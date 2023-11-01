Coyotes’ Lutz Recovers to Become Top-Tier Prospect

Germany is known for many things, like picturesque lakes, the Nobel Prize, recycling efficiency, having the highest rate of entrepreneurship per capita in Europe, and hockey. From goaltender Olaf Kolzig and forward Marco Sturm to defenseman Moritz Seider and forward Leon Draisaitl, Germany has had many successful players make it to the NHL. Other players who did not make it to the NHL have had successful careers in the minors, like goaltender Dimitri Patzold and defenseman Konrad Abeltshauser.

At present, Germany is represented again by Arizona Coyotes prospect Julian Lutz. Lutz was drafted 43rd overall in the 2022 NHL Draft by Arizona and becomes the latest forward in a rising forward prospect group list. The 6-foot-2 and 187-pound left-winger from Weingarten, Germany, is still green but a prospect worth watching as he makes strides to make the Coyotes roster.

Growing up, Lutz quickly knew he wanted to play hockey, the sport played in Germany. He found a love for the sport and wanted to become a hockey player when he could skate. The first time he took that step to becoming a player was not like most coming into the sport. The first time he was on the ice to begin skating, he was unknowingly with figure skaters. After some time adjusting, the practice and ice time became a permanent thing.

He got an early taste of hockey when he took the ice at 14, playing for the RB Hockey Academy of the Erste Bank Juniors League (EBJL), based in Austria. While there, he posted 28 goals and 32 assists for 60 points and 40 penalty minutes in 27 games, and people took notice of his skills on the ice. He continued to play overseas and carved out a nice career, developing in every way to get people to notice his hard work and play on the ice. A speedy winger with an incredible slap shot, Lutz was on everyone’s radar ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft. It was not a matter of if he would get drafted but when. His dream was realized in the second round, and all of his hard work had paid off, even though it was just beginning.

Last season, he played for two teams in two different leagues. He started the 2022-23 season playing for the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League (USHL), contributing five goals and seven assists for 12 points and 23 penalty minutes in nine games. He would then have a short stint with the Germany U20 team in the International Junior program, scoring two goals and three assists for five points and four penalty minutes in two games.

Lutz’s Strengths to Keep Building on

Lutz is a player who contributes offensively and hits like a truck. He is patient with the puck, holding it until a play develops in the offensive zone. He has incredible strength at protecting the puck, has worked hard at becoming a complete player through his work ethic, and has increasingly become a better stick handler.

Lutz is known for playing with a non-stop motor, always moving to create a play regardless of what zone he is in. He handles pressure well for someone his age and considers positivity one of his assets. He is a team-first player, recognizing his stats are not as important as a win.

Weaknesses to Work on Now

While his game has come a long way, he still needs to work on his defensive game. Some nights, he can keep the opposition in check, but other nights, he finds himself on an island, not knowing who to cover in the defensive zone. At times, he can be looking around, not knowing what his responsibilities are. Once he figures it out and becomes a prominent defensive player to go along with his offense, he will be fine.

Lutz has come a long way in his hockey career, returning from a scary injury. During the 2021-22 season, while playing with the EHC Munchen of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL), he overcame a fractured bone in his back to play 14 games that season. He has shown no signs of a setback, has progressed well in his recovery, and is returning to form on the ice.

As a player who idolizes both Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby because of how they present themselves on the ice, Lutz still has a ways to go before making his NHL debut. While he is not there yet, he has participated in two Coyotes development camps, bettering his skills and timing with pro athletes. He will need more time in either a high-level European league or a couple of seasons at the American Hockey League level with the Tucson Roadrunners, an affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes.