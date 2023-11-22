Ducks Gameday Preview: Montreal Canadiens – 11/22/2023

Tonight (Nov. 22), the Anaheim Ducks look to get back into the win column when they face the reeling Montreal Canadiens at Honda Center. Outscored 13-3 during their current three-game losing streak, the Ducks can shun that aside with a strong performance in a winnable game against the Canadiens, who are on a four-game losing streak of their own.

November has been a mixed bag for the Ducks after they finished October on a high. They currently sit fifth in the Pacific Division standings with a record of 4-5 this month. They approach the quarter mark of the 2023-24 season right in the thick of the playoff race, where they’ll look to stay as they finish up November with matchups against these Canadiens, the Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, and Washington Capitals.

For now, though, one game at a time, so let’s preview and predict the matchup with Montreal by looking at storylines, personnel, and tactics.

Ducks’ Offensive Game Needs a Rebound

The early-season winning streak was made possible due to timely and voluminous scoring from all aspects of the Ducks’ lineup. The Ryan Strome-Mason McTavish-Frank Vatrano line was the most consistent, and you had the top and bottom-six lines contributing on different nights, which made defending the Ducks (surprisingly) challenging.

Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Ducks have faced stiff competition of late, but the offense has dried up nevertheless. They have averaged one goal per game over their last four, which will not get the job done. Finding their groove early tonight will be key, and they can do that by establishing their forecheck, getting their top guys the touches they need, and keeping the pressure on a vulnerable Canadiens defense group.

Several Ducks Looking for First Appearance on Stat Sheet in a While

There’s a few Ducks that will need early touches. Let’s look at who needs to get going tonight.

This is by no means indicative of the kind of season he’s having, but Ryan Strome is pointless in the last four. He has been one of the most consistent players for the Ducks thus far, but he, like the rest of the offense, has slowed down a bit. He’s still getting his looks, though, as his seven shots on goal in the Florida Panthers loss is proof that if he gets his touches, he can mount some chances. The chemistry he’s developed with linemates McTavish and Vatrano should push them in the right direction.

Latest News & Highlights

Alex Killorn, similarly, has one point in his last five games, and it came in the St. Louis Blues loss earlier this week. He needs touches for a few reasons. One, he still getting his feet back under him after missing a majority of the season thus far due to injury. Tonight’s game against Montreal will only be his ninth. Two, he’s looking for his first goal in a Ducks uniform. With Trevor Zegras out of the lineup, Killorn has gotten different looks and should have a chance to play with some skilled players as the season progresses. So, feeling the puck early and often will further Killorn’s chances to contribute offensively with greater consistency.

Related: Ducks: Predicting Alex Killorn’s Spot in Return to Lineup

Finally, we have Troy Terry, who hasn’t scored since his hat trick in Arizona. That was on Nov. 1, which was eight games ago. He has three assists in those eight games. As the team’s highest-paid player, that’s simply not going to cut it. Yes, he gets chances as the driving force of this young unit, but stats paint a picture in this league and since his career night against the Coyotes, he has those three assists, 14 shots on net, and is a minus-5. He’ll rightfully be a go-to man on this offense, and he should be able to attack the Canadiens with full force.

Montreal Matchup is Setup Perfectly for a Rebound Game

This game is all about the offense. Outside of the Colorado Avalanche matchup, which was an obvious mismatch, the Ducks’ defense, not to mention goaltending, has done enough over the last few outings to give the team a chance to win.

Head coach Greg Cronin has the Ducks playing consistently and admirably to start the season. It’s a refreshing look for a team that has failed to inspire confidence with their on-ice performance in recent seasons. He is stressing volume and relentlessness in shots, physicality, and work ethic to overwhelm teams, and for the most part, it’s worked well so far. More of the same should get the job done against the Canadiens.

Prediction: Ducks Bounce Back in a Big Way Tonight

Loading up on standings points early on in the season is always a must, especially against teams you should beat. The Canadiens are absolutely a team that the Ducks should beat, so I expect and predict that they bounce back in a big way and handle the Canadiens.

Prediction: Ducks 4, Canadiens 1 (2023-24 Prediction Record: 5-3)

How do you see the game against the Canadiens playing out? Sound off in the comments below!