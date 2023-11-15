Coyotes Should Pursue Trade For Flames’ Zadorov

There is a massive player reportedly on the market that could provide some size and muscle to the Arizona Coyotes’ defense. Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov may be on the trade block; he is 6-foot-6 and 248 pounds of nasty. The Coyotes lack toughness on the back end, so could this be a win for both teams?

Coyotes Could Use Zadorov’s Size and Strength on Defense

Zadorov was then selected by the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) club CSKA Moscow fourth overall in the 2012 KHL Junior Draft. He had finished up a stellar 2008 International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament and impressed enough to be selected in the upper tier.

He followed that up by being selected by the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) London Knights ninth overall in the 2012 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft after Knights general manager Mark Hunter made a trade with the Peterborough Petes, who previously held the pick. After signing a contract in the 2012-13 season, Zadorov became a top-pairing defenseman. He played in 99 total games, scoring 17 goals and 38 assists for 55 points, and spending 97 penalty minutes in the penalty box.

Selected 16th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2013 NHL Draft, Zadorov signed a three-year, entry-level deal on Sept. 26, 2013, and made the opening night roster. While his rookie season was acceptable, he did not last long in the organization. He, Mikhail Grigorenko, J.T. Compher, and the 31st pick in the 2015 NHL Draft (Jeremy Roy), were traded to the Colorado Avalanche for Ryan O’Reilly and Jamie McGinn on June 26, 2015, at the NHL Draft.

Zadorov spent five years in the Colorado organization before being traded again. This time, he was dealt from the Avalanche to the Chicago Blackhawks with Anton Lindholm for Brandon Saad and Dennis Gilbert. He suited up for the Blackhawks for two seasons before signing as a free agent with the Flames on July 13, 2022.

Nikita Zadorov with the Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While he is not an offensive threat, He has some good offensive numbers from the start of the 2023-24 season. He has one goal and four assists for five points in 13 games. In his career, he has scored 42 goals, 89 assists for 131 points, is a plus-6, has 590 penalty minutes, 609 blocked shots, 1,617 hits, and has an average ice time of 18:00. In the playoffs, he has four goals and seven assists for 11 points and 98 penalty minutes while posting a plus-3 in 45 games in his career.

Most teams in the league are low on cap space, but Arizona is one of the few teams who have some. With a projected cap space of $4,120,088, he would fit under the cap and be an addition to a solid core on the back end.

There is a bit of a logjam on defense now, so that issue would have to be handled before a move. Josh Brown, Travis Dermott, Matt Dumba, Sean Durzi, J.J. Moser, Michael Kesselring, Troy Stecher, and Juuso Valimaki are the group of defensemen. Kesselring and Moser are still on entry-level contracts, but everyone else has only one year left on their deals. Of the defensemen, only Durzi and Valimaki would be restricted free agents.

Zadorov does not bring the offense that others do not, as that is Dumba, Durzi, and Moser. He brings a defense-first attitude, size, and needed toughness on the blue line. Regardless of whether he is signed and then released or traded, general manager Bill Armstrong should take a flyer on him. He is worth a shot to make a solid defense stronger and tough to play against. Forward Liam O’Brien provides the toughness at the forward spot, and Zadorov would handle that responsibility on the back end.

Nikita Zadorov, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Coyotes need someone who can handle the physical play in front of their net, along the boards, and in their zone. Zadorov could be a great option and would not be a big hit against the cap. The question is what does Calgary want in return? Arizona has prospects at forward and defense positions to include in a trade for his services. Prospects and draft picks for Zadorov? Could one of each get it done?

Zadorov will find a new home because of his size and the toughness he brings. Arizona is an option due to what they are building on the ice and what they have available in trade. A move may not make them a playoff team yet, but they would not be fun to play against.