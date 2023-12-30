Kadri’s Upswing Good for Flames with Lindholm’s Uncertain Future

Nazem Kadri has been on a roll for the Flames over the past few weeks after getting off to a slow start at the beginning of the 2023-24 season. He only scored one goal in October in the Flames’ loss to the Edmonton Oilers on the 29th. He picked up speed in November, though, scoring four goals and getting nine assists. Although the 33-year-old only notched four goals and six assists in December, he’s showing a vast amount of improvement on the ice.

Kadri’s development couldn’t have come at a better time. With star forward Elias Lindholm’s future with the organization up in the air, the Flames need all the stability they can get. Having another reliable veteran up front to support the likes of Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman will provide a sense of relief for the team should Lindholm be traded.

Kadri’s Confidence Is Leading To More Shots

The Canadian forward only had 24 shots on goal (SOG) during the nine games played in October, giving him an average of 2.6 shots per game. In December, Kadri averaged 3.9 shots per game with 47 SOG over the 12 games played. Even though his number of goals is still low, he’s created more opportunities to take shots and established a presence on the ice again.

Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This increase in SOG goes hand-in-hand with an apparent increase in Kadri’s confidence. His plus/minus in October was -11. The Flames’ loss against the Detroit Red Wings, which kicked off their six-game losing streak, saw the forward have a plus/minus of -4. His plus/minus for December is 1. A plus/minus compares how many goals a player scores versus how many goals are scored against their team while on the ice, this improvement must have boosted his confidence.

The Young Players Mesh Well With Kadri

The young players on the Flames seem to love working with Kadri. Rookie Connor Zary has spoken fondly about Kadri and the impact the veteran has had on him. When on the same line as Zary and rookie Martin Pospisil, the trio are affectionately called the “Kadri and the Kids’ (from ‘I wish I was a still a kid’: The “Kadri and the Kids’ line has clicked for Flames,’ Calgary Sun, Nov. 24, 2023).

Connor Zary, Calgary Flames (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Getty Images)

Kadri is able to link up with the young players even in the oddest of situations. The 33-year-old nabbed a goal in the game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 12 after Zary’s wide shot deflected off of him into the net. It was an unconventional goal but had the forward not been putting his all into the battle with defenseman Ben Hutton in front of the net, nothing would have come of the shot. Seeing the Canadian get back into the groove and get physical again is a good sign.

Kadri Able To Step Up If Lindholm Gets Traded

On Dec. 21, Elliote Friedman mentioned the Colorado Avalanche as a team that might be interested in acquiring Lindholm from the Flames. The 29-year-old is going to become an unrestricted free agent, which is a good thing for any teams interested in him. Although the forward has expressed a desire to remain with the Flames, an agreement has yet to be reached.

Related: Revisiting the Calgary Flames’ Lindholm & Hanifin Trade

Latest News & Highlights

If the Flames are unable to come to an agreement with Lindholm, the team will need someone to take his place as a leader. During his six seasons with the Flames, the 29-year-old has scored over 140 goals, and there’s more to come during the rest of the 2023-24 season. His latest came in the 3-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 21.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With how much he’s improved over the past few weeks, the Flames should have no issue trusting Kadri if Lindholm leaves. The veteran showed his ability to get through a rough patch and learn from it. Feeding off the energy that the young players he’s on the ice with have brought to the team, the forward shouldn’t have any problem stepping up if needed and helping bring the Flames success.

Flames Need To Be Patient In The Rebuild

Kadri is only in his second year with the Flames, and they’re already going through a rebuilding period. The 2023-24 season hasn’t been pretty for anyone on the Flames, as the team has struggled to get their feet underneath them for most of the season. Kadri’s boost is proof that they can work it out. Rebuilding is never easy, and the loss of big-name players doesn’t feel like a step in the right direction. Should Lindholm be traded, however, the Flames won’t have to worry if Kadri keeps up this momentum.