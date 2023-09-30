NHL Rumors: Devils, Lightning, Flames, Wild, Ducks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New Jersey Devils are already talking contract extension with Tyler Toffoli. Meanwhile, as the Tampa Bay Lightning look for goaltending options, is there any truth to rumors the team might trade fo Daniel Vladar? The Minnesota Wild signed two players on Friday, is an extension coming for a third? Finally, did the Anaheim Ducks pull a shady move by holding Jamie Drysdale out of the lineup last season so he wouldn’t reach the game threshold to earn arbitration rights?

Devils Looking to Sign Toffoli to a Contract Extension

The Devils have initiated preliminary talks regarding an extension for unrestricted free agent winger Tyler Toffoli, as reported by Ryan Novozinsky of the Newark Star-Ledger. Toffoli, 31, joined the team from Calgary earlier in the summer and is coming off an exceptional season, tallying 34 goals and 39 assists in 2022-23. Presently holding a $4.25 million average annual value (AAV) contract, his outstanding performance demands a substantial raise for an early extension.

Tyler Toffoli, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Notably, if he continues to play alongside Jack Hughes, a partnership observed during the pre-season, Toffoli could be on track for another remarkable season, further amplifying his market value for next summer’s free agency. Toffoli’s dad was the one who hinted that Toffoli was also looking to stay.

He noted:

“He’s only got one year left, so he’s hoping it’s successful and they extend him. That’s his goal. He wants to win another Cup and this is a young team. He thinks he can help it.” source – ‘Why Devils’ Tyler Toffoli is an ‘invaluable’ addition to their Stanley Cup aspirations’ – Ryan Novozinsky | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com – 09/28/2023

Lightning Unlikely to Land Daniel Vladar

Elliotte Friedman is dismissing trade rumors connecting Calgary Flames’ backup goaltender Daniel Vladar to the Tampa Bay Lightning, citing practical obstacles to the speculated deal. Friedman questions the feasibility, emphasizing that the Lightning lack an abundance of draft picks. Additionally, he highlights the Flames’ reluctance to part with Vladar without receiving substantial compensation, stating that Calgary intends to secure a significant return for the talented goaltender.

In essence, the proposed trade scenario faces challenges on both sides: Tampa Bay’s limited draft assets and Calgary’s insistence on a favorable deal. The Lightning are going to need to look at cost-friendly options that they can potentially move after Andrei Vasilevskiy is healthy and ready to return.

Wild Likely to Re-Sign Ryan Hartman

Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin has solidified contract extensions for Marcus Foligno and Mats Zuccarello on Friday. He confirmed to The Athletic’s Joe Smith that negotiations are progressing positively for an extension with center/winger Ryan Hartman as well. This affirmation aligns with The Athletic’s Michael Russo’s earlier report, indicating that the Wild have initiated extension discussions with all three players.

Did the Ducks Hold Drysdale Out Last Season?

The Anaheim Ducks find themselves in a contractual stalemate with young talents Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale. Negotiating an extension with Drysdale proves challenging given his mere eight appearances last season, offering a slender basis for assessing his true value despite his impressive 32-point performance the year before. However, a controversial rumor is circulating, suggesting a dubious move by the Ducks concerning Drysdale, who missed most of the previous season due to limited game time.

Jamie Drysdale, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The rumor, discussed by hockey analysts Darren Dreger and Ray Ferraro, speculates that Anaheim deliberately kept Drysdale off the ice, potentially even when he was medically fit to return. Supposedly, this tactic was aimed to prevent Drysdale from reaching the game threshold required for arbitration rights as a restricted free agent. If true, this strategy raises ethical questions about player management and the team’s long-term vision.