Devils’ Vanecek Shines in 4-1 Win Over Blue Jackets

The New Jersey Devils traveled to Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets for the final time in the 2023-24 season. New Jersey was victorious in two out of three previous meetings. The Devils entered the game after a heartbreaking defeat against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday (Jan. 17), and the Blue Jackets were coming off a 4-3 shootout win against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday (Jan. 15).

Vitek Vanecek made his first start since Jan. 11 when he suffered a 4-3 overtime loss in Tampa Bay. Elvis Merzlinkis made his 25th start of the season amid rumors and speculation that he could be on his way out of Columbus.

Both teams went into the game with big pieces that were injured. The Blue Jackets were without Zack Werenski, Patrik Laine, and Nick Blankenburg. However, Columbus’ captain Boone Jenner was able to return to the lineup after missing the previous 15 games. The Devils remained without Jack Hughes, Ondrej Palat, Jonas Siegenthaler, Brendan Smith, Tomas Nosek, and Dougie Hamilton.

New Jersey needs to accumulate as many points as possible during their injury struggles due to the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference wild card remaining an incredibly close race. The Devils were able to beat the Blue Jackets 4-1 in Ohio.

Devils 30th Time Trailing

One of the only consistent parts of New Jersey’s game is allowing the first goal of the game. Out of 43 games, they have allowed their opponents to score first in 30 contests. Not only does this mean the team has to claw its way back into the game, they have to earn momentum back as well. 4:21 into the first period, Cole Sillinger scored the opening goal after an impressive drop pass from Yegor Chinakhov.

For the remainder of the period, New Jersey was controlling the play and had a plethora of quality scoring chances. The team was given two power play chances in the opening period and were unable to capitalize. Fortunately, John Marino scored 28 seconds into the second period to open the floodgates. The Devils scored three more in the second period with goals from Alexander Holtz, Nico Hischier, and Nathan Bastian.

John Marino, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With the amount of opening goals that the Devils give up, they have been able to muster up 14 comeback wins, which is tied for second in the league. However, it is a problem that the team has faced all season that is more costly than it seems.

Extra Eyes on Goaltending

New Jersey’s season has been plagued with abysmal goaltending that has cost them numerous games. With the NHL trade deadline in the near future, trade rumors are becoming increasingly prevalent. Merzlikins’ recent comments to the media leave the doors open for a trade. However, the term and cost of his contract equates to low interest from teams. Now, every game that he plays will be more closely monitored. Unfortunately for him, he did not have an impressive night against New Jersey and ended with a minus-1.38 goals saved above expected.

Vitek Vanecek, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Due to Vitek Vanecek’s poor season, the Devils’ interest in available goalies has been a hot topic for most of the season. However, his performance against the Blue Jackets was one of his best of the season. He was able to make 28 saves on 29 shots and ended the game with 1.78 goals saved above expected.

Related: Devils Acquiring Elvis Merzlikins Would Come With Risks

With Nico Daws showing more consistency and giving the team a chance to win, the Devils’ pressure to acquire a new goaltender has simmered. However, it would be a mistake to continue the season with the current goaltending duo.

Devils Find Finishing Touch Against Columbus

The first period for New Jersey was full of frustration. They fired 10 shots at Merzlikins and entered the first intermission down 1-0. Entering the game, the Devils scored two goals in their last two contests. They were shut out for the second time this season when they played the Bruins in Boston. Then, they were only able to score two goals in a losing effort against the Canadiens. On the flip side, Daws allowed five goals in two games.

Latest News & Highlights

With the injuries that the team is dealing with, scoring has become a difficult part of the game for New Jersey. However, they potted three goals in approximately five minutes. In all situations, the Devils created 24 scoring chances and nine high-danger chances. The Blue Jackets created 10 high-danger chances but were stonewalled by Vanecek.

The Devils were in desperate need of a win after dropping their last two games. Overall, they played a solid game against the Blue Jackets to get back into the win column. Now, they will have to travel back to New Jersey to face the Dallas Stars on the night that Sergei Brylin is inducted into the Ring of Honor.

Quick Takeaways