3 Under-the-Radar Hurricanes Players in 2023-24

This offseason has been great for the Carolina Hurricanes. General manager Don Waddell did everything he could to reinforce the roster with impactful talent. Many big names are making their way into Raleigh, such as Michael Bunting and Dmitry Orlov. As important as those big names are, there are players on the roster that will be overlooked because of it. Here are three under-the-radar players entering the 2023-24.

Jesper Fast

Since signing a contract with the Carolina Hurricanes, Jesper Fast has been a steady presence for the team. The last two seasons saw him shift to another gear, as he has been a great depth scorer.

Primarily having most of his starts in the neutral zone (20.4 percent), he has shown great ability in his two-way game. During the 2021-22 season, Fast set a career high in goals (14) and points (34). He followed that up with a 29-point season during the 2022-23 campaign. His impacts on the game are significant, as he impacts the game at both ends of the ice. With him on the ice, he had the fifth-highest expected goals for (51.38), showing his ability to generate offense. Also, his expected goals against finished fifth as well. During the playoffs, he made his mark and cemented himself as an under-the-radar player.

JESPER FAST SERIES WINNER IN OT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/pdi3Mkx1tq — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 12, 2023

Fast finished with nine points in 15 playoff games during the 2022-23 season. What stood out the most was his two game-winning goals, which were also overtime goals. His most notable was his series clincher against the New Jersey Devils, where he scored the winning goal to reach the conference finals. He is a tremendous talent, which earned him a new contract extension. The next under-the-radar player has made a case for himself due to his development.

Stefan Noesen

Stefan Noesen is an intriguing case, as he fell out of favor in New Jersey despite scoring an electric goal for them in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, he has developed nicely with the Hurricanes’ organization, especially with the Chicago Wolves.

During the 2021-22 season, Noesen lit up the American Hockey League (AHL) and was great for the Wolves. He scored 48 goals, 37 assists, and 85 points and was a point-per-game player. It was his strongest season for himself individually after bouncing around multiple organizations. He then transferred his performance to the big league level and had a strong year under Rod Brind’Amour.

If there is a coach who can utilize players correctly, it is Brind’Amour. Noesen was a player who received power-play time and also found himself playing on the top two lines. He finished ninth in points and scored 13 goals, and set a career-high in points (36). In addition, he finished third in power-play goals (seven). It was his best season in the NHL since 2017-18.

This is an under-the-radar player with a magnificent journey for his hockey career. Noesen can be utilized all over the ice and can play up and down the lineup. Regardless of where he plays, he will make an impact and have a place on this roster. The next under-the-radar player is a locker room guy and an impactful depth player.

Jordan Martinook

What a year it was for Jordan Martinook during the 2022-23 season. This is a player that was placed on waivers and went unclaimed. He turned that into motivation, which fueled the fire, as he went on to have a career season.

Jordan Martinook of the Carolina Hurricanes scores on Vitek Vanecek of the New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Martinook played in all 82 games this season and came two goals shy of his career high (13). Also, he finished with a career high in assists (21) and points (34). In addition, 15 of his 21 assists were primary, so his ability to make plays was magnificent to see. Furthermore, he finished with 12 points in the playoffs, which included 10 points in the second round. He is not the flashiest of players on this deep Hurricanes roster, and his intangible aspects outweigh his on-ice impacts.

Martinook is a locker room favorite and beloved by the fans. He is a leader on and off the ice and is well-respected among his peers. He sticks up for his teammates and plays a solid physical game. During the 2022-23 season, the line of him, Fast, and captain Jordan Staal was one of the most impactful lines in the entire league.

He may not be a superstar for the Hurricanes, but he plays the right way and executes Brind’Amour’s system perfectly. Like the other two players, he will be an under-the-radar player that makes an impact.

Don’t Count These Guys Out

Sometimes, it is not about the flashy toy in the bin. These three players aren’t superstars like Connor McDavid, but they are key players you want in your lineup. Having your role players and adequate depth goes a long way when trying to win the Stanley Cup.

It would be best if you had players like that, and that is what these guys bring. They all have ways of making an impact and can play in multiple situations. Waddell made the big moves, but these guys play a vital role in their success, which makes them under-the-radar players for the 2023-24 season.