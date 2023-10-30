NHL 2023-24 Power Rankings: Week 4

Now that we are a few weeks into the 2023-24 NHL season, it really feels like we are starting to get somewhere… but I don’t know where that is just yet. This was one of the most eventful weeks of hockey in recent memory, where every team played on Tuesday as part of the “Frozen Frenzy,” 10 shutouts occurred, and the remaining unbeaten franchises were humbled by teams we were expecting to be bad.

Oh, and the Heritage Classic took place on Sunday, which is one of the biggest games on the NHL’s schedule this season, but the teams competing in the event were desperately struggling heading into it. This created an atmosphere of uncertainty for an event that’s normally a celebration of the sport but it still was a lot of fun to watch either way.

Week 4 of The Hockey Writers’ 2023-24 Power Rankings. (The Hockey Writers)

With all this in mind, I’m going to do things a bit differently with the Rankings this week. There’s a clear #1 and #32 franchise, but between them stand a lot of talented teams that I will break into two tiers. I feel like that will create the best understanding of where these franchises lie.

Whatever the case, this was a fun week of hockey. Hopefully, they all remain this exciting, even as the big events get marked off the calendar.

32: Oh Dear, the Sharks Are Bad

32. San Jose Sharks (Previously 32nd)

If you are a fan of the San Jose Sharks who’s been asking for a deep rebuild, it appears you’re finally getting it in 2023-24. While a number of teams were tanking in 2022-23 for Connor Bedard, the Sharks are the lone franchise still searching for that elusive first win of the season and appear to be all-in on Macklin Celebrini. Between trading their best players during the offseason and injuries knocking out talented veterans, they have looked like a sub-NHL team at times. If you’re a fan, all you can hope for is getting shut out in back-to-back games this week will be their low point, and from here on out they will start playing competitive games as they wait on the 2024 Draft.

31-23: Epic Struggles and Unexpected Triumphs

31. Calgary Flames (Previously 21st)

30. Edmonton Oilers (Previously 23rd)

29. Columbus Blue Jackets (Previously 25th)

28. Chicago Blackhawks (Previously 30th)

27. Seattle Kraken (Previously 28th)

26. Montreal Canadiens (Previously 27th)

25. Washington Capitals (Previously 29th)

24. Arizona Coyotes (Previously 19th)

23. Anaheim Ducks (Previously 31st)

When discussing how a sports team is playing, you may hear the term ‘Vibes’ thrown around. When Vibes are good, a team is feeling confident with their play, even if they aren’t always winning. When the Vibes are bad, however, every game can feel like an unclimbable mountain where you are waiting for something to go wrong.

For the Oilers and Flames, their vibes have been bad to start the 2023-24 season. Many felt that the 2023 Heritage Classic was going to be a showcase game of the best the NHL has to offer as these franchises were expected to be Stanley Cup contenders. Instead, heading into Sunday, they only had three wins in 15 games between them, and they both sat at the bottom of the league, above only the Sharks. While Edmonton won the Heritage Classic on Sunday, I’m not ready to take them off the bottom of this Ranking until they show they can beat anyone other than each other.

On the other side of the spectrum, the Ducks are experiencing some of the best vibes in the NHL right now. After being one of the worst teams in the league for the last few seasons, they rattled off three wins this week, including a comeback against the Boston Bruins that no one saw coming. I love the fight we are seeing from this franchise, and while I’m not ready to say they are a playoff contender, they are at least a lot of fun to watch.

Also, special shoutouts to the Blackhawks, who handed the Vegas Golden Knights their first loss of the season. While they are still a long way from being a playoff contender, this franchise is showcasing a strong core that could lead to another future dynasty in the years to come.

22-2: Early Wins To Build a Playoff Resume

22. Florida Panthers (Previously 25th)

21. Pittsburgh Penguins (Previously 16th)

20. Buffalo Sabres (Previously 20th)

19. St. Louis Blues (Previously 12th)

18. Philadelphia Flyers (Previously 15th)

17. Winnipeg Jets (Previously 22nd)

16. Ottawa Senators (Previously 14th)

15. Nashville Predators (Previously 17th)

14. Tampa Bay Lightning (Previously 24th)

13. Vancouver Canucks (Previously 18th)

12. Detroit Red Wings (Previously 5th)

11. Carolina Hurricanes (Previously 7th)

10. Los Angeles Kings (Previously 11th)

9. Minnesota Wild (Previously 10th)

8. New York Islanders (Previously 13th)

7. New Jersey Devils (Previously 8th)

6. Colorado Avalanche (Previously 2nd)

5. Dallas Stars (Previously 4th)

4. Toronto Maple Leafs (Previously 9th)

3. New York Rangers (Previously 6th)

2. Boston Bruins (Previously 3rd)

If I were handing out grades instead of rankings, pretty much everyone in this section would receive a C, which makes it really hard to judge anyone here. For example, the Sabres and Penguins both looked below average for most of the week, but they also shut out the Avalanche in back-to-back games, which made me think I should move them up some. Instead, I just bumped Colorado down a bit and left those two next to each other until they can prove to me that this success is sustainable.

Also, last week I called the Red Wings a contender, and they proceeded to lose three straight games, which sent them right back into the mediocrity pit that includes the Blues, Hurricanes, and Senators. I still have expectations for these teams, but wow have they looked average so far.

On the positive side of the spectrum, the Rangers are riding a four-game winning streak which led them into the top three of this list, and the Lightning are on a five-game point streak, highlighted by back-to-back shutouts by backup goaltender Jonas Johansson. He may not be their starter, but if he can continue putting up wins like this, he will keep Tampa Bay in the hunt while they wait for their team to get back to full strength.

Jonas Johansson of the Tampa Bay Lightning. (Photo by Mike Carlson/NHLI via Getty Images)

I’m still waiting for more teams to separate themselves from the pack in this section of the Rankings. I really thought the Bruins, Avalanche, and Stars would put themselves into their own category along with the Golden Knights this week, but they all suffered unexpected losses that set them back, if only slightly.

1: The Golden Knights Are Still Great

1. Vegas Golden Knights (Previously 1st)

If the Sharks are the prime example of a bad NHL franchise right now, the Golden Knights are the *Gold Standard*. The reigning Stanley Cup Champions are off to a historic start, and while they did lose to the Blackhawks in overtime on Friday, they still are on a nine-game point streak to kick off their title defense.

The Vegas Golden Knights started their 2023-24 title defense with an 8-0-1 record. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

At this rate, you can pretty confidently pencil Vegas in for the 2024 Playoffs, even if we aren’t even a month deep into the season. However, a lot can happen in the coming weeks, so the Golden Knights will need to hold form if they want to defend their Stanley Cup Championship.

The Hockey World Has Much To Discuss

Normally we would wrap up the weekly Power Rankings with some small talk to set up the week ahead. However, tragedy struck the hockey world this weekend when former Penguins player Adam Johnson passed away after suffering a catastrophic neck injury on the ice while playing for the Nottingham Panthers.

While this is a sober note to end on, it’s something we all have to remember as hockey fans. This is a dangerous sport, and the players on the ice are all people who have lives both on and off the ice. We at THW send our love and support to Johnson’s family, friends, and teammates.