Top 5 New York Islanders’ Overtime Goals

For the New York Islanders, a franchise that was born during the NHL’s second wave of expansion, designed to keep the NHL’s then-rival World Hockey Association (WHA) at bay, this is a team that had to pull itself out of the shadow of the richer, more established New York team, the New York Rangers. It didn’t take them long to do so. While all these goals led to a victory, these overtime goals hold a significance that goes beyond mere victories. They are not just game winners; they helped to excite the fan base and expand the team’s legend.

From the thunderous cheers of the old Nassau Coliseum to the electric atmosphere of the USB arena, these moments go beyond, becoming a part of the collective soul of Isles fans worldwide. In this article, we will list and explore some of the many dramatic goals.

Honorable Mention – The Playoff Beard

No list including the playoffs can go without mentioning one of the most timeless traditions in hockey. Every NHL fan today wants to see their favorite team advance in the playoffs. They also love to comment on the facial hair of the players on those teams. This tradition was first started on Long Island with the Islanders. What began as a superstition has now grown into a tradition for not only the NHL but has become ubiquitous for the sport on the faces of anyone capable of growing facial hair.

5. Mike Bossy (May 8, 1982)

In Game 1 of the 1982 Stanley Cup Final, Mike Bossy scored a crucial overtime goal that set the tone for the series against the Vancouver Canucks, ultimately leading to the Islanders’ third consecutive Stanley Cup championship.

Canadian hockey player Mike Bossy of the New York Islanders on the ice, February 1982. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios/Getty Images)

Despite the 41-point disparity in the regular season standings, Vancouver gave the Isles everything they could handle in the first game. A win and the upstart Canucks may have found an emotional lift that could have them believe they could compete against the juggernaut Islanders.

It appeared Game 1 was destined for double overtime, but with only seconds remaining, Bossy intercepted an errant pass from defenseman Harold Snepsts. Finding himself alone in the slot, he fired a wrist shot past Richard Brodeur with only two seconds remaining in overtime, giving him a hat trick on the night and a 1-0 series lead for the Islanders who went on to sweep the Final on their way to their third consecutive Stanley Cup.

4. John Tavares (April 24, 2016)

It had been 23 years since New York had won a playoff series. For the first time in all those years, the Isles finally had a chance to end that drought and do it on home ice as well. Trailing 1-0 with under a minute left in the regulation, John Tavares, the Islanders’ captain and franchise player, came off the bench to streak to the Florida Panthers’ goal and tap in a loose puck behind Roberto Luongo, setting himself up to be a modern day hero to the Islanders faithful.

“It’s time we had to get over this hump and push forward,” Tavares said in his post game interview “I don’t think we tried to put too much pressure on ourselves knowing we weren’t here for all of that, but certainly a lot us have been here for a while and it was time for us.”

Fans had waited for Tavares, the fifth player selected first overall by the franchise, and the first since Rick DiPietro in the 2000 NHL Entry Draft, to find the greatness expected of him due to his skill. He had been an offensive leader in the regular season, but in the playoffs, couldn’t find a way to advance. With this goal, he had finally shown he could deliver in the playoffs. Only two short years later, he left the Isles as an unrestricted free agent to join his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs as New York has gone on to have far more playoff success without him.

3. J.P. Parise (April 11, 1975)

After finishing in last place their first two seasons in the NHL, the Islanders finished with a 33-25-22 record in 1974-75 to make the playoffs for the first time in team history. Almost as if plucked from a storybook, the Islanders’ first playoff opponent in their history would be their cross-town arch-rivals, the Rangers, in a highly anticipated series. It was the third and deciding game of the best-of-three series. With overtime looming, the Isles were determined to make franchise history. The game went into overtime setting up J.P. Parise to be the hero and become a beloved figure in Islanders lore.

It is a moment etched into the memory of the then-upstart franchise’s fans, head coach Al Arbour described the moment after the goal “It was just like being in church; so quiet”. Parise’s overtime goal not only secured a crucial victory for the Islanders but added the first chapter of an intense regional rivalry between the Islanders and the Rangers. It was a defining moment in Islanders history, as it marked one of the early successes for the franchise in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

2. Ken Morrow (May 17, 1984)

The 1984 Stanley Cup Final was a highly anticipated matchup between the Islanders and the Edmonton Oilers, two of the most dominant teams of the era. The Islanders were looking to secure their fourth consecutive Stanley Cup championship, a feat previously achieved only twice in the history of the NHL, both times by the Montreal Canadiens.

Game 5 of the series was played on the Isles’ home ice, Nassau Coliseum, and provided a backdrop to what became a meeting of two dynasties, one ending, and one emerging. The Islanders held a 3-1 series lead and as the game went to overtime, they were one goal away from the Cup.

Ken Morrow, New York Islanders (Photo by B Bennett/Getty Images)

Ken Morrow was a key member of the Islanders dynasty but was known more for his defensive play than offense, yet in this game, he scored his one and only playoff goal that season, and it handed the Isles the victory. His overtime goal in the 1984 Stanley Cup Final was a testament to the Islanders’ incredible team chemistry, resilience, and ability to perform under pressure. Morrow, a steady and reliable defenseman, delivered the decisive blow that secured a place in hockey history for himself and his teammates.

1. Bob Nystrom’s Stanley Cup-Winning Goal (May 24, 1980)

Perhaps the most iconic overtime goal in Islanders history, Bob Nystrom scored the game-winning goal in overtime of Game 6 against the Philadelphia Flyers to capture the franchise’s first Stanley Cup. This goal solidified the Islanders as a dynasty in the making.

The Islanders were hosting Game 6 of the 1980 Stanley Cup Final versus the remnants of the original Broad Street Bullies and were a win away from their first Stanley Cup. They held a 4-2 lead and were poised to win, then, the Flyers came back to force overtime, setting the stage for a dramatic victory.

Victory loves preparation, and this was a victory that was prepared for by hours of practice. “John Tonelli and I … if we didn’t do 3,000 2-on-2s, it’s just one of those days where it just worked out perfectly,” Nystrom told NHL.com. “Bob Dailey bit a little bit on John when he crossed over [the blue line], and I was able to get in behind him. It was a great moment.” Nystrom added, “I always think of it as I thank God for putting me in that position and given the opportunity to do something for my teammates that we all wanted to do. I was thrilled, and I couldn’t do it for a better group of guys.”

The image of Nystrom celebrating with his arms raised in victory became an iconic moment in the history of the Islanders. Fans fondly remember this goal as the start of a remarkable era of success, and it remains one of the most cherished moments in the franchise’s history.

Whether you’re reliving the Islanders’ past glories or eagerly awaiting the next chapter of their storied journey, these memorable overtime goals demonstrate why the Isles became synonymous with Long Island. Their blue collar, hardworking persona, and underdog spirit personify the local fans and capture their hearts. In the world of hockey, as in life, it’s the unforgettable moments that make it all worthwhile, and the Islanders have given us plenty to cherish.