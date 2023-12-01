Curtis Lazar Becoming the Devils’ Bottom Six Secret Weapon

When the New Jersey Devils traded a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Vancouver Canucks for Curtis Lazar at last year’s trade deadline, many weren’t sure what the Devils were getting. Fast forward to the present day, and it’s safe to say that not only has Lazar been productive, but he’s proving to be arguably one of the best pick-ups in Tom Fitzgerald’s time as the general manager. Through 23 games in the Garden State, the former first-round pick in 2013 has tallied four goals and seven points. That isn’t much, but the other parts of his game make him an invaluable player for New Jersey.

Curtis Lazar, New Jersey Devils (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Lazar fits very well in head coach Lindy Ruff’s system for several reasons. The first is that he provides speed, which, for the bottom six, is certainly an asset. The Devils’ overall philosophy is about puck possession as well as speed. Lazar not only gets to pucks quickly in dirty areas, but also holds the puck for extended periods. That makes him a pain for the opposition to deal with when they’re already having issues with New Jersey’s high-powered top six. Lazar is a blue-collar-type player who will go after any puck battle and do what’s necessary to keep the pressure on.

Another reason is his physicality. It is reasonable to say that the Devils are not a physical bunch and need to add a bit more to withstand the elevated play in the playoffs. That being said, the Salmon Arm, British Columbia native can provide some hits here and there that not only send a message but give the team an energy boost. Lazar has done a good job balancing his speed and physicality, which makes it easy for Ruff to pencil him in each game.

Goals like Tuesday’s game-winner vs the Islanders is why Lazar is a clutch asset to New Jersey

It should also be mentioned that Fitzgerald found a great value contract. When the Devils acquired Lazar, he had just signed a three-year deal with the Canucks before the start of the 2022-23 campaign. His average annual value is $1 million per year, which, considering his production, is an absolute steal. A deal like that allows the team to have Lazar and have plenty of space moving forward to continue to keep the core group around long-term. It’s another great move by Fitzgerald.

In just a short period, the man they call “LazarBeam” has become not just a favorite of Devils fans but an extremely popular player in the locker room for the club. His personality, as well as his style of play, makes him a true secret weapon on the team’s bottom six and will certainly be relied upon for not just the rest of the regular season but once the playoffs get underway. Who knows? Perhaps he has a flair for the dramatics when the stakes are at their highest. One thing is for sure, Lazar is a mainstay in the lineup for the foreseeable future for all he brings game in and game out.