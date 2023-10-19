Ducks Gameday Preview: Dallas Stars – 10/19/23

The Anaheim Ducks head into game three of the regular season tonight with fresh legs and uplifted spirits after their upset win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 14 in their home opener at Honda Center. With the win, they moved to 20-9-1 in home openers, good for an .683 points percentage, a remarkable figure that ranks fifth in the league.

On tonight’s docket is the Dallas Stars, who represent a third straight early-season challenge for the young Ducks. The Stars took four of a possible six points in the season series between the two clubs last season. With a new campaign though, comes new opportunities, so let’s preview their first of three matchups this season by looking at storylines, personnel, and tactics.

Look for Terry-Zegras-Henrique Line to Get Going

It’s only been two games, but the line of Troy Terry, Trevor Zegras and Adam Henrique has started a bit slow. They’ve had some looks across these two games but for these guys, the top offensive line on the team, stats talk. That’s just the reality when you’re a top player making the big bucks. Continued and consistent production is sort of a prerequisite. And they have one assist between them thus far. Their breakout seems imminent, though, as this is a talented and explosive line with experience together that renders them capable of lighting the lamp at any time.

And for Vatrano-McTavish-Strome to Keep It Going

This line has been Anaheim’s best through two games, and it’s not close. With nine points between the three of them, they have been strong on the puck, active, and aggressive. Mason McTavish looks primed for a breakout, while Ryan Strome and Frank Vatrano appear re-energized for bounce-back seasons after leaving plenty to be desired in 2022-23. To be fair, though, everyone on the roster last season left plenty to be desired. But if you look at Vatrano and Strome celebrate those goals the other night, they were hyped. You could feel their energy, and it was a breath of fresh air to see.

Leo Carlsson Set for His Highly Anticipated Debut

The 2023 2nd overall pick suffered a late training camp practice injury that forced him out of the lineup for Anaheim’s first two games. But tonight, he is in, and his debut comes with much fanfare. He impressed in training camp and has the potential to fill one of Anaheim’s top two center spots in the not-so-distant future. He might get those looks right away given the early-season injury woes for the team. Donning the number 91, the first Duck since Sergei Fedorov to do so, he’ll be a fun one to watch tonight.

How About Tristan Luneau?

Two rookies – Jackson LaCombe and Pavel Mintyukov – have held their own and done more than enough in these two games to keep playing. Perhaps Luneau draws in though if head coach Greg Cronin wants to rotate his young defensemen in and out of the lineup early in the campaign. It would make sense to give him a look sooner rather than later. The Ducks brass obviously liked what they saw from him during the preseason. They wouldn’t have kept him on the opening night roster over Olen Zellweger if they hadn’t.

Tristan Luneau, Gatineau Olympiques (Dominic Charette/Gatineau Olympiques)

It bears mentioning that Luneau is ineligible to play in the American Hockey League and can only return to junior if he doesn’t stay with the Ducks. Further, he can only play nine games at the NHL level before he burns a year on his entry-level contract. The organization went through this with Jamie Drysdale and Trevor Zegras, as both burned a year on their entry-level deals by playing in 24 games apiece in their rookie season. McTavish, in 2021-22, played nine games before returning for another stellar season of junior hockey, preserving the first year of his contract. Factors to keep in mind when dealing with young players.

Back to Luneau. Like his teammates Mintyukov and Zellweger, he won the Defenseman of the Year award as a member of the Gatineau Olympiques. It was the first time in NHL history that prospects from the same organization swept Defenseman of the Year awards in the three major junior Canadian Hockey Leagues. With incredible offensive instincts, skating ability, and facilitation from the backend, Luneau’s debut, when it happens, will be a fun one to watch as well.

Can This New-Look Defense Stop Robertson, Benn, Seguin & Company?

Onto the Stars. The Stars are really good. Western Conference finalists from a year ago, the Stars are deep in every aspect of the game. While they are led by a healthy stable of veterans including Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, and Joe Pavelski, the puck runs through young forward talent in Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston, and Miro Heiskanen on the backend.

That’s an incredibly talented and deep team. The Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes were able to draw penalties and convert on their power play opportunities. Dallas presents a similar challenge from a skill and speed standpoint. This new-look defense of Anaheim will have its hands full on Thursday. Limiting high-quality chances, once again, will be crucial, while John Gibson, who will presumably draw the start, will make his stops as usual and keep his team in the game. Ideally, long enough to give the guys in front of him a chance to put some points on the board.

Early Chance to Start a Winning Streak

The Ducks looked outmatched against Vegas, but not against Carolina. Go figure. Two highly-skilled teams, but two distinctly different games. The Stars present a similar challenge in that they are a complete team with a deep forward group, an active and talented defense, and dynamic goaltending led by Jake Oettinger. There’s plenty to look forward to tonight, and it’s a great early opportunity for some positive momentum. However, as much as it pains me to predict a loss, I do see Dallas being a little too much for the Ducks in this one.

Prediction: Ducks 2, Stars 4 (2023-24 prediction record: 1-1)

How do you see tonight’s game against Dallas playing out? Sound off in the comments below!