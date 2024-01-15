Hurricanes Need Raanta to Hold It Down in Kochetkov’s Absence

There is a storm brewing and the eye of the storm has made its way to the top of the division standings. The Carolina Hurricanes are rolling and sit three points behind the New York Rangers for first place. Despite injuries to Martin Necas, the team has been finding ways to score goals. Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov have been paving the way up front. Aho had 22 points in the month of December and six to begin the month of January. Svechnikov has been great, as his seven points in January are right ahead of Aho.



Rod Brind’Amour says that Pyotr Kochetkov is in concussion protocol after having to exit last night’s game.



Yaniv Perets will be recalled later today.



As for Jaccob Slavin and Teuvo Teravainen, the decision to keep them off the ice today was just to give them an extra day. pic.twitter.com/8KDRrbWy2j — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) January 12, 2024

The Hurricanes are also getting key contributions from all over the lineup, as Seth Jarvis, Stefan Noesen, and Brett Pesce have all been a factor in the games played this past week. However, there was a price that was paid and the team was dealt a significant blow. Pyotr Kochetkov went down with an injury against the Anaheim Ducks (Jan. 11) and is in concussion protocol. His timeline is to be determined but for the team to maintain the pace they are on, they’ll need their goaltending to come up large.

Hurricanes Need The Best Out of Raanta

Nothing was better than seeing the roars raining down from PNC Arena when Antti Raanta came in to relieve Kochetkov. To have the support of the fans is huge for his confidence, as his stint in the American Hockey League (AHL) was not that long ago. Ever since that stint, he has been good for the Hurricanes and has given them the goaltending they need.

His last three starts have netted positive results. Raanta is 2-0-1 and has allowed no more than three goals in a game. He is rocking a 1.95 goals-against average (GAA) and a .920 save percentage (SV%) in these last three starts. Also, when he came in to relieve Kochetkov against the Ducks, he faced only three shots on goal. That is a true testament to the way the team was defending and suppressing the Ducks’ chances offensively. His level of play has turned a corner, which is much better than what it was to begin the season.

It was a tough go for Raanta, which was not ideal given that starting goaltender Frederik Andersen is also down with an injury. Raanta was struggling and was not his typical self that he had been in a Hurricanes jersey. From Oct. 15 to Dec. 15, he had a subpar .854 SV%, 3.61 GAA, and a minus-13.11 goals saved above expected. Safe to say, the puck was finding its way past him and getting timely saves was hard to come by. The team did its best to weather that storm and with better goaltending, the record would likely be much better.



Things have gotten better for Raanta, and the team is in a better position because of it. His highlight reel save against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 13 is the best of the season for him and shows his confidence is back. However, they’ll need him to keep his recent play elevated because the road gets tougher from here.

Goaltending Will Be Needed as the Road Gets Tougher

With the absence of Kochetkov, the current tandem is Raanta and recently called-up goaltender Yaniv Perets. That sounds less than ideal but that’s what the club is working with. The keys to the crease have been given to Raanta and the road ahead will only get tougher.

Antti Raanta, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

To conclude the month of January, the Hurricanes will face two teams sitting in a playoff spot (Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings), but also have other opponents sitting right in the playoff mix. It will be a good test for the Hurricanes and will give them quality competition. The true test remains with the other games against Eastern Conference opponents.

The biggest game will be against a division foe in the New Jersey Devils. They sit outside the playoff picture but are only six points behind the Hurricanes. It will be a crucial matchup and with two big points on the line.

Goaltending will need to be a big factor, as three of the Hurricanes’ next opponents are in the top ten for goals scored (Detroit Red Wings – 4th, Devils – 8th, Bruins – 10th). It is a tough road ahead but nothing this storm cannot handle.

Hurricanes Need Goalies to Maintain Success

When all hope appeared to be lost with the goaltending, things began to pick up. Kochetkov was thriving and earned the keys to the crease for the Hurricanes. Without him, they can weather the storm but will need the goaltending to help in a big way.

Offense has not been a problem for the Hurricanes, especially in the last five games. They’ve scored six goals in three of those games and have outscored the opponent 22-10 in that span. Raanta has been great since his return to the club and they will need him to hold down the fort until Kotchetkov returns.