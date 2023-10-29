Devils 2023-24 In-Season Awards: First 5 Games

The New Jersey Devils‘ 2023-24 roster is full of talent that could lead to a successful season for the organization. As the excitement and curiosity linger with very few games to start the season, there is an opportunity to evaluate certain players at five-game intervals. Therefore, naming a Most Valuable Player (MVP), Most Underrated Player (MUP), and a Player Who Needs Improvement will be a useful way to see who is living up to the expectations that the Devils have set and who is not.

As the season progresses, there will likely be a healthy mix of players who end up in each category. However, the decision will consider points, clutch play, team play, offense/defense, and factors beyond scoring. Now that the first five games of the 2023-24 season are behind the Devils, here are the first in-season awards.

Devils Competition: Oct. 12-24

In their first five games of the 2023-24 season, the Devils played three home games and two away games. The opponents were the Detroit Red Wings, Arizona Coyotes, Florida Panthers, New York Islanders, and Montreal Canadiens. In that span, the Devils went 3-1-1.

New Jersey Devils celebrate a goal (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

An apparent issue in every game has been the slow starts and not scoring the first goal in the game. However, in every game, New Jersey was able to improve play as the game went on. The team was also able to start their first three contests at home and did not have to travel far to play the Islanders and Canadiens. In the next set of five games, they will play three at home and two on the road, which will start the first official road trip of the season.

Most Valuable Player: Jack Hughes

It only took the fans at Prudential Center a period and a half before chanting “MVP” at Jack Hughes. After Hughes scored his second goal against the Red Wings, it was only the beginning of an electric start to the season for the former first-overall pick. There is no other player more deserving of the MVP status in the first five Devils games.

Hughes recorded a staggering and league-leading 14 points in five games. He scored four goals and ten assists, scoring at least two points in every game except the Panthers contest. Not only has he been the Devils’ MVP through the first five games, but he has also been seen as the league’s early frontrunner for the Hart Trophy.

Other contenders: Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton

Most Underrated Player: Michael McLeod

A Devil who stood out amongst the rest, but did not pile up the points was Michael McLeod. In games where the rest of the talented offense was lacking and the lines could not stay in the offensive zone, McLeod’s line was able to remain consistent. Furthermore, he has taken the third most faceoffs on the team and boasts a 66.7% success rate.

Michael McLeod, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Among the impressive faceoff success, McLeod also contributed to the defensive side of the game. In five contests he has one goal and one assist. He has averaged 12:40 of ice time, but has been the most consistent and responsible bottom-six forward for New Jersey. With a team that has had trouble starting games on time, it is vital that there are consistent role players that do their job. That is what you will get with a player like McLeod.

Other contenders: Tyler Toffoli and Curtis Lazar

Needs Improvement: Dawson Mercer

The main issue with the team has been the slow starts. Not being able to get the first goal in any of the five matchups has forced the Devils to fight back to tie and eventually be able to score more. However, a few players have yet to hit their stride to start the season. One of the biggest pieces that needs improvement is Dawson Mercer. The 22-year-old forward has never been held off the scoresheet through five games, until this season. Furthermore, it is also his contract year and he will likely get a substantial raise from his entry-level salary.

Dawson Mercer, New Jersey Devils (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Fortunately, the season is still new and there is more than enough time for Mercer to turn his play around. Furthermore, there are multiple Devils who have not had luck on the score sheet and are starting the season at a slower pace. For Mercer, his overall play has not been up to the standards that he has set in previous years. In the last two seasons, he has improved and been a staple on the score sheet. There is little reason to believe he will take a step back, despite the slow start.

Other contenders: Timo Meier, John Marino, and Ondrej Palat

With five games down and 77 to go, there will be plenty more MVPs, MUPs, and players that need improvement throughout the long season. The sport is known for its down and upward trends and will remain unpredictable and exciting. Hopefully, the next five games will bring more consistent scoring and overall play for the Devils.