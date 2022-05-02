Coyotes Corner: Team Closes Out Season With Come-From-Behind Wins

In this week’s edition of Coyotes Corner, the Arizona Coyotes concluded their 2021-22 season with an absolute bang and boy was it a doozy. After 10 consecutive losses, they finally found themselves back in the win column, and they did so in two consecutive come-from-behind wins in their final three games to close out the year. The final week of the regular season saw the Coyotes hit the road for back-to-back matchups against the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars before they headed home for their last game at Gila River Arena against the Nashville Predators.

This past week was very different for the Coyotes after being outscored a whopping 54-17 in their previous 10 matchups. While the team found themselves behind early in two of their final three games, they were able to rally to pick up wins in what ended up being the most exciting games the team played this year.

Central Division Final Standings (As of 5/2/2022)

Team Record Points z — Colorado Avalanche 56-19-7 119 x — Minnesota Wild 53-22-7 113 x — St. Louis Blues 49-22-11 109 x — Dallas Stars 46-30-6 98 x — Nashville Predators 45-30-7 97 Winnipeg Jets 39-32-11 89 Chicago Blackhawks 28-42-12 68 Arizona Coyotes 25-50-7 57

The Week That Was

Coyotes at. Minnesota Wild (April 26, 5-3 Win)

The Coyotes’ week kicked off with a matchup on the road against the Wild. After remaining deadlocked at one-a-piece, they came alive early in the third period thanks to goals from Jack McBain, his first career NHL goal in addition to Antoine Roussel before Minnesota clawed their way back into the game to tie things up. A late goal from Travis Boyd and an empty netter from Phil Kessel helped seal the deal late to give the Coyotes a 5-3 win and end their 10 game losing streak. Karel Vejmelka picked up 35 saves in the win.

Jack McBain, Arizona Coyotes (Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

What Went Right

The Coyotes were able to lock things down late to pick up the win despite blowing a two-goal lead while registering a power play goal.

What Went Wrong

The Coyotes took an abysmal six penalties, but luckily killed them all off successfully.

Top Coyotes Performer

Defensemen Shayne Gostisbehere, who picked up three assists in the win and forward McBain, who scored his first career NHL goal against the team who drafted him and dealt him at the deadline to the Coyotes.

Key Takeaway

The Coyotes managed to play a full 60-minute game and not buckle during a crazy goal-filled third period.

Coyotes at. Dallas Stars (April 27, 4-3 OT Win)

Wednesday’s matchup against the Dallas Stars 24 hours later seemed no different for the Coyotes during their 10 game losing streak, falling behind 3-0 after two periods. Anton Stralman got the Coyotes’ comeback rolling in the third period before Gostisbehere and Barrett Hayton helped tie things up. Boyd picked up the game winning goal in overtime as the Coyotes took down former goalie Scott Wedgewood, 4-3. Harri Säteri picked up his first win the Coyotes and first career NHL win since the 2017-18 season, making 27 saves in the process.

What Went Right

The Coyotes outshot Dallas 37-29 and managed to score a power play goal in the win. While managing to pull off the comeback, they forced 10 Stars turnovers.

What Went Wrong

The Coyotes struggled in the face off circle, winning only 40 percent of their draws, compared to Dallas’ 59 percent. They also allowed a goal on four power play opportunities.

Top Coyotes Performers

Stralman who picked up a goal for the second straight night and Säteri who recorded his first win in a Coyotes sweater.

Key Takeaway

The Coyotes fought to the very end after falling behind through 40 minutes to pick up the surprise come-from-behind win.

Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators (April 29, 5-4 Win)

The Coyotes closed out the 2021-22 season with their final game at Gila River Arena, fittingly against the Nashville Predators, the same team they played in their first ever home game in Glendale back in the 2003-04 season. The start of the game was anything but exciting for the Coyotes, as they looked to close the Glendale chapter with a win, falling behind 4-0 on the Predators first seven shots of the game. After pulling Vejmelka for Säteri, the Coyotes spent the final 53 minutes of the game orchestrating what ended up being one of the most memorable memories at Gila River Arena.

Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

What Went Right

The Coyotes successfully killed off two Predator power-play opportunities while outhitting them 43-28 all while coming back from behind 4-0.

What Went Wrong

The Coyotes turned the puck over 14 times and looked out of it and lost early on.

Top Coyotes Performers

Säteri, who picked up 27 saves in relief for Vejmelka and Stralman who recorded his third straight game with a goal.

Key Takeaway

Based off the first seven minutes of this hockey game, the Coyotes would’ve been lucky to escape the game without allowing 10 goals. Regardless of the poor start, they doubled down and pulled off a historic comeback in the final ever game played at Gila River Arena in front of a crowd of 14,000.

Looking Ahead

With the 2021-22 season officially over for the Coyotes, attention now turns toward the NHL Draft Lottery on May 10. Starting next season they will be playing in Tempe at Arizona State University’s new 5,000-seat multi-purpose arena for the next three seasons while they await a decision/vote on their arena proposal.

Quotables

“At some point we kind of lost our mojo and were not as tough to play against. You don’t wake up in the morning with the same feeling, pride, and happy about yourself. That was important for us to get back at it. And I think we finished really strong.”

– Coyotes head coach André Tourigny on his team’s effort following a 4-3 comeback win.

“A little storybook ending, I guess. Obviously, not the best start, them scoring on their first three shots, but it shows the resiliency of our team.”

– Coyotes defensemen Shayne Gostisbehere on the team’s resiliency after falling behind early against Nashville before eventually coming back to win.

On The Hockey Twittersphere

To the most loyal fans in hockey, we couldn’t think of a better Pack to close out the year with.



Thank you for your support this season, we’ll see you in Tempe! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/UnjVL9u36n — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) April 30, 2022

Official: GM Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes and Assistant Coach Phil Housley have mutually agreed to part ways. https://t.co/FQ81Zo5mKO — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) May 1, 2022