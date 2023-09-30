Erie Otters Captain Sova Talks Leadership & Season Excitement

The Erie Otters are ready to embark on their 2023-24 season. Under a new core, they hope the worst is behind them and that better days are ahead.

On Thursday afternoon, the team announced their captains for the season. Carey Terrance was named alternate captain. Owain Johnston, Brett Bressette, Pano Fimis and Malcolm Spence will also wear A’s at different points throughout the season.

Spencer Sova was named the new captain of the Otters. We had a chance to talk with him about preparing for a new season, his leadership style and why they are optimistic that this season can be different. As of this writing, Sova was with the Toronto Maple Leafs in their training camp. Once he gets back to Erie, he will be ready to lead the team by example.

THW: Spencer, anyone that’s watched the team last year knew things did not go the way that really anybody wanted it to go. What things did you set out to prioritize this summer that helped you to make sure that you were ready for this coming season?

Sova: I think the summer was a pretty key summer. I think that I worked a lot on my weaknesses in my game and hopefully be able to fix them. And also just kind of sticking to my strengths too. My skating and my shot, Iworked on those a lot and hopefully my all around game can shine this season.

THW: So I know that at the end of last season you’d probably met with the coach, met with the general manager. What kind of feedback did you receive from them coming out of last season?

Sova: I think it was mostly all positive things. They were real excited about the direction they saw the team going and so am I. So all positives and they’re very excited about what the season holds and so am I.

Spencer Sova is very excited about what the Otters can do this season. (Photo courtesy OHL)

THW: So Stan Butler now has had the opportunity to coach at the end of last season from February on. He’s had a chance to have an offseason now. Just with the experience you’ve had with him, Spencer, what ways has he been able to help you both on and off the ice?

Sova: Butler’s been around the game for a real long time. He just knows how you should prepare for every practice, every game and how to be a professional off the ice as well. I think he has a lot of insight into how to be a professional hockey player. I’m just taking all the tips I’ve gotten from him and applying them.

THW: And you’ve been around the Otters for a few seasons now, so you’ve had the chance to see a lot of things from the time they drafted you in the first round. So now going into this season, you’re gonna be one of the veterans. What excites you the most about the upcoming season? It seems like there’s a lot of things that folks can point to as reasons for optimism and excitement.

Sova: I think one of the things is the core we have now (is the one we) started with in my career with Erie. We’re a lot older now. We’re really close and I think everyone’s real optimistic about what we can do. Also our young guys are super good and super skilled, and obviously we’ve made a few new additions that I think will help us a lot.

THW: And as mentioned, you’re one of the veterans of the team now. I believe you’re one of the leaders of the team as well for how long you’ve been there. I’m always interested in leadership style. There’s some that do a little bit more talking than others. There’s some that do more action. What would you describe to be your leadership style when it comes down to it?

Sova: I think I’m definitely a lead by example type of guy. I just work my hardest and always try to do the right things. I’m not afraid to speak up when it’s needed. When the time’s right I’ll try to help the guys verbally. or, and whatnot. I definitely think I’m lead by example type of guy.

THW: So you’ve had spent time with Matthew Schaefer. There’s obviously a lot of hype being the number one overall pick in the draft, and you will share a blue line together. What makes Matthew Schafer so special in your view?

Sova: I think just his understanding of the game. He is a really smart player. His skating is unreal. Then you can see all the other attributes he has. He’s really good with the puck and has a really good shot from the blue line. He knows when to jump in rushes. He is a super skilled player and I’m excited to see what he can do this season.

Sova thinks Matthew Schaefer is already a very special player. (Photo Credit: Mark Scheig/The Hockey Writers)

THW: You mentioned the speed. You have the speed and he has the speed. I think there’s a couple other guys that are up and coming here, but it really feels like that the team prioritized making speed a priority especially on the back end. What do you feel like that that’ll allow your team to do knowing that you have so much speed back there now?

Sova: I think our transition game is gonna be huge for us. We want to kill plays early, move the puck up and let the forwards do what they do best. I think that it’s definitely a strength that our team has is speed back there. I think it’s gonna help us a lot in the long run. It’ll definitely help us win games.

THW: And the overall depth of the team is at one of the highest points it’s been in a few years. When you consider Carey Terrance, you consider Martin Misiak and others, there’s depth on all lines. Does it feel like that could make you change the way you play, where Stan can roll four lines in which it seems like there’s a threat on every line now?

Sova: I think that everyone on our team will play their role no matter what line they’re on. I think that Butler is just going to play the line that’s playing best. I think that every line has a player that can score, can skate, and can shoot the puck really hard. Our depth is overall really solid and I think that’s what’s gonna set us apart from other teams.

THW: You’ve had the opportunity yourself to participate in some development camps and go through that process. What lessons do you feel like you’ve learned coming out of those experiences that have you’ve been able to incorporate in your game moving forward?

Sova: I just think iit’s important to understand how to be a pro and what those guys do to prepare for not only games, but practices too. I also think that it’s helped me understand how to play at the next level and the things I need to do that are important to teams from a defenseman. It’s definitely helped me a lot.

The @MapleLeafs roster for tonight’s preseason game in Montréal. pic.twitter.com/yluHnk8BJn — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) September 29, 2023

THW: My last question for you is I think fans are pretty excited about the potential this team has. What do you feel like can make this season different for the Erie Otters?

Sova: I just think everyone’s tired of losing and we all want to win. We all want to go far in playoffs and I think we all know we have the team to do it. Everyone’s super excited about what we can do.