Devils May Have Struck Gold With 4th Round Pick Cam Squires

For New Jersey Devils fans, first-round selections have been a way of life. Since 2017, the Devils have had nine first-round selections, and four of them were in the top five.

However, the 2023 NHL Draft was different. For the first time in a decade, the much-improved Devils found themselves without a first-round selection. Their pick, which would have been 26th overall, was traded to the San Jose Sharks as part of the Timo Meier deal. As a result, general manager Tom Fitzgerald was forced to find later-round gems who could help the team in their contending years.

Management has done it plenty of times before; Jesper Bratt was drafted in the sixth round in 2016, Yegor Sharangovich in the fifth round in 2018, and even recently — Seamus Casey (Round 2, 2022), Arseni Gritsyuk (Round 5, 2019), and Josh Filmon (Round 6, 2022) all appear to have NHL potential.

Tom Fitzgerald, General Manager of the New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Devils have consistently drafted under-the-radar, highly skilled players who explode in production after being drafted. In the Western Hockey League (WHL), Filmon more than doubled his goal scoring; from 23 goals in 2022 to 47 goals in 2023. Bratt went from 17 points in the Swedish minor leagues in 2016 to a consistent 70-plus-point scorer in the NHL now. Gritsyuk went from 21 points in the MHL (Junior Hockey League) in 2019 to 40 points in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) in 2023. The list goes on, and it appears that the Devils may have struck gold yet again.

The Devils’ Pick

With their second selection of the afternoon (Round 4, 122 overall) on Day 2, the Devils selected Cam Squires, a 6-foot right-winger from the Cape Breton Eagles of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). He only weighs 165 pounds and played for a lackluster Cape Breton team, which might explain why he slipped down the draft board. He had 34 points in 64 games last season and raised that mark to 64 points in 67 games in 2022-23. That’s excellent growth but still leaves room for improvement in a high-scoring league.

Cam Squires scored 13.39% of Cape Breton's goals last year. You wonder how that compares to many of the late 1st/early 2nd prospects in this draft. — Jason MacIsaac (@JasonMacIsaac) June 30, 2023

He was also a dreadful minus-40 in his first season with the Eagles last year. He improved to a more respectable minus-11 this season, which highlights his defensive progress.

Squires became only the fourth Eagle to hit the 30-goal plateau in their age-17 season, a list that includes former third-overall selection, Pierre Luc-Dubois, and many scouts have noted Squires’ growth this season:

“The right winger spent the season working on his 200-foot game, becoming a more complete player that can be effective at both ends of the ice. A player with a high motor that rarely takes a shift off, he isn’t afraid to be aggressive in his own zone as he looks for every opportunity to pressure the opposing puck carrier, looking to create a turnover.” – Adam Kierszenblat, Cam Squires – 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Player Comparison: Dawson Mercer

Squires will return to Cape Breton for the 2023-24 season, where the stage is set for him to have a breakout year. There is a distinct parallel between his progression and Dawson Mercer’s career track, which should be music to the ears of any Devils fan:

Dawson Mercer, Freshman QMJHL Season: 26 Points in 61 GP (0.43 P/G)

Cam Squires, Freshman QMJHL Season: 34 Points in 64 GP (0.53 P/G)

Dawson Mercer, Sophomore QMJHL Season: 64 Points in 68 GP (0.94 P/G)

Cam Squires, Sophomore QMJHL Season: 64 Points in 67 GP (0.95 P/G)

Dawson Mercer, Subsequently in QMJHL: 95 Points in 65 GP (1.46 P/G)

Cam Squires, Subsequently in QMJHL: TBD

Both players are 6-foot and have been touted for their impressive hockey IQ. There are good reasons that Squires could be a breakout candidate, like Mercer once was. First, he has yet to gain substantial muscle mass and will likely train hard this offseason to work on that. Additionally, he has been overlooked on a very poor Eagles team that has gone 44-81-7-4 since he arrived. Despite that, the Eagles were able to sneak into the playoffs this year but got swept by Nico Hischier’s former squad, the Halifax Mooseheads. Still, Squires led the team in playoff points, with six points in four games.

It would not be surprising to see the club make a better run at the playoffs next season with Squires at the forefront. If it’s anything like Mercer’s 17-point postseason run in 2021, it will be a thing of beauty. It also makes you wonder how many points Squires could have put up on a better team, such as Halifax. Cape Breton may have played right into the Devils’ favor, as a very promising prospect fell into their laps in the fourth round.

Cam Squires. Hopes to be a Mitch Marner-type player at the next level. pic.twitter.com/JcbCwBORIb — Mike Ashmore (@mashmore98) June 29, 2023

Squires off the Ice

The Devils are a world-class organization. They have done great work with various charities in and around Newark and have consistently gone above and beyond in their philanthropic efforts.

Squires was the recipient of the 2023 QMJHL Humanitarian of the Year Award. He has done excellent work with the Boys & Girls Club of Cape Breton, where he was a mentor and organized multiple fundraisers and events. Since he was a child, he has run a small t-shirt business where his proceeds are donated to charity.

His willingness to give back to the community speaks volumes about his character. Of the 509 players who took the ice in the QMJHL this past season, Squires was most deserving of the award. That says it all. He’ll fit right in with the Devils organization, which prioritizes these efforts as a core value, rather than an obligation.

No Need to Rush Squires

Squires’ maturity and leadership are good reasons to believe that he’ll put in the work necessary to become an impact NHL player. The Devils are in no particular rush, as they have most of their forward core locked up long term and, unlike past drafts, don’t need to solely rely on their draft picks to pan out. There should be very little pressure on Squires. While the points have not fully arrived, they didn’t for Mercer in his early stages either. A superb hockey IQ and a genuine drive to win are great starting points.

Cam Squires, New Jersey Devils (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After his junior seasons, Squires could easily push for a spot on the Devils out of training camp and would likely benefit from spending time with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL). If things pan out as hoped, his entry-level contract could provide New Jersey with some much-needed cap relief when their Stanley Cup window is open.

Keep a close eye on the just-turned-18-year-old from Prince Edward Island. The Devils may have just come away with another late-round steal.