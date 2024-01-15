Coyotes News & Rumors: Guenther, Schedule & More

The Arizona Coyotes have struggled recently for a variety of reasons. Blaming goaltending or lack of goal-scoring would be accurate when explaining why they are starting to lose games, but that won’t do anything. While it’s frustrating to see the team lose, like in any sport, it’s the trade-off as they enter phase two of the rebuild. Phase two doesn’t mean they’ll be competitive immediately; it means seeing signs of growth and playing meaningful games down the stretch.

Related: Dylan Guenther Recalled By Coyotes

That’s exactly what they’ve done. It’s not always going to be easy, especially the tough stretch of games coming up that I’ll talk about later in this piece. Now is as good a time as any to get caught up on the news surrounding the Coyotes. While there’s a lot to discuss, we have to begin with Dylan Guenther staying put with the Coyotes after his recent call-up from the Tucson Roadrunners.

Dylan Guenther Staying With Coyotes, What Does This Mean?

It was a shock to many when it was announced that Guenther was being called up. When he was initially sent down after a pair of preseason games, it was assumed he’d bake with the Roadrunners for the foreseeable future. This lets him play in important situations that he couldn’t get in the NHL and simply develop to the point where he’ll be more than ready the next time he’s back with the Coyotes.

It was originally going to be two short games, replacing Jason Zucker as he served his suspension; however, he wasn’t sent down once Zucker came back. That now begs the question, what does this mean for the 20-year-old, and how long will he be in the NHL for?

Dylan Guenther, Arizona Coyotes (Patrick Brown / The Hockey Writers)

First and foremost, this means Guenther has done enough to impress general manager Bill Armstrong to the point where he has no choice but to leave him in the NHL. In the future, however, it’ll be up to Guenther as he determines his own destiny. As of the last practice, he was on a line with Nick Bjugstad and Logan Cooley, two playmakers who can get him the puck, especially Cooley. While he could be here for the rest of the season or just a few more games to get a longer look, rest assured the Coyotes are doing the correct thing, keeping Guenther up for now.

It’ll be interesting to see how this situation plays out, but Guenther deserves to be with the Coyotes.

Tough Stretch of Games Upcoming

It’s fair to say the Coyotes have struggled as the calendar flipped to 2024, and while most of that has to do with their play, the opponents aren’t getting any easier either. In 2024, they are 2-4-0 and have faced several teams in playoff spots, such as the Florida Panthers, New York Islanders, and Winnipeg Jets. Their upcoming schedule doesn’t get much easier; in fact, they play an abundance of teams that are over .500.

Latest News & Highlights

The rest of January, they play the Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins, Panthers again, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes. Seventy percent of these teams listed are in a playoff spot or are in the mix battling for one. The Coyotes have a difficult task ahead of them throughout the rest of January and could be in a deep hole by the end.

Arizona Coyotes Bench (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

So, what should we expect out of André Tourigny’s team? Fans should expect them to come out with lots of jump and pace, something they haven’t done lately. It won’t be easy, but the Coyotes know the stakes these games have, with playoff implications. Even though it’s just January, the team is playing meaningful games, and if they want it to remain that way, they need to push through this rugged stretch of games.

More News

It was brought to light that rookie sensation Connor Bedard fractured his jaw and will miss six to eight weeks as a result. It’s been all Bedard in the Calder Trophy race, so this opens a slight window for Cooley. He must step up and get on the score sheet more often. Likely scoring more goals, too, as just having assists won’t win the award. Of course, there are many other candidates, but this is Bedard’s award to lose.

Will Lawson Crouse hit 30 goals? Crouse is one of the many core pieces on this team, and the attribute that he’s known for is his goalscoring. After scoring 24 last season, he is already up to 17 this season and is looking to set a new career high. With how he’s been playing, he will likely hit that mark. It would be a significant milestone for the 6-foot-4 forward, as he continues to be one of the greater offensive threats for the Coyotes.

Arguably, the biggest free agency signing this past offseason was none other than former Pittsburgh Penguin Jason Zucker. However, as we enter the midway point of the season, he’s likely been the largest disappointment of all the newcomers. Being brought over as a goalscorer, he hasn’t quite done that and seems to miss every opportunity he gets. He’s on a one-year deal, so if things go south at the trade deadline, he could be a name on his way out.