotes arena itself, a practice facility, as previously mentioned, and a sportsbook. Apartment buildings and plentiful restaurants will also be built around the site, creating an entertainment district. Similar to what the Milwaukee Bucks currently have.

It’s not surprising that this has likely been under consideration from the get-go, but hearing it could be the chosen site is intriguing, to say the least.

Is This Good News? Bad? Mixture of Both?

While this is indeed good news, and a solution could be on the horizon, it’s said that the location isn’t ideal for all parts of the fanbase. “This particular site would not be an ideal arena location for the franchise’s considerable amount of season-ticket holders in the southern portion of the Southeast Valley — the commute is just as long to Glendale, given traffic patterns at rush hour — the site is closer to the greatest wealth concentration of the city in north Scottsdale and Paradise Valley, and it creates easier access for fans in the northwest Valley cities of Glendale and Peoria.”

Those are many of the cons, as there are some serious concerns with this site. It is also in a flood zone, which raises that much more concern with the construction and development of the entire entertainment district. However, the fact that we could be under a month until a potential announcement is huge for the team’s future in the desert. It’s also true that much more of the season-ticker holders and fanbase are in the area, much more than there was in Glendale.

It’s good that an announcement could be coming soon, and of course the sooner the better. Although it needs to be in a good location, that’s how fans come to games. Winning will also play a factor in drawing fans out each night, but the location is likely the largest priority as in the past it’s hurt them badly.

Announcement Is Soon, Regardless of Location

One thing is for sure, an announcement will soon be made based on reports. Being able to lock down a location, wherever that may be, will be best for the organization. They should also remain on track with the project’s construction, as they don’t have a landfill to clean up, compared to the Tempe site. It’s an exciting time for the Coyotes, and the fanbase could have a solution to staying in the desert long-term very soon.