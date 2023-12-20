3 Takeaways From Coyotes’ 4-3 Win Over Senators

The Arizona Coyotes entered the second intermission against the Ottawa Senators down 3-0. Many were expecting them to lose the final game of their homestand. However, Mullett magic hit the building as the Coyotes scored four straight goals in the third period to win 4-3. Here are three takeaways from Tuesday’s (Dec. 19) game.

Mullett Magic Prevails

Has there been a better third period for the Coyotes this season? After looking a little bit more alive towards the end of the second thanks to a goal from Jack McBain, the home team came out and dominated the third period. J.J. Moser and Clayton Keller scored goals to make it a tied game. Then Michael Kesselring put the dagger in as his shot bounced off Travis Hamonic to put the Coyotes in front.

The Coyotes had a plan that they stuck with since the beginning of the game, which was getting pucks to the net. It paid off in spades in the third.

“We chip pucks, we managed the puck well against their top lines and we shot a lot of pucks on net,” Kesselring said. “We recovered a lot of loose pucks, had a lot of O-zone time, and just stayed on it.”

The Coyotes were dominant in the shot category the whole game but failed to finish off plays until the second half of the game. They were dominant defensively as well, holding the Senators to only six shots in the third period while they put up 12.

It helped that Karel Vejmelka was good in relief of Connor Ingram after he got pulled during the first period. Vejmelka didn’t let a single shot get past him continuing his season comeback for the second game in a row.

Mullett Arena definitely made sure the team heard its admiration and feelings on the comeback. When Kesselring scored the game-winning goal, the arena was possibly the loudest it’s ever been and head coach Andre Tourigny heard it from the bench.

“We feed off the energy from our fans thanks to the proximity of them,” Tourigny said. “We feel the energy and we take a lot of pride in our building and our record at home. It was the same last year so we want to build off that and give back to our fans as well as give us an advantage.”

Out of the next nine games, six of them are at home as the Coyotes continue their dominant stretch of home wins. If last season wasn’t a warning sign that the 4,600-seat arena would be a difficult place to play, the Coyotes have certainly made it known this season.

Liftoff For the First and Third Line

A couple of weeks ago, the Coyotes were missing Barrett Hayton and Jack McBain, two very important centers for the first and third line respectively. Tourigny knew he had to rearrange the lines to get his offense going again. Alex Kerfoot was eventually placed on a line with Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz and it went off offensively.

Kerfoot became a key contributor, setting up good shots for Keller and Schmaltz. Keller recorded a goal against the Senators while Kerfoot got an assist. The Vancouver native has also been fantastic defensively, constantly blocking shots and stealing pucks for his team. Tourigny looks at the impact he’s made on the line and sees the line bringing back vintage versions of each other.

“It was vintage Keller and Keller’s line,” Tourigny said. “I think they had possession, they had scoring chances, they had momentum in the game. They were good on both sides of the puck. I’m really happy about their game.”

Meanwhile, McBain returned from injury a couple of games back and joined the third line, centering Michael Carcone who had hit a wall scoring-wise. Despite not having any points in the first two games after his return, McBain made a lot of great offensive plays, being noticeable in the opposing zone. His luck finally turned against the Senators, recording two points including a goal. Carcone had an assist as well which was his first point since Dec. 11 against the Buffalo Sabres.

McBain also brought back his trademark physicality which landed him in a couple of fights including a tussle with former Coyote Jakob Chychrun. It was a tough stretch of games before the Coyotes got McBain back. It shows that the team really missed everything that he brings with his style of play.

Jakob Chychrun’s Return Was Overhyped

There were articles, videos, and all sorts of tweets wondering how the reception for the former Coyotes defenseman would pan out. Some thought the crowd would boo him after a messy and dragged-out departure. Some walked into Mullett Arena wearing old Chychrun Coyotes jerseys. Either way, many were expecting the fanbase to burst out in some way.

However, the former tenured defenseman only received a quick shoutout on the jumbotron and the crowd gave a quiet applause. Then the game resumed. A fast final farewell for a player who was one of the best players on the team for a long time.

Chychrun was drafted by the Coyotes in 2016 impressing many in his rookie season as he stayed with the team the whole season as an 18-year-old. He became a staple on the blue line known for his offensive and physical play. The Florida native helped the Coyotes make the playoffs in 2020 which was their first postseason appearance in eight seasons.

The Coyotes went into a rebuild shortly after 2020 and Chychrun was expected to be a pillar in the new core. However, the team approached him with trade thoughts and it spelled the end of Chychrun’s time with the Coyotes. He was traded during the 2023 Trade Deadline to the Senators.

Jakob Chychrun, Ottawa Senators (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Chychrun hasn’t forgotten where he started out though. During practice on Tuesday, he recalled his time and feelings on his old team with PHNX writer Craig Morgan.

“Every time I get asked I just get emotional,” Chychrun said as tears streamed down his face. “I do miss it. I miss the guys. That’s the thing people don’t realize. It took a lot for me to leave such a comfortable situation. I was drafted here. I was one of the faces of the franchise. I loved living in Scottsdale. It was just a great situation.”

Now the final tribute has taken place and the Coyotes-Chychrun saga is over. While Coyotes fans and Chychrun have both moved on, the impact the now-Senators defenseman made on the organization will be remembered forever.

The Coyotes will now head on the road where they’ve really struggled as of late. The team lost all three away games on their most recent trip. They’re now looking to bring some of their Mullett magic on the road.

“I feel we weren’t great on the road,” J.J. Moser said. “I think we just have to keep those things we’ve been doing good at home and apply them on the road.”

The Coyotes are now 16-13-2. They’ll play the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center in San Jose on Thursday. The Coyotes recently beat the Sharks 1-0 last Friday (Dec. 15).