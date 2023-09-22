Coyotes Keep Jenik in Fold With New Deal

The Arizona Coyotes and forward Jan Jenik have agreed to a contract extension to the terms of a one-year, two-way deal with an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level and $125,000 guaranteed. He was scoreless in two games with Arizona last season. He was a restricted free agent before re-signing with the club.

Coyotes’ Jenik Provides Depth and Physical Play

The 6-foot-1 and 185-pound forward was an elite point producer with the Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He played only two seasons there but, in that time, scored 35 goals and assisted on 51 others for 86 points and 79 penalty minutes in 54 games. Seeing his ability, Arizona drafted him 65th overall in the 2018 NHL Draft.

The 23-year-old from Nymburk, Czechia, came to the Coyotes organization as a player who could produce yet play well in his zone and plays a gritty, physical game. While he has not been able to showcase his abilities in Arizona, he has shown glimpses of his all-around game with the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Last season, he recorded seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points, along with 50 penalty minutes, in 30 games. He has played 110 games with the Roadrunners at the AHL level, scoring 30 goals, adding 54 assists, and 167 penalty minutes. While his time with the Coyotes’ main roster is limited, his numbers in the minors speak for themselves. His 200-foot game fits the organization and what they are trying to do. Arizona forward Liam O’Brien is the only player on the roster who is not afraid to play that physical style but Jenik is more than capable of playing the same role.

Jan Jenik, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With the Coyotes, Jenik has four goals and one assist for five points in 17 career games. He also has six blocked shots and 31 hits in an average ice time of 10:17. with a bigger role, he could be a force to be reckoned with shortly. Although seen as a fourth-line player now, Jenik could be a solid addition to the middle six in the future.

Jenik Provides Consistency and Hard Work

Jenik has been a consistent scorer throughout his career and remains that to this day. He is a good stick handler who gets in the dirty areas and can play around the front of the net. He plays with grit and has good body positioning in the offensive zone, being the most effective at playing below the goal line and in the corners. If given time with the Coyotes this season, he could also be an asset on the power play, providing screens and deflecting pucks.

The only thing keeping Jenik from showing his full potential is a roster spot, as he has proven that he can contribute in a variety of ways in all three zones. However, in his 17 career NHL games, he has averaged only a few minutes of ice time, which does not help his development. He has immense talent and offers little things that could help the organization be successful. He is young enough that he has time to mold himself into a full-time NHL player, yet he needs to have a strong training camp to grab a roster spot for the 2023-24 season.

Another year in Tucson will not hurt his development but may affect his confidence. His offensive tools are there, and worked on having a complete game for the Arizona roster, becoming a better player for himself and the organization. He will see time with the Coyotes this season, but how many games will he play? Will those games, however many there are, be beneficial to him and the franchise?

Andre Tourigny, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Jenik has come a long way since his days in Hamilton. His skills are still there, but he has improved in other areas that will help him grow into an NHL player. He has top-six talent and has shown that with the Roadrunners, but has to crack the main roster full-time. This contract extension is a big one for him as he has time to put his foot on the gas pedal and show his full potential. Arizona sees a lot in him and now it is time for him to take, not compete for, a roster spot in camp.