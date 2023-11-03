Imagining a Potential Arizona Coyotes Outdoor Game

Most people say it can never be done, but there is a real possibility that the Arizona Coyotes could host an outdoor game. We’ve seen outdoor games in Dallas, Nashville, and Raleigh, all places many say it shouldn’t work. So, with the Coyotes only one of three NHL teams never to appear in an outdoor game (Florida Panthers and Columbus Blue Jackets are the other two), I wanted to take a look at what we could see with a potential outdoor game in the Grand Canyon state.

Potential Venue Options

Mountain America Credit Union Stadium: Also referred to as Sun Devil Stadium, the historic football venue located on Arizona State’s campus in downtown Tempe is the most likely place to host an outdoor game. The stadium was built 65 years ago on the side of a mountain and has been in use ever since. It has been renovated multiple times, most recently in 2019.

The stadium can hold 53,599 people, including a student section similar to the Coyotes’ current home in Mullett Arena. It’s no stranger to highly attended events. The venue has hosted Super Bowl XXX, the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, and ASU’s football team.

There are a couple of reasons why this would be the best place for the Coyotes to host an outdoor game. The first is that the team would probably want the event to be played in Tempe. It’s become their home base of operations. The organization plays out of Mullett Arena right across the street, and the fanbase is mainly from the East Valley. Mountain America Credit Union Stadium is the only venue that is big enough to host an outdoor game in Tempe.

Second, a game at the stadium would work well given ASU and the Coyotes’ partnership. The stadium is on ASU’s campus and should generate a bunch of revenue for the school. It would be cool to see a Coyotes outdoor jersey that referenced ASU. It would also be cool to see former ASU student and Coyote prospect Josh Doan back in his old stomping grounds.

Josh Doan, Arizona State University (Paige Shacklett, Communication Manager and Men’s Ice Hockey SID at ASU)

Finally, the ASU experience would be fantastic for the NHL, the school, and the game. We saw how beneficial the college atmosphere was when the Carolina Hurricanes played at NC State’s football stadium. Fans would get to see the ASU marching band, and there would most likely be a student section, as well. It also wouldn’t be surprising if the ASU NCAA and ACHA hockey teams played outdoor games, as well in the stadium.

Hosting an outdoor game in Mountain America Credit Union Stadium would be great all around. However, it’s not the only venue that would be considered.

Chase Field: Built-in 1998 for Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks, the ballpark has been the team’s home for all of its existence. It’s located in downtown Phoenix, which is right next to two light rail stations. It’s perfect for a massive event like an outdoor NHL game.

The capacity for the stadium is 48,405 – less than Sun Devil Stadium but still around the average attendance of most outdoor games. The actual stadium has a lot to offer, including a swimming pool and hot tub inside the ballpark. It would be great to see fans in the pool watching a hockey game.

The stadium has AC to keep Diamondbacks fans cool during the summer heat, which depending on when the outdoor game would be held could help keep the game successful. The roof can be opened and closed according to the weather, and the windows can be closed and opened as well.

The venue has hosted major events, including two World Series, World Baseball Classic games, college football games, and multiple concerts, including Billy Joel and Elton John.

The only real issue is that it’s been said multiple times over the past couple of years that the venue needs renovations, and the stadium must be empty when the roof is opened or closed. It has been rumored in the past to be in discussions for an outdoor venue, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see a packed baseball stadium watching hockey.

State Farm Stadium: Located in Glendale, the indoor stadium was built in 2006 for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals with a retractable roof so the team could play games early in the NFL season.

The stadium has a capacity of 63,400, which can be expanded to 78,600. It has hosted many notable events like three Super Bowls, every Fiesta Bowl game since 2007, two NCAA basketball tournaments, multiple United States national soccer games, and a bunch of concerts, like Taylor Swift (twice) and Jay-Z.

The big problem here is that the stadium is located in Glendale, right next to the Coyotes’ old home in Desert Diamond Arena – and the relationship between the city and the team didn’t end well. Playing a game out of State Farm Stadium would bring up the same issues that drove the team out of the city in the first place. Although, for one game, it might be an option.

Potential Opponents

Dallas Stars: The most likely opponent would be the Dallas Stars. The Stars are a division rival and are a young exciting team. With players that can headline the game like Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger and the team being from a big area (Texas), this matchup could be a slam dunk for the NHL. The team has only been in one outdoor game back in 2020. A well-known team, marketable players, and a good matchup? The Stars check all the boxes.

LA Kings: These teams have had some intense moments in the past, including facing off in the Western Conference Final in 2012. The Kings are a good team in a strong market. Stars like Anze Kopitar, Drew Doughty, and others would help boost the marketability of this game. The NHL has put these two teams in big games before, like this past season in Australia. However, it’s more likely the Kings will host an outdoor game before they visit one again. They’ve been the visitors in two outdoor games, last hosting their own in Dodger Stadium in 2014.

Anaheim Ducks: The Anaheim Ducks are the ideal opponent for an outdoor game as perhaps the Coyotes’ biggest rivals. Each matchup between the teams has featured fights and hard hits, along with some tense play. The Ducks have high-profile players like Trevor Zegras and Mason McTavish to help promote the game.

Arizona Coyotes’ Nick Schmaltz is defended by Los Angeles Kings Alec Martinez (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The team also hasn’t played an outdoor game since they faced the Kings at Dodgers Stadium in 2014. The only real problem is that the Ducks don’t have a high attendance record. However, it could be a low-viewed game, which could be why the NHL wouldn’t have them play the Coyotes.

Vegas Golden Knights: The Vegas Golden Knights are set to play their second-ever outdoor game in January – they played the Colorado Avalanche in the Lake Tahoe outdoor games in 2020 and will play in the Winter Classic this season against the Seattle Kraken. As the defending Stanley Cup champions, they are one of the most popular teams in the NHL right now.

The Golden Knights are also from the desert, which could make for a good marketing strategy. The only problem is that Vegas has played in two outdoor games in the past three years, and the NHL might want to give another team the chance to play in an outdoor game.

The Coyotes will get an outdoor game at some point. Once their new stadium is built, the team will most likely get big profile events like the all-star game. The NHL has had success with outdoor games in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Dallas, Texas. If it can work in those places, it can work in Arizona, and there’s no doubt people will show up to experience outdoor hockey in their community.