Coyotes’ Back to the Pack Program Gives Equipment New Life

The NHL is one of many sports to generate community events through word of mouth. The time it takes to promote the event, the efforts and hard work of the volunteers, and the amount of time it takes to get what is needed from the event can be an exhausting yet rewarding experience. Although the Arizona Coyotes are huge in the community and charity work, they have another great program kicking off this season called “Back to the Pack.”

Coyotes Promote Launch of New Program

The “Back to the Pack” program was kicked off by the Coyotes Hockey Development Program. The program is to collect used hockey equipment from around the valley and make the pieces available to use again through a thorough process for those wanting to take up hockey for the first time.

The program benefits all ages, from the Coyotes’ Little Growlers to the Coyotes’ adult learn-to-play programs. To this day, the program has collected 75 bags of game-used equipment that went through the necessary process and then passed along to those in need across the state.

The program is quite simple. It gives a chance to donate the used gear they no longer need. The equipment will be cleaned, restored, and redistributed to those who need hockey equipment to those learning about the game. All game-used gear is to be donated at two Arizona locations, those being the AZ Ice Peoria and the AZ Ice Gilbert.

Tyler Millar, the Coyotes’ Coordinator of Hockey Development DEI, adds that all sizes donated may not be sizes that certain people are looking for. He suggests putting the person’s name on a waiting list, and equipment will be made through donations. There is an extensive cleaning process to make it useable to those needing equipment, making it feel like brand new equipment.

U.S.A. Ball Hockey Director of Hockey Operations Cory Herschk at a youth development camp. (Brian Kunst)

With inflation at a high across the board, the simplest things are high costs. Many people across the world are living paycheck to paycheck and cannot afford the necessary items, including parents with kids playing sports as equipment is rising, making this program a must for kids and adults playing hockey who can use this program designed for this exact situation to their benefit.

This is one of many programs and charities that the Arizona Coyotes and the state of Arizona have going on. The work by both the organization and players through charities and off-ice programs has helped those financially in need or those who have struggled to take that first step into hockey. These programs and charities have been going on for as long as the Coyotes have been around. The players take time out of their busy schedules to attend functions to raise awareness and talk about the severity of these issues across the world. These programs and charities carry much value to the players and individuals seeking help.

The “Back to the Pack’ program is one of many Coyotes programs and charities. Others include the Arizona Coyotes Foundation, MedSupply Saves “Every Save Counts,” Delay Dental “TeamSmile,” Coyotes’ “Raise the Pack” PE Curriculum, ARI-Community “Skatin for Leighton,” and Telethon Benefitting Phoenix Children’s.

This time of year is when those donations and charities can benefit those who do not have much. The players making time to go out and speak to, or visit kids and fans in hospitals, or doing the little things to brighten someone else’s day mean so much to those kids who may need some cheering up. The new program will be a success as many kids and adults will be playing hockey for the first time and need programs such as this to help them develop on the ice and pursue their dreams.

Lyndsey Fry and the Accardo family complete the opening lap on the Phoenix Raceway at Skatin’ For Leighton on Jan. 30, 2022 (Patrick Brown / The Hockey Writers)

While the Arizona Coyotes are fighting for a playoff spot this season, there are people fighting a different fight that some may not know about. Hockey players are the best away from the ice as they comfort many people by simply showing up to a hospital or charity event. A few minutes of their time or a couple of autographs and pictures goes a long way, and this program will give plenty of individuals much joy. This program has been helpful in many ways and, like other programs in the Coyotes community, will continue to grow through word of mouth and promotion.