NHL Insiders Predicting Big Things For Oilers in 23-24

As the days get closer to the start of the 2023-24 NHL season, more and more hockey people are coming out with their predictions. Ryan Whitney of Spittin’ Chicklets mentioned on the Sept. 19 version (Episode 462) of the popular hockey podcast that he not only thinks the Edmonton Oilers will win the Pacific Division, but he mentioned he believes the Oilers will win the Stanley Cup.

Whitney has liked the Oilers for a few years, and you could say there’s a bit of a bias because he did play for Edmonton from the 2009-10 season to 2012-13. However, he’s proven that he’s a straight shooter and isn’t afraid to speak his mind. That’s why his prediction carries some weight.

More Hockey People Picking the Oilers To Go Far in 23-24

On a recent version of Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer, former Oilers captain, coach and general manager Craig MacTavish said he believes the Oilers are the best team in the NHL. This statement may seem obvious, considering MacTavish has been so closely tied to the Oilers over the years.

More and more insiders (not so closely associated with the Oilers) are coming out in support of Edmonton going a long way in the 23-24 NHL season, including Greg Wyshynski of ESPN. Wyshynski is predicting the Oilers will win the Western and play for the Stanley Cup. This is the second year in a row that he’s come out in support of the Oilers going a long way. To many Oilers fans, it’s almost hard to believe this prediction because Wyshynski hasn’t always been too kind to the Oilers when making his pre-season predictions over the years.

Edmonton Broadcaster Believes Oilers Are Stronger in 23-24

When the news broke on Sept. 21 that the Oilers hired Michael Parkatti as Senior Director, Data & Analytics, Alan Mitchell from The Athletic, also known as Lowetide, mentioned on Twitter and his radio show on Sports 1440 that this hire would help strengthen the Oilers now and in the future.

Working closely with the hockey operations department, Parkatti will lead the creation & operation of a new analytics department, providing insight-driven recommendations for the team. Mitchell mentioned how hiring Parkatti gives the Oilers greater ability to find hidden gems, including potential college players, who can help the Oilers win now on value contracts.

Connor McDavid & the Oilers More Motivated To Win Than Ever

In an interview in late August with Sportsnet’s Mark Spector, Connor McDavid revealed how it felt right to lose to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in the 2023 playoffs. He mentioned how it has provided motivation for him to win now. “That feeling in the room has really sat with me for a long time now, you know, ever since that series ended,” McDavid said. “It’s something that we’re all going to want to hold on to. When we’re back in that situation, maybe when we’re down in a series, understanding that the time is now to do it. Because once it’s over, it’s over. You don’t get any re-runs.”

McDavid also mentioned, “In summers previous, there are parts of the summer where you’re like, ‘we’re months away.’ You’re kind of dragging your butt to the gym,” he said. “I never had any stretches like that this summer. It’s been really easy to get myself to the gym and onto the ice. It’s been a very motivating summer.” Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner also provided some wisdom after the season, saying, “You’ve got to learn how to lose. You’ve got to learn how to win as well. I think we know how to do both. So just being able to gather ourselves here in the summer, get to work and know what we’re coming back here to do. And that’s win the Cup.”

This Could Be the Season Oilers Fans Have Been Waiting For

With more hockey insiders coming out with their predictions for the 23-24 NHL season, you can expect more people to predict the Oilers could win it all. I think the Oilers will go far. The team seems super motivated, especially with the large turnout of players for McDavid’s captain’s skates that started right after Labour Day. I feel the team is in better shape off the ice with the recent hire of CEO Jeff Jackson and the moves he has made. And I also think Oilers general manager Ken Holland has done a solid job. If this is his final season as GM, it would be very rewarding for him to add another Stanley Cup to his Hall of Fame career.

Oilers fans, there’s a lot to look forward to this upcoming season, and maybe a Stanley Cup to top it off. That would be something worth celebrating, especially after so many seasons of being down at the bottom or the standings. Dare to dream, Oilers fans. Dare to dream.



