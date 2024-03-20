Ducks Fail to Bring Fight Against Wild in 7th Straight Defeat

Well, the woes continue for the slumping Anaheim Ducks, who fell for the seventh straight game last night (March 19) in a 4-0 shutout defeat to the Minnesota Wild. Despite a decent opening frame, the Ducks failed to build momentum at any point the rest of the game and simply fell apart as the game wore on because they couldn’t possess the puck, sustain any pressure, or convert on their power play opportunities.

This game marked the third time in the last four games they were shut out. Their seven-game losing streak now includes six defeats with a four-goal or more margin of victory. Simply put, they are down, beaten, and discouraged, and there aren’t many signs of optimism. What gives? We’ll soon find out, but let’s highlight some takeaways from last night first.

McTavish Returns and Reunites With Strome and Vatrano

Mason McTavish returned from a two-game absence and lined up alongside early-season running mates Frank Vatrano and Ryan Strome, with whom he has found success. Vatrano found the net with shots five times, but the line had no such success in this one, as they finished a minus-1 and failed to really threaten the Wild at any point.

Nevertheless, the return of any young skillful player to the Ducks lineup should be taken as a huge positive. For guys like McTavish, Leo Carlsson, Pavel Mintyukov, and others, it’s about getting reps at this point in the season. Though there is little to play for at this juncture, the franchise core of the future needs to take this ice time seriously and give it their all these final 13 games. Hopefully, they can all stay on the ice after a season marred by unfortunate injuries.

Lousy Middle Frame Dooms Ducks

Similar to what we saw in the loss to the St. Louis Blues, a lousy 20 minutes of play effectively put the game out of reach for the Ducks. Last night, it was the middle period, when they surrendered three goals, hardly possessed the puck, and took three minor penalties.

Though the shots-on-goal margin of 10-9 in favor of Anaheim would suggest otherwise, it was the Wild who had possessed and controlled the puck, and therefore the offense, for what seemed the entirety of the period. They moved about the offensive zone with ease, and cycled the puck effortlessly. Why would that be?

Because the Ducks don’t play hard defense. Defenders didn’t put body on body, and were content to let the Wild possess the puck as long as they remained between the Wild player and the net. At some point, somebody needed to bite down on their mouthpiece, play with some pride, and commit to knocking a Wild player off the puck and putting him on the floor. That moment never came. There is no way to build momentum playing the way they did. It simply wasn’t good enough.

Result Wasn’t as Bad as It Could’ve Been

Credit, and a healthy dose of sympathy, has to be given to John Gibson here. He didn’t have much help last night. Forced to make save after save, and face shorthanded opportunity after shorthanded opportunity, he turned out a 28-save performance that could’ve easily gone much worse had it not been for his focus and athleticism.

John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Three Wild goals were a direct result of turnovers and a failure to use the physicality necessary to clear the front of the net or control sticks. In my gameday preview, I discussed the role that Gibson or Lukáš Dostál would have to take on to deliver the Ducks a must-needed win, which was that of a flawless, superhuman-like effort that completely bailed out the team in front of him. Gibson made every stop he needed to last night; he is hardly to blame for any of the goals he conceded.

Someone Needs to Emerge From the Pack

When asked in his postgame media availability how he expects the team to emerge from this seven-game funk, head coach Greg Cronin simply said, “It’s up to them in the room. They’ve got to figure that out.” He is absolutely right.

Player for player, the Ducks are often outmatched, and that will inevitably lead to more losses than wins, but at some point, heart, effort, and pride need to have their day. Collectively, they need to be better, and somebody needs to step up to fill the void in leadership. It’s a role that’s begging to be taken up by somebody in that locker room. Is it McTavish? Troy Terry? Maybe one of the older guys like Cam Fowler or Alex Killorn? When you’re going through a streak like this, there’s only so much management, or a coach, can do or say. And that’s what Cronin is acknowledging. Sometimes, the players just need to work through it on their own.

Next up, the Ducks have a date with one of two other teams across the league they might be favored against: the Chicago Blackhawks. Only now, that’s the furthest thing from a guarantee, given the 7-2 drubbing the Blackhawks dished the Ducks a couple of weeks ago. Connor Bedard visits Orange County for the first time this season on Thursday (March 21). Let’s see if the Ducks bring the fight required to end their slide.