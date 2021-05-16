We’re back with another Anaheim Ducks prospect update. The San Diego Gulls’ regular season came to an end with a three-game set against the Colorado Eagles and they’ll now prepare for the Pacific Division Playoffs. Ian Moore and the Chicago Steel evened their Clark Cup Finals series at one game apiece. Brayden Tracey and the Victoria Royals’ season came to an end as he finished with one goal and one assist. This will be one of the last prospect update of the season with only the Gulls and Moore having games remaining. Welcome back to our series updating you on some of the Ducks’ top prospects and picks from the NHL Entry Draft.

Gulls Finish Season With a Victory

The Gulls’ regular season came to an end last week as they won two of their three games against the Eagles. They finished with a 26-17-1-0 record, which was good enough to finish as the third seed in the division. They technically had the most points of any team, but since they played more games than every other team, the standings are seeded by points percentage.

Andrew Poturalski once again led the way offensively for the Gulls last week, recording three assists and finishing the season as the AHL leading scorer with nine goals and 34 assists for 43 points in 44 games played. Chase De Leo, Alex Limgoes, Vinni Lettieri and Andrew Agozzino all finished the week with one goal and one assist to add to their season totals. Bryce Kindopp was the only Gulls forward to record more than one goal this week as he added two to bring his season totals to 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points in 39 games played.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx failed to register a point, but finished his rookie season third in team scoring with 10 goals and 19 assists for 29 points in 42 games played. Jacob Perreault sat the final two games of the season and finished the year with three goals and 14 assists for 17 points in 27 games played. Despite being sent down to the team, both Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale failed to get into a game and are likely being save for the Pacific Division Playoffs. Josh Mahura led the way for defensemen with one goal and one assist.

Lukas Dostal started in two of the Gulls’ three games last week, stopping 45 of 49 shots against and splitting the decisions with one win and one loss. He finished the season winning 10 of his last 12 games, and ending with a 15-9-0 record, 2.87 goals-against average (GAA) and .916 save percentage (SV%). His 15 wins ranked third in the league trailing only Logan Thompson (16) and Stuart Skinner (20). He ranked fifth in save percentage and second among goaltenders who played at least 20 games trailing only Thompson who had a .944 SV%. He faced the second-most shots on goal with 813 and only Skinner faced more (824), but played in seven more games. Olle Eriksson Ek won his final game of the season stopping 25 of 26 shots against. He finished with a 8-6-1 record, 3.14 GAA and .901 SV%.

Latest Ducks Content:

The Gulls will play the Bakersfield Condors in the Pacific Division Semifinals that begin on May 21. Along with the Henderson Silver Knights, all three teams advanced past the play-in series after finishing as the top three seeds. The Gulls won five of their eight games against Bakersfield this season. The Pacific Division Play-In Semifinals begin on May 18 as Colorado takes on Ontario and San Jose faces off against Tucson. The winners will meet in the Pacific Division Play-In Final where the winner of that will move on to face Henderson.

Upcoming Games: May 21/23/24 vs. Bakersfield

Moore and Chicago Even Series at One

The Chicago Steel faced their first set back of the Clark Cup Finals, losing their first game 3-0 to the Fargo Force. However, they rebounded in their second game with a 4-1 victory to even the series at one game apiece. Moore struggled in the first game and was on the ice for all three Force goals, finishing with a minus-3 rating. He was held pointless in both games and recorded three shots on goal. In the playoffs, he has two assists and 15 shots on goal in six games played.

Upcoming Games: May 21/22/25 vs. Fargo

Tracey Finishes Strong For Victoria

Brayden Tracey and the Victoria Royals season came to an end last week, and mercifully so, as they finished with a league-worst 3-17-1-1 record. He played in both their games to finish the season, recording one goal and one assists with five shots on goal. He finished the season with nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points in 22 games played. He led the Royals in goals, points and power-play goals. With the playoffs being cancelled this season, it was Tracey’s final two games of the season. He will be eligible to play for San Diego next season, but could return to Victoria for a final over-age season.

Thanks for checking out our latest prospects update of the 2020-21 season. Stay tuned for a fresh update on Ducks prospects from major junior, NCAA, Europe, and around the world. In the meantime, if you want to hear my thoughts on the team’s prospects and current affairs, check out The Forever Mighty Podcast for all the latest Anaheim Ducks talk and analysis.