Ducks Aim to Avoid Blackhawks’ Sweep, End Losing Streak

The Anaheim Ducks host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday (March 21), aiming to snap a seven-game losing skid and avoid matching their longest winless slump of the 2023-24 season. The Ducks will also look to avoid being swept by the Blackhawks in the second contest of their three-game homestand. During the last meeting between the two teams, the Blackhawks cruised to a 7-2 blowout victory on March 12. Chicago also earned a 1-0 shutout triumph over the Ducks on Dec. 7.

Ducks Desperately Need Goal Scoring

Goals have been hard to come by for the Ducks this campaign, but the issue has been a glaring concern during the team’s seven-game losing streak. The club has scored a mere seven times while being shut out on three occasions. They also only have one goal on 17 power-play chances. Troy Terry, Alex Killorn, and Brett Leason have two goals apiece over that stretch. Ryan Strome has the other tally.

Related: Ducks Showing No Signs of Life During Latest Losing Streak

The Ducks should get a bit of a boost from having Leo Carlsson and Mason McTavish back in the lineup. Carlsson picked up an assist in his return to action during the team’s 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday (March 17). Before that, he missed eight games due to a concussion. McTavish logged 15:49 of ice time in a 4-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday (March 19), following a two-game absence due to a lower-body injury. Trevor Zegras also appears to be on the mend from a broken ankle after taking part in another practice without restrictions on Wednesday (March 20). He could be trending toward a return to the lineup soon, though it may not come versus the Blackhawks.

Ducks Need to Limit Quality Chances Against

Mistakes are bound to happen. Most of the goals scored at any level occur off a turnover, a breakdown in coverage, or a lost battle. However, the Ducks need to make it harder for their opponents to exploit their vulnerabilities. “(Minnesota) was stronger on pucks than we were,” said head coach Greg Cronin following Tuesday’s shutout defeat. “I think we competed, we just didn’t win the puck battles” (from ‘Ducks bested by Wild in final game of season series,’ The Sporting Tribune, March 20, 2024). For a team struggling mightily to score, chasing a game because of unnecessary goals against is a recipe for disaster.

It also makes it that much more difficult for whoever is between the pipes because any mistake digs the team deeper into a hole. John Gibson has been blitzed for 34 goals against on 236 shots over his past seven outings. The 30-year-old netminder has a 1-5-1 record during that span, including a run of 0-4-0 with 22 goals against over the Ducks’ losing skid. Lukas Dostal has gone 0-3-0 in his past four appearances, including one in relief while giving up 13 goals on 82 shots.

Lukas Dostal, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 23-year-old Dostal has stopped 28 of 30 shots in two outings versus the Blackhawks this season, which includes one start and one in relief. It would make sense for him to get the nod in Thursday’s contest, though a confirmed starter has not been provided by the Ducks yet.

Ducks Must Be More Disciplined

Penalties have been a reoccurring problem for the Ducks in 2023-24. The team has been shorthanded a league-high 280 times. Successfully killing off those infractions has proven to be difficult as well. The Ducks have allowed the most power-play goals against (75) this season and have surrendered 15 goals on a whopping 32 power-play opportunities against during the team’s seven-game slide.

The absence of Radko Gudas, who sat out the past three contests with an upper-body injury, hasn’t helped. Still, he wasn’t much of a difference-maker in that regard on March 12. The Blackhawks potted four man-advantage goals on six attempts versus the Ducks that night.

Ducks’ Crowd to Get Firsthand Look at Bedard

The previous two matchups against the Blackhawks this season took place in Chicago, but Thursday’s tilt will be on home ice. It will be the first time that Ducks fans will get an up-close-and-personal view of 18-year-old phenom Connor Bedard. The sensational rookie has six points (one goal, five assists) in two games against the Ducks. Bedard erupted for an NHL career-high five points (one goal, four assists) the last time he faced the team.

Carlsson has been excellent during his first NHL season. He looks every bit like the cornerstone player the organization hoped he would be after selecting him second overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Still, it will be hard to watch Bedard play throughout his career and wonder what could have been had the lottery balls bounced in the Ducks’ favor. Perhaps the team will have better luck at the 2024 Draft Lottery. The Ducks currently have the third-best odds of securing the first-overall selection behind the last-placed San Jose Sharks and the Blackhawks.