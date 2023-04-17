Calgary Flames: Getting to Know Don Maloney

After complete silence from the organization in recent days, the Calgary Flames announced on Monday morning that they have mutually parted ways with general manager (GM) Brad Treliving. Much speculation had surrounded his future in recent days and weeks, and it was well known that he was without a contract for the 2023-24 season.

Related: 5 Teams Flames Fans Should Cheer on in 2023 Playoffs

Latest News & Highlights

In the same announcement that mentioned Treliving’s time with the organization has finished, they also let it be known that Don Maloney has been promoted to President of Hockey Operations while also being named the team’s interim GM. While there will be plenty more stories on this massive shift in management in the coming days, here is what you need to know about Maloney:

Lengthy Background in Management

Maloney is no stranger to management at the NHL level, though his story in hockey begins much further back. The 64-year-old enjoyed a lengthy playing career as an NHLer in which he amassed an impressive 214 goals and 564 points in 765 games split between the New York Rangers, Hartford Whalers and the New York Islanders. He additionally suited up for 94 playoff outings, scoring 22 goals and 57 points.

Just two years after retiring from his playing career, Maloney was named the Islanders’ GM. He held the position for three years, though his tenure was viewed as a major failure in large part due to the fact he was simply too inexperienced for the role. Shortly after the firing, he joined the New York Rangers as an assistant GM to Glen Sather, where he was able to gain some much-needed experience under a tremendous mentor.

Don Maloney, Calgary Flames (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

Maloney remained with the Rangers until 2007. The then-Phoenix Coyotes hired him to be the GM. After his third season with the organization, he became the first-ever recipient of the NHL’s GM of the Year Award, showing how much he had grown from his time spent with the Rangers. Unfortunately, Maloney had the difficult job of trying to manage a team that was owned by the NHL at the time, leading to some financial restraints. Despite his early success, the team began to struggle, and he was fired in 2016, as a result. Later that same year, he was hired by the Flames to serve as a scout and held that role until this latest promotion.

No Timeline Announced on New Hire

As far as when a new GM is expected to be named, there has been no update given from any insider sources yet. One would expect that they would like to have someone in place ahead of the 2023 Draft, though they have plenty of time on that front, given that it takes place on June 28-29.

While there will likely be a long list of candidates they take a look at, one name being mentioned is Craig Conroy, who currently serves as the Flames’ assistant GM. As mentioned, however, that list will likely expand in a major way and could very well include Kyle Dubas depending on how the Toronto Maple Leafs make out in the playoffs.

Another thing to keep in mind, of course, is that Darryl Sutter is still the head coach of this team, and according to Eric Francis, is expected to be behind the bench to begin the 2022-23 season. With how found ownership is said to be with him, he could be getting a say in who gets the job and may perhaps look to bring in someone who he can influence on decisions involving player personnel. This situation will continue to be monitored, and you can expect to hear plenty of speculation from fans and media alike on, not only what led to this decision, but what decisions lie ahead for the organization.