3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 3-2 Overtime Loss to Predators

After a convincing 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars, the Toronto Maple Leafs headed to the Music City to play the Nashville Predators on Oct. 28. The Maple Leafs looked to extend their winning streak to four games against the Predators, but, unfortunately, they fell to Nashville in overtime by a 3-2 final score. Although they were not victorious, they did at least get one point. Let’s discuss three notable takeaways from the contest now.

Liljegren Leaves Game With Injury

The Maple Leafs lost one of their defenceman, Jake McCabe, during their previous contest against the Stars. He was out against the Predators because of it, and an exact recovery timeline has not been determined yet. Now, the injury bug is rearing its ugly head to the Maple Leafs again, as fellow defenceman Timothy Liljegren left this game versus the Predators early after taking a heavy hit from Predators forward Yakov Trenin. In response to this, veteran defenceman Mark Giordano saw a notable increase in playing time.

Following the game, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said that there is no update on Liljegren’s injury yet and that he will be further evaluated once the team is back in Toronto. When looking at his reaction to the hit and noting that he was unable to come back in this one, it is hard not to feel concerned about the former first-round pick.

Timothy Liljegren, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Maple Leafs’ defence is already dealing with injuries to McCabe and Conor Timmins, so they will be hoping that Liljegren’s injury is not too serious. The young defenceman is entering a crucial year for his development, and missing time will not do him any favors.

Nylander Extends Season-Opening Point Streak

William Nylander has been on a tear this season, as he entered this game with at least one point in each of his first seven games. Against the Predators, he changed that to eight, as the 27-year-old winger scored in the first period of this contest, firing a slapshot past star goalie Juuse Saros. Nylander also generated plenty of other chances during this game, as he had a team-leading seven shots.

Related: 3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 4-1 Win Over the Stars

Latest News & Highlights

Nylander has not been afraid to shoot puck this season, and it is benefitting him immensely, as he now has six goals and 12 points in just eight games. The 2014 eighth-overall pick is well on his way to having a career-best season, and it does not hurt that he is currently in a contract year. If he continues to produce at such a consistent pace, he will only continue to raise his value.

While Nylander continued his season-opening point streak in this one, captain John Tavares‘ came to an end. The star center had four shots on goal and created chances, but he just could not get on the scoresheet. Yet, given how well he has started the season, don’t be surprised to see him get on the board next game.

O’Reilly Makes Big Impact Against Former Team

Ryan O’Reilly was naturally a player to watch closely during this game, as the veteran center chose to join Nashville rather than return to Toronto. In his first game against his former team, the 32-year-old certainly made a big impact for the Predators, as he potted two goals. The Ontario native now has four goals and six points in eight games, so it is safe to say that he is off to a hot start with his new club.

Ryan O’Reilly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Although neither of O’Reilly’s goals was the overtime winner, it is fair to say that he made a big impact on the Predators’ eventual win. He scored both of the Predators’ regulation goals, and his second tally is what forced overtime.

Overall, this was not the worst game of the season for the Maple Leafs. In fact, they generated far more chances than the Predators in this one, but Predators star goaltender Saros helped steal it for the Predators. The Maple Leafs will now look to get back in the win column on Halloween against the Los Angeles Kings. Let’s see if they can do just that.