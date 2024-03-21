Penguins Can Be Playoff Team in 2025 With Productive Offseason

This season has not gone as expected for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Their playoff hopes are on life support, and they just traded one of their best players. It feels like the front office has thrown in the towel this season and is already preparing for 2024-25. Whether or not Pittsburgh makes a postseason appearance, there are still bright spots to be excited about.

Michael Bunting

There are many reasons to be upset about losing Jake Guentzel to the Carolina Hurricanes. He helped the Penguins win a Stanley Cup and was Sidney Crosby’s right-hand man. It stinks that he is gone. However, his replacement is the type of player Pittsburgh has needed for a long time.

Michael Bunting came into Pittsburgh under a huge microscope and was met with plenty of skepticism, but he has already started making fans. One thing about his game that was obvious from the beginning is how much energy he plays with. He likes to disrupt the other team and cause chaos in front of the net. In the seven games as a Penguin, he has two goals and two assists.

The team has been lacking Bunting’s “garbage goals” for a long time. The truth is, Pittsburgh has been missing this type of player since the Patric Hornqvist era. The team has goal scorers, but they don’t have players who cash in on rebounds. They are good at creating chances, but they rarely have players screening the goalie. Hornqvist was great at not only collecting the rebounds but also taking the punishment from opposing defenders. There is a huge gap between Pittsburgh’s expected goal numbers and their actual goal numbers, and the absence of this type of player is a huge reason why.

Michael Bunting, Pittsburgh Penguins (Photo by China Wong/NHLI via Getty Images)

Forwards like Bunting can have a huge impact on the roster and help turn it into a Stanley Cup contender. No one expects him to have that much of an impact this season, given the standings, but he is under contract for the next two years and should add an element to the Penguins’ game that has been missing.

Drew O’Connor

Drew O’Connor has stepped up to the plate this season, especially in the last few weeks. He has become a player that Pittsburgh can trust anywhere on the ice, and most recently, that’s been on the first line with Crosby.

At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, O’Connor has finally figured out how to use his big frame to his advantage. He is great at establishing the forecheck down low and winning puck battles. His skating ability and long reach also make him difficult to play against. He makes things difficult on opposing defensemen, forcing them to make plays under pressure. He is also not afraid to get in the blue paint and set up scoring chances. At this point, it is safe to say he has solidified his spot on the roster for 2024-25.

Penguins Looking Ahead

With 14 games left in the regular season, Pittsburgh should already be looking towards the offseason and how to best prepare for 2024-4. Missing the playoffs two years in a row is not what the team had in mind. However, if they have a productive summer, they could be a contender next season.

The Penguins have been missing players like Bunting and O’Connor from their lineup for a long time. They provide a spark that puts the other team on its heels. Pittsburgh probably has a couple of good years left with their core, and they need to start preparing now for a possible deep run next season.