Devils’ Next Ring of Honor Inductee Should Be Lou Lamoriello

Earlier this week, the New Jersey Devils announced their theme and promotional nights for the upcoming season. Hidden in the middle was a notation that on Jan. 20, the team will be inducting a second member into its Ring of Honor. Speculation abounds as to who will join Dr. John McMullen, the Devils’ original owner. Below is my argument for why the team should honor former general manager Lou Lamoriello.

Lamoriello’s Early Years

Lamoriello began his ascent in the hockey world at Providence College. After his playing career, he remained at the school, serving as an assistant coach until he took over as head coach and eventually became the athletic director, a role he served in until he moved down I-95 to New Jersey after being named President of the Devils in 1987. He was a trailblazer. An American-born team president coming directly from the college ranks with no connection to the NHL was unheard of at that time. But desperate times called for desperate measures.

The Devils were only four years removed from being the laughingstock of the NHL, and Wayne Gretzky had called them a “Mickey Mouse Franchise.” Lamoriello wasted no time in building a team centered around youth and toughness and led the team to its first-ever winning season in his first year and to the Conference Final in his second. Lamoriello’s arrival in New Jersey began the team on an upward trajectory that would take the franchise to three Stanley Cups over an eight-year period.

Lamoriello: the Cornerstone of the Devils

The Devils of today would not exist without Lamoriello’s contribution. The team likely would have been relocated had he not built a Cup winner by the end of the ’90s. Of course, he has detractors for his gruff style and close-to-the-vest handling of personnel, but his record speaks for itself. In his tenure as general manager, the team won 1,093 games, three Stanley Cups, five conference championships, nine division titles, and made 21 playoff appearances.

Lamoriello built an organization that was hard-nosed, talented, and most of all, successful. He so epitomized the style and culture of the Devils that the team could have easily changed its name to the Lamoriellos. He also demonstrated that his ability to construct a team worked across multiple eras of hockey, from the high-scoring ’80s to the clutch and grab late ’90s through the more modern speed game of the 2010s.

Lamoriello led a team to a Stanley Cup Final in three different decades, which is an eternity for a general manager. He ranks second on the all-time list of wins by a GM and is the winningest active GM (after David Poille’s retirement). His 2009 induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame is a testament to his work as the Devils’ President and GM.

United States Hockey Hall of Fame inductee and successful NHL GM Brian Burke credits Lamoriello for laying the groundwork for much of his success. He spends several pages in his book “Burke’s Law” describing the impact that Lamoriello had on him at every stage of his career. He cites Lamoriello’s dogged dedication to not wavering from his belief structure, which includes avoiding the media at all costs. He recounted that despite their close relationship, Lamoriello would not change or bend his rules, even for his close friend Burke when he became a member of the media and sought access.

Right Time for Lamoriello?

Dr. McMullen deserved to be the first person enshrined in the Ring of Honor since he brought the team to New Jersey. In the first 40 years of the team, nobody has meant more to the success of the Devils than Lamoriello. His credentials are undeniable and stand head and shoulders above any other candidate. Since his departure, he has had moderate success with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Islanders, where, at 80 years old, he remains the general manager. Certainly, there is an argument that a man who notoriously avoids the spotlight and personal recognition and who is the general manager of a rival franchise is not the ideal person to honor at this time. But that sentiment is misplaced.

Last season, the team honored the 2003 Stanley Cup Champions on their 20th anniversary. Lamoriello was conspicuous in his absence. Despite not being in attendance, he was received warmly by the crowd when shown on the video screen. Devils fans and Lamoriello deserve an opportunity to share one last moment together where they can demonstrate how much they mean to each other. That should happen at the Ring of Honor ceremony on Jan. 20, 2024.