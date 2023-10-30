Ducks Gameday Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins – 10/30/23

The Anaheim Ducks have found themselves at a level four wins and losses apiece on the season so far after rattling off three straight victories over the Columbus Blue Jackets, Boston Bruins, and Philadelphia Flyers. During the streak, they’ve managed 14 goals, have found some consistency on the penalty kill, gotten timely goaltending, and have put together complete games on both sides of the puck. The win streak helped the Ducks avoid an early-season descent in the Western Conference standings, and while it’s still early, they find themselves in the thick of things in the Pacific Division.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are next. The old guard of the Penguins – Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang – remain a formidable trio. Offseason additions Reilly Smith and Erik Karlsson make this team even more dangerous. Let’s preview the matchup at PPG Paints Arena tonight (Oct. 30) by looking at storylines, personnel, and tactics.

Let’s See if Ducks Can Keep Offense Rolling

Preceding the winning streak was a couple of close losses during which the Ducks were getting shots on net, but not getting pucks past opposing goaltenders. That has changed during the winning streak, as key players are beginning to find their game as the season rolls along.

Among those are some of the guys we expected to provide offense a little more consistently. Trevor Zegras scored his first of the season against the Flyers, on a true goal scorer’s goal: right in the slot, zipped it low blocker. He and Troy Terry seem to play better when they line up with Leo Carlsson, so as long as that keeps happening, the offense is going to come. He’s also starting to play a stronger 200-foot game, one of the priorities for him this season.

Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Frank Vatrano, Ryan Strome, and Mason McTavish have begun the season red-hot and continue to lead this team offensively. They filled the stat sheet in the win over the Flyers and will continue to have ample opportunities to score as long as they keep playing the way they are.

The bottom-six forwards have been heavily involved, too. Sam Carrick, Brett Leason, Jakob Silfverberg, Max Jones, Adam Henrique, and Ross Johnston have contributed at key moments throughout the winning streak. The depth is where they have an advantage over the Penguins and it will take the same effort from the entire forward group to keep up with the Penguins’ top-heavy yet potent attack.

The Penguins Are Not Very Deep

The potent offensive attack of the Penguins is confined to a few top players. It’s a top-heavy team that is not getting a lot of help beyond Crosby, Malkin, Jake Guentzel, and Bryan Rust. Newcomers Karlsson and Smith have been okay, but former Duck Rickard Rakell has really struggled to begin the season, with zero goals in eight games so far.

The lack of depth is where the Ducks must capitalize. They might be outmatched in star power, but as an offensive unit, you have to like the Ducks’ chances with the complete offense they’ve been playing with lately.

Player to Watch for Anaheim: Troy Terry

While he came up huge in the Boston win, Terry was one of the few skaters that didn’t get involved in the scoring against the Flyers. You can bet he’ll be trying to change that tonight. His first eight games have been a bit inconsistent, but he has a chance to really get it going against a Penguins team that, one, is inconsistent as well, and two, does not possess defensive play as one of its strengths. Terry should look to attack early and often, feed off of Zegras and Carlsson (or whoever centers the line), and use his speed and shot to create opportunities, because the opportunities will be there.

Player to Watch for Pittsburgh: Erik Karlsson

Karlsson arrived in Pittsburgh to much fanfare after his spectacular Norris Trophy-winning season with the Sharks. It was one of many moves made by new general manager Kyle Dubas, and with the trade came expectations. Well, through eight games, the Penguins sit last in the Metropolitan Division.

And Karlsson? Still adjusting to his new digs, of course, but it’s safe to say his start has been a bit slow. Three of his four points on the season came in one game, and he’s been scoreless in his last four. First and foremost, defensemen play defense, but when you’re just a few months removed from a stellar 101-point season, it’s fair to expect the offense to flow, too.

All that said, Karlsson is mobile, cerebral, and crafty. He knows how to get shots through, and he can pass, skate, and facilitate with the best of them. These traits make him a dynamic power play player, too, if he gets the chance. Karlsson is one of a few Penguins with those qualities, so the Ducks will need to tighten up defensively tonight and limit the penalties.

Key to Victory: Can Ducks Stop the Penguins’ Stars?

The numbers say you have a good chance to win if you can slow down or stop the centralized offensive firepower of the Penguins. Head coach Greg Cronin has his team committed to a strong and physical two-way game, and more of that against the Penguins should be able to get the job done.

What’s more, is that the Ducks have gotten strong goaltending lately no matter who is in net. John Gibson, a Pittsburgh native, probably gets the start in goal tonight and backstops the Ducks to their fourth straight win to close out the road trip.

Prediction: Ducks 4, Penguins 2 (2023-24 Prediction Record: 4-3)

How do you see tonight’s game against the Penguins playing out? Sound off in the comments below!