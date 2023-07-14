Devils’ Swiss Contingent Set to Play Big Role in 2023-24

The New Jersey Devils might as well just be named “The Switzerland Devils” at this point. Among the 12 Swiss-born NHL players who are active, they currently have four of them on their roster.

Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, Jonas Siegenthaler, and Akira Schmid have all turned heads in recent years and helped to create a new identity for the surging Devils. Now, they’re all ready for their first full season together and are primed to make an immense impact.

Nico Hischier

Former first-overall pick Nico Hischier was named captain of the Devils during the 2020-21 season and has done a great job in showing that the organization made the right decision. His combination of leadership and accountability played a huge role in the 2022-23 Devils achieving the largest season-to-season point turnaround in NHL history.

His point totals have risen each year since being given the honor of wearing the ‘C’. Most recently, he notched 80 points (31 G, 49 A) in 81 games, while playing to a stellar plus-33 rating. He was deployed in all situations, showing great versatility and some toughness to boot. He consistently played through all sorts of pain but never let it hinder his availability. Devils fans know all too well of his slight grimace when the broadcast camera pans to him on the bench after absorbing a big hit or blocking a slapshot…and he generally doesn’t miss more than one or two shifts.

Hischier’s stellar all-around play resulted in him finishing second in Selke Trophy voting, as well as top 10 for the Lady Byng Trophy. This season, he’ll center either the first or second line and be set to take the most faceoffs on the team, as usual.

[Nico’s] the heartbeat of the team, and we have the utmost respect for him. – Jack Hughes to NHL.com’s Mike Morreale

Timo Meier

As the newest Swiss addition to this Devils squad, Meier made an instant impact after being acquired at last season’s trade deadline. The 26-year-old forward brings exactly what the Devils have yearned for in a player: goalscoring and physicality. Between the Devils and San Jose Sharks, he combined for 40 goals and 154 hits over 78 games. His hits total would have led the Devils, and his goal total would have been second to Jack Hughes.

Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While he is essentially the complete package, Meier is the type of player who doesn’t always need to get on the scoresheet to help the team win. Surprisingly, he was held without a point for the entirety of the Devils’ first round series versus the Rangers. Despite that, he remained one of their most valuable, as he single-handedly helped to get under the skin of the opposition – specifically, New York Rangers star goaltender Igor Shesterkin.

Meier does almost everything exceptionally well. He’s a bonafide NHLer. And he was later rewarded for that with an eight-year, $70.4 million contract extension this offseason.

Timo Meier, signed 8x$8.8M by NJ, is a high end top line offensive winger who creates chances and goals while driving play at an elite rate. #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/in7Ax3KX1i — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 28, 2023

This season, he’ll be able to slot into the Devils’ lineup as a top-six left winger. He’ll likely play alongside fellow countryman Hischier, which allows the team to separate Meier from their other 40-plus goal scorer, Jack Hughes.

Latest News & Highlights

When he’s on his game (which is more often than not), he can solely determine the outcome of a contest. A full season of a healthy Meier is going to make a world of difference for the 2023-24 Devils.

Jonas Siegenthaler

On April 11, 2021, general manager (GM) Tom Fitzgerald exchanged a third-round draft pick for a young bottom-pairing defenseman from the Washington Capitals, Jonas Siegenthaler.

As per usual, everything Fitzgerald touches turns to gold. And that is exactly what happened with Siegenthaler, who has developed to be one of the best defensive defensemen in the NHL.

Jonas Siegenthaler, New Jersey Devils (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 26-year-old quickly entered head coach Lindy Ruff’s circle of trust, averaging over 20 minutes of ice time in the last two seasons. He finished last season with a plus-27 rating to go along with blocking 151 shots and laying 101 hits.

He very quietly is the team’s best player on most nights, without being flashy. He simply comes to work and shuts down his opposition, no matter who he’s facing. Siegenthaler paired very well with the offensive-minded Dougie Hamilton last season, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them together often once again in 2023-24.

Related: New Jersey Devils’ Top-6 Rivals NHL’s Best After Meier Extension

This season, expect Siegenthaler to eat up a bulk of the minutes against the other team’s best players. You can even expect him to chip in occasionally on offense, as he did in Game 5 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to push the Devils past the Rangers. He’ll be a Devil for the next four seasons, and will certainly play a major role in any potential playoff run.

Akira Schmid

On Nov. 10, 2022, a young 6-foot-5 netminder by the name of Akira Schmid was called upon to make his season debut…in overtime. He then stunned the Ottawa Senators with seven saves including multiple highway robberies during a 4-on-3 powerplay, and notched his first career victory.

That sequence gave Devils fans a glimpse of his remarkable play to come, as he went on to play 18 games with a .922 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.13 goals-against average (GAA).

Akira Schmid, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It’s safe to say that not many people expected Schmid to burst onto the scene like he did. But critics questioned if his regular season success was just an anomaly, especially with a relatively small sample size. However, his stone-cold demeanor and calm style of play seemed to suggest otherwise.

Schmid’s performance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs quickly silenced any doubters. In Round 1, with the Devils on the verge of falling down three games to none, he received the starting nod in an attempt to rejuvenate the team. With the season essentially on the line in front of a raucous Rangers’ home crowd, he stopped 35 of 36 shots (.972 SV%) in a thrilling overtime victory. The Devils ended up battling to win the series in seven games, where Schmid posted a 4-1-0 record with a .953 SV% and two shutouts – matching the number of times the Rangers were shut out in the entire regular season.

Despite the Carolina Hurricanes outperforming the Devils in Round 2, Schmid finished the playoffs with a .921 SV% and a 2.35 GAA. His postseason SV% ranked sixth among NHL goaltenders (minimum five games played), despite being the youngest out of the bunch.

Next season, Schmid will either face more development time in Utica of the American Hockey League (AHL) or begin the season with the Devils. He’s certainly shown that he can compete at the highest level, and now it’s just a matter of making sure he doesn’t burn out and develops properly with a larger workload.

Swiss Sensations

With only 12 Swiss-born players in the NHL, having multiple on any roster is quite the feat. Not only do the Devils have four, but all of them have performed at an elite level in the league. Chemistry-wise, having that many players from the same country in one locker room is a blessing. The four certainly have a tight-knit relationship with each other, and that can be reflected in their on-ice play as well.

#NJDevils Timo Meier: "It's going to be nice to be with my Swiss buddies for a long time now." — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) June 29, 2023

It’s only fitting that the quartet was given the Swiss Impact Award in June, which is presented by the Consulate General of Switzerland in New York. According to SportGuide, the award highlights outstanding Swiss performance in the United States.

Additionally, all four players have recently represented their country with pride at the international level. Hischier, Siegenthaler, and Meier are all repeat attendees at the Men’s IIHF World Championship, and Schmid has represented Switzerland at the U18 and U20 levels.

While a 7 PM puck drop in Newark may be 1 AM in Switzerland, there’s good reason for Swiss fans to lose sleep over the 2023-24 Devils. There may never be a hockey team loaded with as much Swiss talent as this one.